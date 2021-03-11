Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
March 16, 1921
100 years ago
A crew of ten men are now at work rebuilding Viroqua’s entire distribution system of juice from the Wisconsin-Minnesota plant. A great many poles are to be replaced – four carloads to be exact-and none will be less than forty feet high. Nearly every inch of wire will be replaced, none of the new wire to be smaller than No. 6. This will require an entire carload of wire. New standard cross arms are to be installed on all poles.
The improvements will cost more than $30,000 and it will require more than 60 days to complete the work.
Viroqua will hereafter be marked on the State Highway Commissioner’s map as having an auto tourist camp. The park board has ordered a brick or tile building built west of the ball diamond at the park, where water and other conveniences for tourists will be installed.
When Was Standpipe Built?
Considerable discussion resulted last week over the question of when Viroqua’ standpipe was built. Treasurer Minshall looked up the matter and found it was erected in 1896 at a cost of $4100. A banquet was held in January 1897 to celebrate the event.
Harry Parker and Bert Crume have purchased from James Standiford his barber shop and are now running the same.
The Viroqua High School has received a fine silver cup won by our boys in the state corn judging contest at LaCrosse….
The Southeastern depot caught fire from the furnace in some manner last Thursday morning at about six o’clock and before being subdued wrought a loss of about $2500 to the interior of the station.
The Vernon County Censor
March 14, 1946
75 years ago
Many families in Viroqua have become stricken with panic as the local housing shortage increase in acuteness, and they are being served with ejection notices by the owners because the house in which they have lived is being sold. Individuals who have studied the housing problem in Viroqua say that 200 homes are needed here for persons in the ordinary income brackets. Many feel that the solution for our city ibn the present emergency is one that other cities have been forced to adopt – to beg citizens to share their homes temporarily, and there appear to be several dozen cases here where this might be done easily.
It looked, felt and smelled like spring, as warm sunshine and drying winds were attempting an early cleanup job on Viroqua city streets. Tuesday thermometers soared to unprecedented heights of around 60 degrees, and showers fell almost continuously. Reports are that the old Kickapoo River is overflowing its banks, and many side roads in the county are breaking up and will soon be unfit for travel.
Dr. R. W. Baldwin announces the affiliation of Dr. Kenneth C. De Lap for the practice of dental surgery. For the past two years Dr. De Lap has practiced his profession with the dental corps in the navy, stationed at Great Lakes, Ill. He received his discharge a few days ago. Eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Reuben De Lap, Kenneth was raised in this city.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
March 12, 1971
50 years ago
A special 10-man force is being hired with federal funds to help Vernon and Communities prepare for flooding.
Wisconsin DNR formally and emphatically closed the “old city dump” Tuesday, the one maintained recently for trash and big items.
Barbara Cook, in the senior division, and Gayle Craighton, in the junior division, advance to the area FHA demonstration contest, March 17 in Cashton.
Obituaries: Maynard Torgerson, Township of Viroqua; Helma Mehlum, Township of Jefferson; Henry Rudser, Town of Harmony; Joseph Bergum, 92; Mrs. Anna Swenson, 71, Westby; Randolph Jaeger, 69, Retreat.
Mr. and Mrs. Julius Forde, Ferryville will celebrate their Golden Wedding Anniversary, Sunday, March 21.
Mrs. Cyrus Leum was honored by Our Savior’s Lutheran congregation for her 29 years as financial secretary of the congregation.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 14, 1996
25 years ago
The Westby Norsemen b oys basketball team earned their first trip ever to the WIAA state basketball tournament after defeating Darlington, 72-62.
Approximately 150 members of the community turned out last Wednesday evening to see what students and Eckhart Enchantment designer Kelly Hayes have planned for the new playground.
Larry Cina and Paul Pearson have joined the Dairyland Cooperative Genoa #3 Fuel Handling staff as coal handlers.
Kent and Terry Barnes, Hillsboro, received the Distinguished Younger Dairyman Award during the 105th Annual Wisconsin Holstein Association Convention, February 23-25 in Fond du Lac.
Outgoing Commander First Lieutenant John Stoczynski passed the flag to the new Commander of the 107th Maintenance Unit of Viroqua, First Lieutenant Jelora Coman.
State Senate President Brian Rude presented the Travel Professional of the Year Award for the Advancement of Travel for the Handicapped to Chet Lee of Viroqua.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 10, 2011
10 years ago
Hundreds of music students from area schools will participate in a Wisconsin School Association(WSMA) sanctioned combination Jazz Ensemble/Vocal Jazz/Swing Choir/Piano Music Festival held at Viroqua High School.
A 17-6 third quarter run by the Viroqua boys basketball team helped ear it a WIAA Division 3 regional championship over Wisconsin Dells, 51-42, Saturday.
Bethel Home and Services Helping Hands Home Care Services program was awarded state certification as of Jan. 1.
The Norskedalen Award will be presented to the Benrud family at the annual fundraising and award dinner on March 26.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff