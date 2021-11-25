Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 30, 1921

100 years ago

The front of the Masonic Temple has been enclosed so that workers may carry on their labors in spite of the weather. The steel man was here last week and all of the heavy steel beams and trusses are now in position. The roof foundation is about ready and the rafters are being placed in position.

An express shipment of seventeen live black and silver foxes arrived Monday, consigned to Geo. Hornby. They are handsome animals, and we understand command a good price, the shipment being worth several thousand dollars.

COON VALLEY JOURNALS – The front interior of the Colonial restaurant is being very tastily remodeled.

Vernon county can boast of a couple of plucky school teachers – Miss Susie Thompson and Miss Ethel Latta of the Sugar Grove school. They walked in from their school to Westby, Friday evening, arriving too late to catch the train, so they walked to Viroqua – a 16-mile hike. They returned Sunday by train to Westby and walked out to the school.

Oluf Haltorp, blacksmith at Newton, has secured the services of Matt Larson in his shop. Mr. Larson is rated as one of the best blacksmiths in the county. They will do all kinds of blacksmithing….

Electrician Seiler and his crew are working hard at restoring Viroqua’s Main Street lighting system this week, and “Cy” hope to have same in working order by Saturday night. The porcelain globes for the tops have not arrived, and it will be several weeks before the extra post will be here.

All kinds of ice cream and soft drinks at our restaurant at all times. Assortment of brick ice cream always on hand. Your trade is appreciated. George Pennell, Viroqua, Wis.

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 28, 1946

75 years ago

The city, Monday evening, voluntarily joined the cities of 21 other states and the District of Columbia in compliance with a fuel-saving electric light dimming order, which became effective Monday evening at 6 o’clock. The federal ban on the use of electricity affects lighting of store windows, advertising signs, air conditioning and refrigeration except to the extent essential for industrial processes or for health and safety. Also required is a 25 percent cut in general lighting of stores, offices and other commercial or industrial establishments, as well as a curtailment of elevator service.

Judge C. W. Graves, for many years one of the foremost citizens of Viroqua and Vernon County, both in professional and public life, has been called to his reward at the advanced age of 92. He practiced law in Sparta for three years, and then in 1879 came to Viroqua where he formed a partnership with Atty. C.M. Butt, that was maintained until 1894. After serving four years as county judge, he became associated in 1924 with Atty. Martin Gulbrandsen as junior partner until 1930. Most notable of Judge Graves’ early achievements was his efforts in making it possible for the city of Viroqua to acquire a fine public library, which was a gift from Andrew Carnegie. A great reader himself and possessor of a large private library, Mr. Graves donated many valuable volumes of books to both the Viroqua and Sparta libraries.

It is estimated that the cost of the Thanksgiving dinner for five people in 1946 will average $9.18. The same meal consisting of turkey, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, rolls, butter, pickles, olives and coffee cost $4.31 in 1936.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Nov. 25, 1971

50 years ago

Viroqua squeezed past Westby 51-49 in basketball last Friday.

Deaths: Albert Edward “Ole” Ellefson, 45; Austin Cole, 62; Ken Gullickson, 45; Emil Helgerson, 83; Mary (Best) Robinson, 88; Addie (McDaniel) Kinder; 91; Oscar Johnson, 92.

Eldon Johnson is selling Scotch, Norway White Pine and sheared Balsam Christmas trees on US 14 south of Viroqua. Heights range from table size to 12 foot. Sales begin about December 1st.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Nov. 21, 1996

25 years ago

The Gary and Diana Slack family has been named this year’s Rotary Club Family of the Year. Family members include Gary and Diana, Benjamin and his fiancee Sarah Widner, Lucas, Jason, Rebecka, Timothy and Nathaniel. They will be honored at the annual Rotary Club Family of the Year Banquet on Nov. 24, at the VFW Clubrooms.

Just in time for the holidays, the Community Bell Choir will present a concert on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Viroqua Church of Christ. Members include Director Roxanne Felde, Jolene Gudgeon, Ann Hudson, Chris Nordberg, Sarah Gudgeon, Kathryn Young, Carol Odeen, Jackie Saner, Shirley Hanson and Erma Overbo.

Lisa Darlington, the daughter of Ken and Barbara Karwoski of rural Viroqua, graduated magna-cum laude from Park College in Parkville, Missouri on Oct. 13. She received a bachelor of science degree in social psychology. She is currently a detective in the narcotics unit of the Kansas City Police Department.

The bowling skills of Reed Clark, Mark Mathison, Melissa Beaston and Tonya Blum earned the Viroqua Special Olympics team sixth place in the regional meet at Madison. The athletes now qualify for the state meet.

Members of the 1996 Viroqua High School Challenge Team are Jay Tomten, Katrina Purdue, Gabe Krambs, Jacob Menn, Mike Seidel, James Beach, Tara Schnabel and Emily Menn. The challenge team beat the Bangor team 170-115 in the first round action at St.Mary’s University in Winona on Nov. 9.

Navy Airman Recruit Shaun H. Clancy, the son of Mike R. Clancy of Viroqua, recently completed the Aviation Electrician’s Mate Course located at the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Millington, Tennessee. He is one of approximately 950 men and women who graduate from the Navy’s Technical Training Center each year.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Nov. 24, 2011

10 years ago

The Vernon County Board of Supervisors last week narrowly defeated a measure that would have allowed the county to explore building two new nursing homes.

Organic Valley, the nation’s largest cooperative of organic farmers and a leading organic brand, and Gundersen Health System announced on Nov. 14 construction has begun on the Cashton Greens Wind Farm, Wisconsin’s first community wind project.

The Vernon County Historical Society celebrated its annual Volunteer and Member Recognition Dinner on Sunday. Gary Krause was honored as the 2011 Volunteer of the Year, in thanks for all the work he has been doing for the capital campaign and new conference room.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

