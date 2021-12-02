Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 7, 1921

100 years ago

Soft moist weather continues, and has given tobacco growers a fine opportunity to strip their crops recently removed from the poles, and it is probable that ninety per cent of Vernon’s 1921 crop will be in the bundle by Saturday night of this week.

The south wall of the upper story of the burned-out municipal building toppled over Monday evening. Safe guards have been placed around the ruined structure for fear more of the wall will give way. Cashton Records.

The new oil station for Soldiers Grove has been completed and last week kerosene and gasoline arrive and was pumped into the large tanks, ready to be delivered.

For Christmas gift suggestions, see our attractive line of shirts, neckwear and hosiery. The Blue Front Store, Ellefson & Johnson.

Buy corn now of Thayer & Mills, as it will be higher as the season advances.

About 60,000 pounds of wool have been received at this place during the past two weeks and the end is not yet. The price being paid is 17 cents per pound which seems to be a satisfactory one and the wool house is a busy place now days. Viola Newslets.

“This gate swung on the Vernon County Court House square on this corner prior to 1879.” Such is the sign which hangs on an ancient gate which F.H. Williams resurrected from the loft of his barn and placed on display in the window of his shoe store. Much has happened in this city since that gate clanged to and fro to admit Vernon’s officials of nearly a half century ago.

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 5, 1946

75 years ago

Purchase of 52 acres of Vernon county woodland for a permanent farm forestry demonstration has been announced by the Wisconsin conservation department. Located in the township of Union in the eastern section of Vernon Co., the woodland is to be know as the “Champion Valley Timber Harvest Forest,” and is the first of its kind to be established in the state. Development of the woods will be in cooperation with the U of Wisconsin and the Vernon County agent, Orin G. Johnson. Cuttings will be made each year, limited to the amount of new wood grown during the year. After each cutting, a field day will be held for farmers of Vernon and nearby counties.

A committee of seniors have been organized to plan and prepare for the big Alumni Ball to be held December 28th in the High School gymnasium. The band stand will be constructed under the supervision of Wayne Cook. Ruth Anne Bentson is in charge of the distribution of tickets to be sold by the seniors. Anita Anderson is responsible for invitations to be sent to special guests. Shirley Fortney has the task of seeing that the gym is suitably decorated. Don Monson and Dick Ammerman are getting that floor all polished and slick. Naomi Natwick and her crew will be on hand to check your wrap, and the dance will be a pleasant memory when James Schipper and his boys get the place cleaned up. Art Gronning will keep you posted on the developments of the dance.

As decided by the building committee, next Sunday is set aside for an offering to the local church building fund for the Main Street Church in Viroqua. A united effort will be made to greatly increase the fund, and thus bring the day closer when we shall have a new church and more room, which is greatly needed.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Dec. 2, 1971

50 years ago

The City of Viroqua agreed to sell about ¾ of an acre of land between the Park Bowl and the City parking lot for a senior citizen low-rent dwelling for $20,000. The land will include space behind the swimming pool, behind the Eagles Club and a small building near the Nuzum Lumber Yards. The City will make sure that gas, sewer, water and streets are there to serve the building.

Hunters registered 1358 deer in Vernon County, a new record. An official County kill comes later in the winter. Several bucks were in the “200 pound plus” class. The illegal kill was perhaps up a bit but the general hunting pressure was also up somewhat.

Deaths: Fred Lionel Howell, 63; Caroline (Moen) Veum, 87.

Santa was a most happy and welcome fella in Viroqua Friday evening. He even managed to bring the first serious snow of the season which didn’t stop falling until Monday evening.

Until Christmas, Santa is meeting kids in downtown Viroqua at the Temple Theatre lobby Wednesdays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Santa will also be there Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Nov. 27, 1996

25 years ago

The 1996 4-H Key Awards were presented to Pamela Jo Lambert of the Hillsboro Hotshots, Kirsten Monroe of the Mississippi Steamers and Natalie Walleser of the Retreat Ramblers. The 4-H’ers received the special award at the Vernon County 4-H Leadership Banquet Nov. 18.

Ryan “Spike “ Nelson has been named the Viroqua High School Senior of the Month for November. He is the son of John and Sandy Nelson of Viroqua. Spike has one sister, Katie who is a sophomore at VHS.

The Westby Norse girls basketball team celebrated their first win of the season Friday with a 52-51 home victory over the New Lisbon Rockets. Jill Manning and Angela Pedace led Westby to the thrilling come-from-behind victory.

Pets Plus opened its doors to the public on Nov. 21. The business, which is located at 834 N. Main St. in Viroqua (across from the fairgrounds), is owned and operated by Dan and Diane Sawvell. Diane said that nearly any pets or supplies can be ordered. ]

Ad specials at Jubilee Foods in Viroqua this week include: ground beef at 98 cents/lb., IGA tomato juice 46 oz. at 68 cents, a 10 lb. bag of naval oranges at $2.48, 16 ct. cheese singles at 89 cents and a 5 lb. bag of McIntosh apples 98 cents.

Deer hunters compare notes about opening day results as they wait to register their deer at the Viroqua Police and Fire Department. The registration station recorded 956 deer for the opening weekend. The first three days of the season a total of 1,056 deer were registered.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 1, 2011

10 years ago

The Vernon County Sheriff Department’s new K-9 Service Dog has com a long way to be here- he was born in Chile. “Larz” is the name of the 18-month old German Shephard who has been bred specifically to be of service. Larz has been paired with hi K-9 handler, Deputy Brian James.

Vernon County Conservationist Paul Krahn is to attend a conference on frac sand mining in Spring Green Friday.

Alex Bringe of Viroqua is one of 15 emerging agricultural leaders selected to participate in the Farm Bureau Institute.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

