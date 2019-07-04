The Vernon County Censor
July 2, 1919
100 years ago
July. Celebrate.
Beastly hot.
ALL SET FOR GREAT DAY
County Soldier Welcome to be Fine Affair
The stage is all set for the Vernon County soldier welcome to be held here Friday. The merry-go-round is up, bowery and vaudeville platforms being built, base ball diamond made, tables built in the park, program, decorations, etc., all arranged for, and only two factors remain to assure the complete success of the day – attendance of all our county soldiers, and good weather. The general committee would like to have all soldiers report promptly at 10 o’clock at their assembling places….They also ask all county and city school children to be at the high school grounds at 10….Each bring a bouquet of flowers.
Thursday is official clean-up day in Viroqua. All windows on Main street will be washed, business fronts decorated, sidewalks and streets swept, and everything placed in order for reception of the thousands of visitors and hundreds of cars that are sure to be here.
A place of honor in the parade is reserved for the “gold star” fathers and mothers of Vernon county….An auto will be assigned to them.
Auto Owners Attention
Your attention is called to the state law, which specifies that you must not drive faster than 15 miles an hour within city limits, must keep to the right side of the street, must keep cutouts closed within city limits, and keep lights burning while running. These laws will be very strictly enforced hereafter, and all offenders will be severely dealt with. W.E. GARRETT, Mayor.
The Optimo is now open for business. Come in and get acquainted.
The Vernon County Censor
July 6, 1944
75 years ago
The Norsk picture, “Trysil Knut,” which was smuggled out of Norway recently, will have a return showing at the Westby Theatre, July 12-13. This show had its first American run here in March at a time when the weather was the worst of the past winter, and many did not get to see it on that account. In addition to this feature, there will be a shorter show, “Before the Raid,” a stirring picture of Norwegian resistance to the Nazis, which is based on authentic happenings. This feature will be in English and “Trysil Knut” in Norwegian dialogue.
Mr. and Mrs. J. J. Henry of this city have been informed that their son, Capt. Howard D. Henry, 25, has been promoted to major. Major Henry is now in India and has been overseas 20 months. Last fall he was awarded the distinguished flying cross.
Fifty-eight Vernon County men left Viroqua last Thursday to enter naval and military services. The usual program was given in their honor: Rev. Perm Gustafson giving the invocation, Service Officer Joe Skarda and Draft Board Chairman J. T. Hage giving their usual advice to the boys, and the Viroqua city band playing several selections.
A triple 10th wedding anniversary was celebrated on Sunday June 18th at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Vohn Bell at West Prairie, in honor of three couples who were married June 10th ten years ago. The principals were Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Wolf, Mr. and Mrs. Vohn Bell, and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Bobst. A beautiful picnic dinner was served at noon and a lunch, including a lovely wedding cake, was enjoyed before the guests left for home.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
July 3, 1969
50 years ago
As a safety measure, the County BB and US 14-61 intersection north of Viroqua was reduced to a 50 mph zone this week by the state highway department. The area used to be 65 mph and was dangerous in the eyes of the Viroqua Common Council especially since NCR located on the City’s industrial site with additional businesses forthcoming there.
Lloyd Ray, Viroqua Eagles Aerie president, was chosen the outstanding local Aerie president for Wisconsin.
Deaths: John M. Moen, 68; Clarence B. Moen, 76; Keith “Pooky” Lucas, 71; Stanley Holte, 51; Gustav Adolph Olson, 81; Charles Oliver Bakken, 74; Erick Erickson, 91; Paul Roscoe Alderman, 66.
Sheriff DeVerne Hokland urges boat owners to secure their outboard motors better then the safety chain used on the craft. Five motors were stolen along the Mississippi in the past week—three at Battle Island and one each at DeSoto and at the Bad Axe landing. “The best preventative is a well-secured motor”, said Hokland.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
July 7 1994
25 years ago
The Viroqua Library Board warned the city council that ADA non-compliance was a major issue for the library. The city council added the cost of compliance to its financial “wish list”. The next city council meeting will address all the financial issues facing the city over the next five to six years.
A Westby man and his brother were arrested in Billings, Montana, after fleeing Wisconsin with outstanding charges of their involvement in a Harley Davidson theft ring. They were charged with stealing Harley David motorcycles after authorities exercised a search warrant and found between $70,000 and $100,000 worth of stolen bikes. A Vernon County Deputy Sheriff was dispatched to being back the accused men.
The three members of the Westby School Board who were recalled challenged some of the signatures on the recall petitions as not valid signatures. The signatures that were challenged were barely legible and some seemed to have similar penmanship even though they were different names and addresses. If the number of signatures dips below the 889 number of valid signatures the recall would be cancelled and the three board members would be able to serve their full terms on the board.
One of Viroqua’s most important citizens, Rollie Felix, passed away the past week. Rollie entered the business that his father Max started in the early 1990s in the year 1930. He worked with Max in the historic Felix Store with Max until he took over the business after the death of Max. The Felix Store still stands on Main Street with the famous Felix neon sign (erected on the building in 1933). That sign was the first neon sign not only on Main Street but in all of the city of Viroqua. Rollie Felix passed on at the age of 83.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
July 9, 2009
10 years ago
A Viroqua native and television news director credited with developing the local 5 p.m. news program, passed away over the weekend. John Hoffland, who was news director at WEAU-TV in Eau Claire for 25 years, died at his home in Eau Claire, Saturday morning. He was 64 years old.
Newly installed 2009-10 officers of the Viroqua Eagles No. 2707 are: Paul Penchi, Jr., president; Paul Penchi Sr., chaplain; George Boyington, conductor; Carl Bosse, inside guard; Ron Franks, secretary; Pete Howell, outside guard; Norm Rose, past president; Paul Birkelo, treasurer; Bill Haun, trustee; Brad Stafslien, vice president; Cy Stafslien, trustee and Vern Britt, trustee.
Organic Valley, in partnership with Midwest Renewable Energy Association, will install three solar panel trackers at the cooperatives headquarters in La Farge.
Nearly two years after floodwaters destroyed a large portion of Lower Chaseburg, the condemned buildings are being removed one buyout signature at a time. On June 29 and 30, the former Pa’s Taxidermy and Meats building was removed. Prior to the first commercial building being torn down, 11 residential buildings had been removed from the floodplain.
