The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 1, 1919
100 years ago
1919.
Happy may it be.
Help to make it a good year.
Read the ad of the country store for sale at Bud. It is a desirable location for the right man.
Ed Harrington is the possessor of a three-inch shell sent by his son, Dr. Harrington, from France.
County Road Commissioner was called to Stoddard on account of a workman getting injured on the county highway.
The Censor has a birthday today - enters upon its sixty fourth year of existence. Let us hope that, like biblical wine, it may grow stronger and better with age.
Holiday business in this city was somewhat curtailed by influenza, broken weather and bad rods. Some merchants and dealers report unusual good trade, while other complain that it was light.
It is rumored that the Southeastern will soon put into service, a gasoline car that will accommodate about thirty people, using the steam equipment only for freight service. It may be only a railroad dream, but it is in circulation.
Cashton Record says Herbert Smith, who has been conducting a tin shop for several months has quit and returned to Viroqua. He expects to return next spring and resume work.
Farmers, get your warm diners all afternoon at Mrs. Peter Snearly's (nee Mrs. Asbjornson) first door north of the Farmers' bank. Also night lodgers and weekly boarders or roomers taken.
Christmas was a mild, pleasant day, given over completely to family and neighborhood gatherings and feasting. The fact that no public gatherings were permitted, took away much of the old-time Christmas spirit, and the sacrifice and disappointment was mot felt by the children.
The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 30, 1943
75 years ago
Win the War in 44! And Happy New Year from
Lincoln Neprud - county judge
Lucas Jewelers
Dahls Drugs
Felix's and employees
Rev. and Mrs. Raymond J Fleming
John H. Holtan & Son Leaf Tobacco Company
Fred, your tobacco buyer
Groves and Groves
Drs. Gulbrandson
Orvold and Dybvig
J. A. Moen, attorney at law
J. P. Vigdahl Insurance Agency
Langhus Drugs
Parker Appliance
Art's Café
Dr. A. E. Kuehn
Russell Peterson Service Station
Ford Garage - Bert Lewison
Cook and Denning
Steenson Brothers Texaco Station
Olaf Walby
Standard Service - Al Zeitlow
Brudos Filling Station
Mel's Tavern - Soldiers Grove
L. M. Froiland Insurance Agency
J. H. Wheelock, assemblyman
The Oriole Café
Glen Mullen Grocery
Slack and Nelson
Grubbs' Chevrolet Garage
H. H. Seiler
Hanson Garage
Vernon County Refrigerated Locker Service
Ed Pirnat Filling Station
Sidie's Grocery
Marinello Beauty Shop
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 2, 1969
50 years ago
There are now 79 applications for low-cost senior citizen housing in Viroqua, Rube Hanson told R. A. Power this week. This is considered a fine start for the plan of starting such a project in Viroqua.
Deaths: Helmer Anderson, 66; Joseph Clayton McCormick, infant; Milton Guell, 61; May Margaret Mills, 87; Margaret H. (McDonald) Shorey, 95; Marie Tomtengen, 60; Albert Ostrem, 68; Elizabeth (Hanson) Hereid, 86.
Cold and snow hampered Vernonites and Wisconsinites this last week with freezing rain followed by eight inches of snow. By Christmas Day morning the temperature had reached 23 below zero to start the week's report. It was the coldest of the year but far from a record. At the time an estimated 10 inches of packed snow was on the ground in Viroqua. Freezing rain fell Thursday, and this was followed Friday and Saturday by another eight inches of new snow. Another inch fell on Sunday bringing some 17 inches on the ground and far more than fell all of last year.
Two elements combined to send two Viroqua canopies crashing Saturday morning. The Tausche canopy dropped and broke a large plate glass window. Jon Kilmer missed getting squashed by the falling canopy at Bennett's Our Own Hardware.
NCR-Viroqua now employs 52 people in its printing form division. The printing plant still plans on 100 to 120 people, but it may take a year before that number is reached. As of last week, the plant was running at 40 to 45 per cent of its capacity. The first of two large web-fed offset presses is to arrive between middle and late January. The cost of each will be in excess of $125 thousand dollars.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 6, 1994
25 years ago
After a hung jury which was one vote short of an acquittal, William Harless from Franklin Township pleaded guilty to two drug charges. The charges stemmed from the $2 million dollars' worth of marijuana seized from his property in 1992. According to a plea deal with the District Attorney's office, the state will recommend to the judge that Harless receive one year in the Vernon County jail with work privileges. In addition, the DA recommended three years' probation and a $2,000 contribution to the county's Counteract Program.
Dustin Paul Clements was the first baby born at Vernon Memorial Hospital in 1994. He weighed in at six pounds, eight ounces and measured 19 inches. He was the fourth child of Cindy and Jeff Clements of Readstown.
The new Viroqua Cab Company began offering services. The company began with a fleet of two vehicles including one that was fully equipped to handle the disabled. Eight drivers have been employed and were fully trained in CPR and first aid.
Viroqua started celebrating National Folk Music Month with a series of performances taking place at the Works in Progress Coffee House on Main Street. Fifteen performances were scheduled during the month. Susan and Barry Paul who were the owners of the coffee house donated their space for the performances.
The Winding Rivers Library System Bookmobile will be making two stops each month in Genoa. During the second Wednesday and the fourth Monday of each month, residents can check out books and materials for four weeks and can return them not only at the bookmobile but at any library in the WRLS system.
State Senator Brian Rude presented a citation to the Westby Historical Society for their foresight in purchasing the Toreson House to become the permanent home of the Westby historical holdings.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 1, 2009
10 years ago
If anyone thought Viroqua boys basketball (5-0 overall) would be showing any signs of rust with no games played since Dec. 12, that was put to rest with a 49-44 win at Lancaster, Monday, Dec. 22.
A De Soto woman died Wednesday, Dec. 24, in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 35 in the town of Wheatland. Bobbi J. Farra, 76, was killed when she lost control of a mini-van carrying her and a passenger.
Aaron and Angie Hanson and their little son were the Holy Family in the manger scene during the lighting of the candles and singing of "Silent Night" at the Viroqua United Methodist Church.
Kate Mulvaney-Kemp is named the Senior of the Month.
Leaving behind a heart-broken family and friends, a 16-year-old Soldiers Grove boy died after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was driving tipped on top of him, Friday. Gregory D. Dodge was operating an ATV on Wangen Drive in the town of Utica when he went off the right side of the driveway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.