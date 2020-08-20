Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 1, 1920
100 years ago
Some unmitigated scoundrel borrowed the Sauer Hardware store truck at least two months ago and has failed to return the same. Sam wants the Censor to send out a “S.O.S” call in the hope that the unprincipled wretch may have a quickening of conscience and promptly return the much-needed implement.
Mrs. Rex Barton of Viola is the new telephone operator at Liberty Pole central. Mrs. Sena DeWitt has, on account of poor health, had to give up her work there, where she has faithfully worked for over eight years.
The ratification of Tennessee of woman suffrage was certified to Washington and signed by Secretary Colby in spite of desperate efforts to prevent it, and equal suffrage is now the law of the land. Women can cast their ballot at the primary election September 7th.
You can get 50c coffee at 40c a pound at Johnson & Vigdal’s.
The women of Jefferson town have requested the town officials that they be represented on the election board, and one lady member will be appointed.
We pay Chicago market prices for comb and extracted honey. Roman’s Grocery.
Women do not have to register in order to vote in cities of less than 5,000 population.
A movement is now on foot to have all Viroqua business places close from 10:00 to 4:00 each day of the fair, and remain open in the evening. It is a good idea.
Shades of Luther Burbank arise! Mel Owen drops on the editorial desk a bunch of raspberries, each one as big as a baby’s cap, parigorically [sic] specking. They are a cross between the everbearing and the Cumberland, and are surely beauties.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 23, 1945
75 years ago
Six hundred Viroqua swimming enthusiasts, well equipped with sun glasses, parasols and straw hats, braved the hot August sun on Sunday to attend the City Aquatic meet held at the municipal swimming pool in Viroqua. More than seventy local boys and girls ranging in age from six to seventeen participated in the meet, which was a program of racing, exhibition diving, clowning and novelties, and a water ballet to music.
Mrs. Ellen O’Leary Boyle, who lives on a farm west of Readstown, near Black Bottom, celebrated her 107th birthday quietly at her home this week. Although she is quite deaf and her eyesight is failing, this aged lady still attends to many light household duties. She and her son, Joe Boyle, have made their home together for many years. Coming to this country with her parents from Ireland at the age of three, she has spent the greater part of her many years in the present location, near Readstown.
The newly organized Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3032, Viroqua, is growing by leaps and bounds and soon expects to have a membership of 100 veterans. Any man who has served in the armed service outside the continental United States is eligible to join. Returning veterans will find a warm welcome at the VFW and are urged to contact any of the officers for the purpose of enrollment.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 20, 1970
50 years ago
Four rural schools will be auctioned Saturday, August 29th at the County Fairgrounds. The school real estate includes: North Springville, Round Prairie, Cherry Grove and Pleasant Ridge.
Deaths: Erwin O. Kern, 29; Ruth A. Kern, 25; June (Hansen) Haugrud, 54; Olga M. (Rentz) (Peterson) Groth, 89; Edwin Stalsberg, 77; Alfred J. Latimer, 58; Marian (Jenkins) Reed, 44; Verden Charles Sallander, 70.
Viroqua physicians convinced the Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education to not include chiropractic services in their insurance plan.
Vernon County Coroner Winifred Ofte told the Broadcaster-Censor late Wednesday morning that she ordered a continuance until Friday morning of the inquest that she convened Wednesday to investigate the traffic accident near De Soto which ended in the deaths of Mr. and Mrs. Erwin Kern. “I feel we have established a number of facts about the accident and the circumstances surrounding it,” said Mrs. Ofte. Testimony was taken from several persons but there was some doubt expressed by the Coroner when the most important witness failed to appear. Mrs. Ofte ordered the key absent witness to appear Friday when the inquest reconvenes.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Aug. 24, 1995
25 years ago
Marty Ekern of rural Westby drowned after saving his daughter from drowning. They were on a canoe trip south of Black River Falls. Ekern’s daughter got caught in the turbulent current and he kept getting underneath her to keep her above water. After finally getting his daughter to shore, Ekern, who was exhausted, was swept away by the current and disappeared. Ekern was the assistant principal and athletic director at Viroqua High School. As of the publication of the Aug. 24, 1995, issue of the Broadcaster, his body still had not been found.
The Air National Guard was not cooperating in taking the steps necessary to clean up the site of the recent F-16 plane crash near Strum, Wisconsin. The DNR environmental repair specialist told the Broadcaster that there had been no remediation at the three sites of the crash. The Guard would not tell the DNR where the fuel tanks were and with the marsh grass so high, the tanks cannot be spotted from the ground.
The state began repairing Hwy. 14 between Viroqua and Westby. After repair work in Westby was finished, crews will begin laying asphalt from Westby to Viroqua.
Congressman Steve Gunderson held an open meeting in Westby to explain his new bill on dairy policy reform and transition. The key to his bill working was increasing dairy exports.
The 1995 Conservation Farm award went to Paul and Darlene Buhr. They owned and managed 240 acres about three miles northeast of Viroqua.
Landscape workers were busy laying sod at the new Viroqua City Elementary School to be ready for the opening of the school.
The Vernon County Normal School class of 1932 held their reunion. There were 12 alumni at the reunion.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 26, 2010
10 years ago
Wild West Days 2010 brings about 8,000 people to Viroqua.
Vernon County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Spenner appointed Cade Cary as District 15 supervisor at the county board meeting Tuesday.
The Viroqua girl’s tennis team handily won its season-opening match, 5-2 over Mauston.
The Village of La Farge, along with the La Farge Fire Department, La Farge Area Ambulance Service and the La Farge Police Department, are proud to announce the completion of a new $1.7 million emergency services building.
On Aug. 14, the descendants of Stephen Pedretti (1826-1869) and his wife, Adelaide (Lombardi) Pedretti, (1830-1911) met at John Pedretti’s Party Barn for a reunion. There were about 200 people who showed up.
Descendants of Augustine and Dora (White) Eitland held their picnic at Rentz Memorial Park. Fifty-five persons attended.
The Viroqua High School Class of 1940 held its 70th class reunion.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
