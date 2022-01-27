Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 25, 1922

100 years ago

The bids submitted to the county road and bridge committee for construction of the road south of Viroqua, were opened last Wednesday and revealed the startling fact that concrete could be laid almost as cheaply as bituminous macadam. A petition was immediately circulated in this city and locally in favor of concrete and sent to the state highway commission. Not a person opposed to concrete could be found, and the Censor hopes that the commission will recommend and the committee select that type of road.

The ultra-fashionable Viroqua lady surely got all that was coming to her the other day, when she went into Henry Rogers’ store and asked him for a fashionable skirt. “Yes’m,” says Henry, “How do you want it – too tight or too short.” OFFICE CAT.

JEFFERSON – Irish Ridge – January 22- Oscar Selin is busy getting up a saw-setting and no doubt in the early spring we will hear a saw mill buzzing in the valley.

Our good friend B.T. Jacobson was in today to renew Censor dues. Speaking of the cold snap, he called our attention to the fact that of the 25 days of January so far passed, 13 of them have been below zero. That 13 is an unlucky number to everyone except the coal dealer.

A cup of hot coffee for the worker carrying lunch is a fine thing this weather. The thermos bottle at O.E. Davis’ will keep drinks hot 24 hours in the coldest weather.

Plastering of the lower story of the Masonic temple is completed and the plaster crew are covering the great arched ceiling of the theatre building.

DESOTO – The village dancing club will give a masquerade ball next Friday evening….Early Sunday morning the thermometer registered as low as 20 degrees below zero in some parts of the valley.

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 23, 1947

75 years ago

A special appeal for the March of Dimes will be broadcast from station WKBH, LaCrosse, at 5:30 January 23 by Roger Peterson who was one of Vernon County’s polio victims last year. Mrs. Mabel Groves, county chairman, and County Nurse Cecelia Coveny will take part in the broadcast with Roger. The 1947 Polio Fund Raising Campaign in Vernon County is in high gear according to reports received from community co-workers. The 1946 epidemic made a heavy drain on the county polio treasury. If Vernon County is to meet its responsibilities to our present infantile sufferers and be ready to cope with future emergencies, we must receive large contributions during the 1947 drive.

Mrs. C. O. Veldey, Westby, has been appointed captain of Vernon County for the Field Army, American Cancer Society, to succeed Mrs. H. R. Vergeront, Viroqua, recently resigned because of ill health. Mrs. Veldey’s responsibilities as captain will include the organization of the rural and urban districts in her territory. She will direct the educational program in the county and will assist in promoting the financial campaign which is conducted throughout the nation during the month of April.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Jan. 27, 1972

50 years ago

It’s a 4-man mayor race as expected. For Mayor the candidates are: Alderman Reuben Hanson of the 2nd Ward, Jim McGuire of the 4th, and Mel Fortney of the 5th plus former Alderman Jack Bean also a 5th Ward resident.

At its annual meeting the Bethlehem Baptist Church voted a building addition which will more than double the size of its present facilities.

Congressman Vernon Thomson reported Monday, the LaFarge Dam and reservoir project will receive $3 million in the budget as recommended by President Richard Nixon.

Obituaries: Emmanuel Felix (62) Viroqua; Gustaf A. Larson (88) formerly of Vernon County; Clinton Miller (83) Viroqua; Milnor J. Bekkum (52) Coon Valley; Mrs. Martha Gilbertson (88) Chaseburg.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 23, 1997

25 years ago

The Viking Inn has changed ownership for the first time in over 24 years. Roger and Lois Tryggestad have sold the business to their sons, John and David Tryggestad. The business was renamed the Viking Inn when Marvin Von Haden purchased it as the “Old Oriole” in 1968. Roger and Lois bought the business from Von Haden on July 1, 1972.

NASA Astronaut Col. Mark Lee will be lifting off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida for his fourth Space Shuttle mission on Feb. 11. The Viroqua native is payload commander for STS-82, a 10-day mission to service and reboost the Hubble Space Telescope. Col. Lee is currently the Chief of the Astronaut Office EVA/ Robotics Branch at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Viroqua senior Dawn McClurg captured the first place medal in bars and the Ladyhawk gymnastics team came in third in a field of nine teams at the 26th Annual McLellan Winter Classic Gymnastics Invitational in Holmen last Saturday.

Super Bowl XXXI, the Green Bay Packers 15-3 vs. the New England Patriots 13-5, will play at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5:18 p.m.

Three Vernon County athletes have been awarded the 1997 High School Award of Excellence by the Women’s Sports Advocates of Wisconsin (WSAW). The senior athletes are Marla Rae Peterson, a volleyball player from De Soto High School; Sara Appleman, who participates in track and field and cross country at Westby High School; and Angela Nofsinger who plays basketball, volleyball and softball at Brookwood Junior and Senior High.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 26, 2012

10 years ago

The Viroqua Eagles Club raises $17,000 in the 42nd Annual Cancer Telethon. To date the Viroqua Eagles Club has raised $449,000 for Cancer research. The Eagles Club Cancer Telethon includes work by countless volunteers.

Lori Polhamus is settling into her new role as Viroqua’s City Clerk. She officially started Jan. 3, 2012 taking over the position previously held by City Administrator John Severson.

The prestigious 4-H Key Award, one of the highest honors a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H members annually. The Vernon County recipient is Aleda Primmer.

Joey Deverell and Brittany Young are the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the month for January.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, fifth-grade students from Viroqua Middle School traveled to Sparta to compete in Mississippi Valley Talented and Gifted Math Knowledge Bowl. The students brought home first place in the team competition and a first and second place in the individual competition. Students are Ethan Nichols, Garrett Fields, Sam Urch, Sam Saner, Olivia Thew, Xana Leum, Emery Deutsch and Serena Baker.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0