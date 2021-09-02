Pages from the Past

Next week the Gays Mills fair will be held, following the Richland County fair will be held and then comes the Viola fair. It is only three weeks off….

One of the local physicians reports that a case of small pox has developed two miles south of town. An epidemic of this disease would be most unfortunate just at the opening of school and it is hoped that all proper steps will be taken to prevent its spread.

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 5, 1946

75 years ago

The continued fair and cool weather, with the possibility of frost, have had Vernon County tobacco raisers on needles for several days, and every farmer who has not completed the harvesting of his crop is working feverishly to get the tobacco in sheds before it is damaged by the frost.