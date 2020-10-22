Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 3, 1920
100 years ago
The Hallowe’en carnival at the Normal school Friday afternoon and evening was a most enjoyable affair. Fully five hundred people attended and were entertained by a great variety of stunts prepared for their enjoyment….Incidentally, it netted $225 to apply on the purchase of a phonograph and records.
Boiled water is served with all orders at the Optimo.
Twenty-four cents per length for either stove pipe or elbows is all you have to pay at Clarke & Fehlberg’s. Take advantage of this very attractive price.
A whirlwind victory, a tremendous landslide, a rebuke for eight years of Democratic rule—that’s what happened at the poles [sic] at the state and nation on Tuesday when the straight Republican ticket rode into victory on the wings of a record-breaking majority for the grand old party. Harding and Coolidge will head the nation.
A few evenings ago when Tom Peterson was drawing gasoline for three parties at his Newton store, a fourth party entered the store and stole a quantity of cigarettes and other things. This is not the first time Tom has suffered this way, and the party being seen and well-known, he intends to make it warm for him unless the fellow settles up like a man in a few days.
The abutment for the Sherry bridge in Black Bottom are completed, but the steel for the structure, ordered in January, has not arrived. The temporary bridge went out in the late flood, but was replaced Saturday….Stone is moving livery, as two crushers are now working in the quarry on the Viola road…Tar has been secured and will be applied to the North Main street job.
The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 25, 1945
75 years ago
President Truman in his address to the joint session of Congress on Monday called for universal military training. He urged that body to pass legislation for the training of the nation’s youth in the service of their country. The broad program outlined would provide a year’s training of all the nation’s male youth between the ages of 17 to 20 years.
The arrival of the first new 1946 car was announced today by Bernard Lewison, Viroqua Motor Co. It is now on display at the Viroqua Motor Co. “We’ve never been personally more enthusiastic about a new Ford model,” Lewison said today. “Without a doubt it’s the smartest Ford car ever build, and as far as performance is concerned, please note that the 1946 Ford, the first post-war model, contains more engineering advancements and mechanical improvements than were included in any previous year-to-year model. The answer, of course, lies in the four years of stored up research results and the advancements which came out of the Ford Motor Company’s intensive participation in the manufacture of war products.”
The city council at their meeting voted unanimously to aid financially in a planned Halloween program for the city’s youth on the evening of October 31. Dr. Rufus Fortney, president of the school board, indicated that the school would cooperate in the proposed Halloween plans.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Oct. 22, 1970
50 years ago
Viroqua Telephone Co. subscribers will be able to dial directly to 99 per cent of the U.S. telephone users starting Sunday, Phil Bigley, telephone company president, announced this week. Subscribers on one-party lines can make these calls without an operator. Those on party lines will dial directly but before the party answers the local operator will ask for the Viroqua caller’s number.
The Westby exchange will also start direct distance dialing Sunday morning for station-to-station calls. Westby City subscribers with 634 numbers are all private lines. Rural 634 exchange users will dial directly but the operator will interrupt the call to obtain the caller’s number.
Deaths: Don Dolan, 61; Clarence Ruben Engen, 60; Palmer M. Moilien, 88; PFC Jerald S. DeLong, 20.
“Carousel” will be the All School Musical on December 7-8. Cast members selected so far are Julie Hanson, Sue Young, Kris Bongers, Mike Christianson, Bruce Kuehn, Kathy Johnson, Russ Reynolds, Steve Parr, Pat Sullivan, Terri Arnetveit, Bill Block and Jerome Bina. Cardell Solberg is the director.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Oct. 26, 1995
Local health care administrators spoke out against the newly approved House of Representatives bill on Medicare/Medicaid reform. Garith Steiner, Vernon Memorial Hospital administrator, said that with the reductions in the bill, VMH would not be able to offer some medical services. Steiner noted that 70% of the hospital’s revenue comes from Medicare. Senator Russ Feingold of Wisconsin said that the cuts would put extreme pressure on rural hospitals. It was unclear whether the bill would pass in the Senate and whether the President would sign the bill or veto it.
A gathering of local residents of Vernon County heard from Dale Ahlquist who was the spokesman for the National Airspace Coalition of the dangers of low-level flight training. In addition to the known health effects, Ahlquist said that low-level flight training was no longer valid or cost effective. Rear Admiral (retired) Eugene Carroll also spoke at the meeting and said that more air space for low-level flight training was unnecessary.
Because of the expanding business center at the north end of Viroqua and the possibility of a new manufacturing plant in the Viroqua Industrial Park, a new Tax Increment District (TID) was created. The new TID will allow taxes from businesses to pay for land development costs. This was in lieu of the normal distribution from the tax district.
The Vernon Telephone Cooperative began providing internet services. Customers were charged for this service from 48 cents to $1.70 per hour of usage.
The leader of the Harley motorcycle theft gang, Todd Leifker of Platteville, was sentenced to six years in state prison. As part of his plea agreement, Leifker will also help law enforcement in finding the stolen motorcycles and will pay restitution to the victims.
The fire and police departments of Viroqua completed their moves to the new station over the past year with the fire department moving in last year and the police department moving in this year.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Oct. 28, 2010
10 years ago
Members of the 2011 Snowflake Ski and Golf Club court are Second Attendant Katie Bluske, Queen Lanie Rudie and First Attendant Katerina Sines.
Long-range planning at Vernon County’s nursing home facility Vernon Manor, could lead to several changes including the possibility of building two new structures.
Musical practices are in full swing at Westby High School with the opening night of this year’s musical “High School Musical” right around the corner.
Jim Larson of Viroqua and David Vosseteig of Westby mark 50 years of service.
Fred and Darlene Zitzner toured the Vernon County Museum and made a donation to the museum’s elevator fund.
The Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee presented its “Friend of the Dairy Award” to Kevin and Julie Larson of rural Viroqua.
