Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
June 30, 1920
100 years ago
Ristow and the road committee were at Genoa Friday, and surveyed and purchased the right of way on the Venner hill on the Viroqua-Genoa road. This will complete the hill construction, one of the biggest and finest jobs of heavy grading in the county. About six more patrolmen are needed in the county.
The Viroqua Egg Market is paying 37c per dozen for eggs this week, and will pay better if the market will permit. Take your eggs to the Williams building.
STODDARD – June 23 – A large celebration is planned for July 5th. Among the main attractions are N.L. Moll aviator of LaCrosse who will give an exhibition in his Curtiss plane and Westby’s 30 piece band and two good ball games….Anton Lee has opened an ice cream parlor and lunch room in his building near the Burlington depot.
On a wide road near Springville, Sunday evening, some unprincipled road-hog with a big car forced Hal Smith into the ditch and side swiped his Ford, damaging it and bruising the party.
You can get chocolate, strawberry, grape nut and New York ice cream by the dish or in bulk every day at Geo. Pennell’s restaurant.
H.H. Rabbitt and crew are making some improvements in and about the court house and jail, and also repairing the sidewalk on Decker St. along the county property.
The town of Viroqua will soon be without an official home, and the board intimates that unless the city co-operates with them in finding a new one they will pull stakes and move to Westby.
The Vernon County Censor
June 21, 1945
75 years ago
Pfc. Wyman Tryggestad, son of Mrs. Lyle Tryggestad, Viroqua, serves as regimental baker in the American’s Veteran 182nd Infantry Regiment. Overseas 19 months, he is a veteran of Bougainville, Leyte and Cebu.
Esofea news: The Vernon County Park Board met last Friday. It has been decided to put game birds in the park and the large screened cages have already been delivered.
Vernonites at War – Glee Groves, Y 3/c, who is with the WAVES at Astoria, Ore., naval air base is expected this week. She will spend a 10-day leave at the parental A.J. Groves home.
In a letter received by Miss Jane Butt from her sister, Beth, in Cleveland, Ohio, the later indicated that food is scarce – eggs, butter and potatoes and no bacon. Sounds like local conditions, except the temperature, which was 91 degrees.
Any kind of a romance the Viroqua Peerless Beers had for Romance was shattered Sunday afternoon when the local Brews amazed the fans and themselves by unloosening a first inning barrage that netted three runs on four hits, sending Buddy Tryggestad, the Romance flinger to an early shower and going on to win 9 to 0.
May and June weddings: Chester Taylor and Elaine Engler – June 21; Marjorie Power and Velton Brewer – June 20; Roy Schallock and Vivian Martin – May 26; Peter Solverson and Emily Calloway – June 8; Vivian Wood and Calvin Wilson – June 17; Shirley Mae Lewis and Reginald Gander – June 16; Emma Olson and Rev. George Marshall – June 17; Jenevieve Bishop and Le Roy Rhodes – May 11; Marjorie Veach and Burton Olson – June 2; Hazel Nelson and Lawrence Holley – June 6.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
June 18, 1970
50 years ago
A team of eight people will excavate at least two main sites in the Kickapoo Valley until August 7th to further study the Indian cultures, plants, mammals, fish and birds. Funds for the excavations were provided by the National Park Service under several federal laws pertaining to the salvage of archeological sites threatened by the building of dams and reservoirs. Previous work indicated that the Kickapoo has been occupied more or less continually for about 11,000 years, although occupation by Indian groups has been rather sporadic in the last 1,000 years. Both sites will be on private property, one in Warner Creek and the other up the main valley. A farmhouse has been designated as field headquarters.
Deaths: Charles J. Shea, 40; Theodore Sletten, 65; Olive Pauline (Kast) Hanson, 86; Erwin O. Kern, 28; Edwin J. Stylen, 84.
Governor Warren Knowles Monday honored Viroqua’s Carolyn Fortney as the outstanding Wisconsin teenager. The title came from the Outstanding Teenagers of America organization, part of the Outstanding Americans Foundation. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mars. Elvin Fortney of rural Viroqua. She is now in competition with other state winners for the national title and scholarships.
Mark Hall, Westby, son of Mr. and Mrs. LaVerne Hall, was named a Wisconsin FFA Star Farmer for 1970 at the state convention in Green Lake. Mark is a 1970 Westby High graduate.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 22, 1995
25 years ago
The Vernon County Board by a vote of 18-10mgave itself a raise even though some members said that it was the wrong time since farmers were hurting due to low milk and cattle prices. The vote also raised the daily meal allowance for board members and county employees.
A new state program called “Cops in Shops” had begun in Viroqua. The purpose of the program was to cut down on underage drinking. The program placed undercover officers in shops that sold alcohol as employees. The officers worked to stop underage persons from buying alcohol with a fake or altered ID. The program also sought to prevent adults from buying alcohol for underage people.
Planning has started for next year’s celebration of Viroqua’s 150th anniversary. Committees were formed and ideas for special events began pouring in from residents. The Vernon County Historical Society planned to stage a pageant based on the history of Viroqua. The pageant will be written by Will Buros. The Viroqua High School Band, led by Curt Tryggestad, Will coordinate a reunion of the band in its 75th anniversary with the celebration.
Norskedalen will celebrate the Midsummer Fest this coming weekend in Coon Valley. This will be the 12th annual fest. The celebration marks the shortest night and longest day of the year.
Deloris Hokland for the eight straight year taught a group of elementary students what it was like to have eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse. The students, all third graders, were from Viroqua, Liberty Pole and La Farge. They spent the day in the Foreaker Rural School which was now part of the County School Museum.
The Vernon County Museum had a special display for the summer of toys which were mostly from the 1970s. Examining the toys showed how toys had changed over the years.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 24, 2010
10 years ago
Vernon County Veterans Service Officer Jim Young was elected the president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers in Bloomington, MN on June 9.
Jerry Cade and Ron Hoff accepted a $500 donation from Vernon County American Legion Commander Harold Olson to help provide lighting for the Courthouse flag.
The Vernon County Historical Society is sponsoring an old-fashioned strawberry shortcake ice cream social on Sunday, July 4.
Janice Fortney painted a mural of Bliss Memorial Park at the Readstown Museum
Larry Krause of Viroqua was honored at the East Central/Select Sires annual banquet for reaching the 60,000 First-Service Insemination milestone.
Vernon County Historical Society
