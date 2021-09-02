Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 7, 1921
100 years ago
Sunday was a wild day in Vernon County. Storm after storm passed over, accompanied by severe wind, torrents of rain and hail in some localities….The most severe rainfall seemed to center over the territory drained by the Coon river, and it went on a rampage….The rain raised hob with the paving on Main street, undermining some of the old and new cub and washing considerable dirt off the hill. On the east side of the three business blocks the water found the soft laterals and followed into the basements.
O.G. Lewis of DeSoto….reports that several sheds full of tobacco were blown down on Genoa ridge.
The Censor is genuinely happy to report that Mr. Eckhardt cleaned up most everything in sight with his fine showing of horses at the State fair last week in Milwaukee. He secured eight firsts and 14 seconds.
The big steam shovel in its march up Main street tore the white way light cables in two, and our Main street is in darkness. New cables of the everlasting variety have been ordered and will be laid in the concrete pavement.
Next week the Gays Mills fair will be held, following the Richland County fair will be held and then comes the Viola fair. It is only three weeks off….
One of the local physicians reports that a case of small pox has developed two miles south of town. An epidemic of this disease would be most unfortunate just at the opening of school and it is hoped that all proper steps will be taken to prevent its spread.
We enjoy doctoring watches. If yours has gone on strike, come in and let us put it in running order. Ed Harrington, Jeweler.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 5, 1946
75 years ago
The continued fair and cool weather, with the possibility of frost, have had Vernon County tobacco raisers on needles for several days, and every farmer who has not completed the harvesting of his crop is working feverishly to get the tobacco in sheds before it is damaged by the frost.
In spite of scarcity of many essential building materials, in spite of the high costs, at least thirty-five new homes are now under construction in the city of Viroqua, according to a survey recently made by the Broadcaster. Many more homes are planned for the near future and countless people say they will build when materials are available. Of the new homes actually started now, seven veterans were given permits to build during July and August. Used lumber is being used in many cases for construction, and builders report this second hand stock is more satisfactory then new in view of the unseasoned condition of much of the new lumber.
Rev. and Mrs. H. T. Haagenson left Tuesday with their household goods for Minneapolis, where they will establish their home. Following a long illness and surgery, Rev. Haagenson found it necessary to take a rest from his duties as pastor of the several Lutheran church charges he has served so faithfully for fourteen years.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 26, 1971
50 years ago
Sidie Hollow Park is just about ready to open October 1 according to Ortiz Lean, project inspector and Glenn Lorenz, government representative from the Viroqua Soil Conservation Service office. About 180 acres of the 400-acre park have been developed this summer under a program of redevelopment costing $180,000 with federal and county funds.
Deaths: Henry A. Nelson, 80; Anna Kathryn Hoverson, 88; Chris John Hansen, 85; James Getter, 85.
The community owes a “thank you” to the Viroqua Kiwanis for providing the new swings and exercise equipment, in “candy stripe colors, no less”, at the City Park. The new additions are startling to see, for it’s the most color in the park in ages, but the new equipment is certainly welcome by the youngsters.
Lucinda Brye was recently honored at the Wisconsin State Fair. She gained the highest level of state dairy cattle showmanship by winning a blue ribbon at the Fair August 13. She won the award with the Holstein senior yearling heifer whose registered name is Brye-O-Vista Charlie Debra Dee.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Sept. 5, 1996
25 years ago
New principal, Ted Harris, is a veteran VHS educator. A significant number of the current teaching staff plus several members of the current school board as well as the children of staff and board have had him as their eighth-grade science teacher and coach. He has also been the district’s media supervisor and the safety and ERK coordinator. He is also a familiar face in the community as both a firefighter and director of training for the Viroqua Fire Department. He is also an EMT and a law enforcement officer who has worked part time for both the City Police and County Sheriff’s Departments. “Over my 34 years here, “Harris says, “I’ve learned a lot from every one of the administrators I’ve worked with and I’ll be taking something from each one of them and bringing it into this job to make Viroqua a good place to learn.”
Sparkler Justin Neva Sr., a 3-year-old, bred and owned by Dean Peterson of Viroqua, was selected Supreme Champion over all breeds at the Central Wisconsin Stare Fair in Marshfield on Sept. 1. There were over 100 Registered Jerseys exhibited at the show.
Organic Valley, producers of the nation’s first line of organic cheese, butter, milk, milk powder and eggs, won first prize in the cheddar category for its raw milk sharp cheddar. Made with rBGH-free certified organic milk, this white cheddar has no color added and is aged for a minimum of 10 months. The American Cheese Society (ACS) judging is the largest and most influential competition for American-made specialty cheeses.
Kati Casida, the California-based sculptor who designed the bridge, bench and rock garden in Eckhart Park, and Gary Krause of Krause Monument, are making preparations for a renewal project. Krause will make new granite parts for the bench which will be inscribed with names and dates. Casida designed the sculpture for the 1987 Sognefjordlaget.
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Roger G. Skildum, the son of Ernest K. Skildum of De Soto, has departed on a six-month deployment aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea. Skildum is one of more than 360 sailors on board the ship departing the home port of Mayport, Fl. to support the NATO-peace implementation forces operating in the Mediterranean and Adriatic seas. The 1971 graduate of Viroqua High School joined the Navy in August 1986. His wife, Debra is the daughter of Renold and Angie Leis of Viroqua.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Sept. 1, 2011
10 years ago
The Rev. Kristine Fahey led members of Bethel Lutheran Church, rural Viroqua, to the building site for a ground breaking ceremony following worship. The congregation’s church was destroyed by fire in August 2010.
The Viroqua Blackhawks (1-1) defeated Melrose-Mindoro (10-2), 22-15, in a nonconference game at the Viroqua High School field, Friday.
The Viroqua volleyball team won three of its last four matches to finish third at the Westby, Invitational, Saturday.
The Westby/Viroqua girls golf team played two nine-hole meets last week, each finishing in second place.
The Viroqua boys and girls cross country teams kicked off the 2011 season by sweeping the Cashton Invite, Friday.
An 80-year-old town ordinance prohibiting the sale, consumption and possession of alcohol stands in the way of a new winery in Vernon County.
Ernest Haugen (90), and his brother Joseph (86), still work the Coon Creek farm that their father purchased in 1925. The brothers, who have no heirs to pass the farm on to, will give the land to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy program to preserve the farm.