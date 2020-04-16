Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
April 28, 1920
100 years ago
Eugene Denning has sold his stock of meat to H.E. Anderson and closed his shop because of inability to secure another business place in Viroqua. This leaves our city with but one meat shop.
A number of business men of Hillsboro have organized a building company and will erect a number of houses and sell the houses and lots to purchasers at actual cost. The houses will range in cost from $500 to $2500.
The new popcorn car of Mr. Bann is enjoying a prosperous trade on the streets each evening.
Because of continually advancing cost of living, I am compelled to ask that all ice be paid for in advance. Kindly pay when you get your card. This will enable me to hold down the price of ice. J.A. Tewalt.
We regret to give publicity to the fact that opposition to Viroqua’s sewage proposition has developed to the point where a remonstrance petition has been circulated, signed by seventy citizens and filed with the city clerk, calling for a special election on the 20th of May, with the apparent intention of killing the whole proposition….There will be a city her 5000 years from now; if the world lasts that long, and the need for sewage will grow more acute with each passing year. It MUST come soon, Why not now?
The Censor, which stands at all times for every public betterment….pleads with our citizens to vote for the bonding ordinance. Do not take a backward step.
April 19, 1945
75 years ago
Death has ended the Presidency of our beloved leader, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The leader of this people in a great war, he lived to see the assurance of the victory, but not to share it. He lived to see the first foundations of the free and peaceful world to which his life was dedicated, but not to enter on that world himself. Franklin Roosevelt loved his country, loved its people, loved the democracy which gave him greatness. Warm, human, friendly, generous, sympathetic, he typified all that was best for his countrymen. He possessed all their tender kindness, all their fierce courage. Franklin Roosevelt symbolized America to the world. As no other President, he sensed the aspirations of our people; as no other President, he boldly set out to realize those aspirations. Few leaders in all history knew such tasks as fell to him. Destiny decreed that in the 12 years in which he served his country as our Chief Executive, America should face economic disaster, mass unemployment, widespread distress, tyrants arming, terrible war threatening all freedom and all civilization. But to this courageous spirit, distress suggested relief; armed menace – preparation; war – victorious peace. He set his heart and his spirit to the task of ending forever the wars which have disgraced human history. In this above all he typified his people. In this the ages will say he won his greatest victory. The man who now takes up the tremendous burden is Harry S. Truman. Let each of us so fulfill our tasks that we will sustain the President of the United States.
Junior and senior high school students and faculty joined in a memorial service for Franklin Delano Roosevelt at the school auditorium Friday morning. The impressive ceremony was opened at 11:30 with hymn selections by the school band. Rev. Raymond J. Fleming gave the dedication, after which the chorus sang two appropriate numbers. Supt. B.L. Greenfield then read a prayer from the poems of Stephen Vincent Benet. Benediction by Rev. O.M. Kleven was followed by taps. In conclusion, Scout Fred Thompson, in uniform, led the assemblage in the pledge of allegiance to the flag and to the new president. At the same time the elementary grade students assembled in the Junior high school building for similar services, with the chorus and band from the senior high school taking part. Rev. R.L. Williams gave the prayer. The favorite song of President Roosevelt was given by the fourth graders and Michael McCollough read a biography of the late president. Richard Rothwell gave comments on President Truman. Songs by the 5th and 6th grades and taps were the concluding numbers. Out of respect for our departed president, the entire school was then dismissed for the day.
April 16, 1970
50 years ago
All bicycles must be registered. Bicycle licenses for 1970-71 are available for 50 cents each at the Viroqua fire-police station, says Chief Earl Ray.
Deaths: Della (Seaman) Mains, 93; Archie Morrison, 79; Peter Stromstad, 79; Thomas E. Odegaarden, 77; Ludvig Nelson, 76; Earl F. Yanske, 61.
Two Viroqua banks, First National Bank and the State Bank of Viroqua, will be closed on Saturdays beginning May 2nd. Drive-up service will be available on Saturdays. Viroqua was the only Vernon County community that still kept banks open on Saturdays.
April 20, 1995
25 years ago
The Vernon County Board, by a narrow vote of 15 to 14, agreed to purchase a new trailer home for the county farm. The cost of the home was estimated to be $30,000. The money for the purchase will come from the farm escrow account. The escrow fund was established from the sale of county farm equipment and cattle in 1991. The board members who voted for the purchase hoped that the new home might convince a family to live there, take care of the barn and livestock they might bring with them.
The Citizens United Against Low-Level Flights (CUALLF) held two informational meetings last week in Vernon County. A presentation by a member of CUALLF to the Amish community resulted in the Amish sending a 15-page letter to the Air National Guard. Another informational meeting was held in Viroqua at Nate’s Supper Club. Approximately 30 people attended and heard from local doctors, teachers and business people. The former flight surgeon who now practices medicine in Viroqua, Mark Heberlein, spoke about the possibility of a mishap and what might be a major tragedy.
The Vernon County Board heard a report given by County Conservationist Jeff Hastings on the progress of a county-owned agriculture and environmental service center to be located just past the Viroqua Industrial Park. The cost was estimated at $700,000 and would house the county land conservation department and several state and federal agencies. The state and federal agencies would pay rent for their use of the proposed building.
Jeff Hastings, the Vernon County Conservationist, was selected for the “Outstanding County Conservationist Award” presented annually by the Wisconsin Association of Land Conservation employees. He was selected for the award from a pool of 72 counties.
A new three-plex movie theater neared completion and was scheduled to open in one month. The new theater was in Vernon Square Viroqua. First-run movies will be shown on all three screens.
April 22, 2010
10 years ago
The Vernon County Dairy Breakfast will be held at the Gerald Schumacher farm in rural De Soto.
Vernon County and the Ho-Chunk Nation are working on an agreement that will bring $1.2. million to the county for each of the next 25 years.
Viroqua’s parks and recreation committee at the April 14 meeting discussed the possibility of creating a dog park in Viroqua.
The Viroqua boys golf team scored a team-best 159 on the back nine of the Viroqua Hills Golf Course, placing third in the Coulee Conference meet.
Nearly 1,000 Special Olympics athletes participated in the 2010 Special Olympics of Wisconsin State Indoor Sports Tournament in Oshkosh. The Hot Shots placed second in the basketball team event. Members of the teams are: Alaric Anders, Jessica Harter, Zach Higgs, Chad Johnson, Robert Lambert, Thomas Mislevecek, and Danial Retzlaff.
Katie Wendorf and Chase Hornby were named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for April.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
