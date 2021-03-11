Pages from the Past

Many families in Viroqua have become stricken with panic as the local housing shortage increase in acuteness, and they are being served with ejection notices by the owners because the house in which they have lived is being sold. Individuals who have studied the housing problem in Viroqua say that 200 homes are needed here for persons in the ordinary income brackets. Many feel that the solution for our city ibn the present emergency is one that other cities have been forced to adopt – to beg citizens to share their homes temporarily, and there appear to be several dozen cases here where this might be done easily.