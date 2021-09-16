Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 21, 1921
100 years ago
Next week occurs the 65th annual exhibition of the Vernon County Agricultural Society. Every indication points to it with the promise of being the best fair of the 65.
Continued downpours of rain nearly every day or night for two weeks have raised hob with the big construction works in Viroqua….the cement machine is just about where it was two weeks ago, while Contractor Rink has regraded the North Main Street hill no less than six times.
Work on the Masonic temple has gone along very well in spite of the rain. The side walls for the temple are up to the second story and the floor support for the theatre is all in place with tile and steel reinforcing in place ready for the pouring the concrete.
The bogy man will get you if you don’t watch out, is the warning which might well be given to those who are thinking of violating the state’s game and fish laws….53 full time wardens….over 200 special wardens.
Cashton Records – Part of a still, two barrels of mash and two containers partly filled with moonshine were confiscated in a raid Saturday afternoon….upon the Huber saloon on St. Joseph’s Ridge.
W.F. Lindemann is erecting a building 22x50 feet in dimension on his land just east of the Enggaard harness shop. It will be of tile and pebbledash construction and will be occupied by George Griffin with his Swift cream station and the Plumber Frank Wintz.
Urma Hard Wheat Flour, Best Patent, $2.40 at Johnson & Vigdahl’s
Boy’s 2-piece knee pants suits, $8.50, $1.00, and $12.00. M.J.Felix.
The Retreat fair was a great success this year even though the roads were a trifle slippery.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 19, 1946
75 years ago
The Westby schools opened on September 9th with an approximate attendance of 475 students.
Before a large crowd of baseball fans at Coon Valley last Sunday, the Genoa baseball team defeated the Viroqua American Legion in a close thriller contest by a 5 to 4 margin. The victory gave the river boys first place in the Vernon county League and earned them the right to play at the Vernon County Fair this week against the champion team of the Monroe County Circuit. “Razz” Peterson, veteran moundsman, performed for the winning Genoa team, with Curti behind the plate. Vig did the hurling for Viroqua and Stokke and David Vig were the receivers.
Since OPA controls on retail meat prices have only been in effect little more than one week, Viroqua dealers have virtually no fresh meat and a scanty supply of cold cuts to offer their patrons. Dealers are pessimistic over their chances of getting more meat and it was a certainty that the supply of sausage and other cold cuts would run out in a short while.
Pair Sentenced for Illegal Possession: A resident of Monroe County and his son were sentenced August 25th by Judge Robert Cowie in Circuit Court on their pleas of guilty to illegal possession of venison.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Sept. 9,1971
50 years ago
Deaths: Le Page, Norman, 51; Nedland, Rodney Lamont, 1; Jiracek, Dora A. 71.
Westby High School outran the Viroqua football team to win 42-0.
JIF 18 oz. creamy or crunchy peanut butter is priced at 69 cents this week at IGA Fosbinder Foodliner. Musselman’s applesauce in 35 oz. jars is for sale at 49 cents.
Frog legs are 99 cents/pound at A&P. Eight O’Clock 100% Brazilian coffee is $1.99 for a three pound bag.
Super Value features Cool Whip in 9 oz. containers for 49 cents. Libby’s Tomato Juice is three 46oz. cans for $1.00.
Mrs. Joe Nedland of Esofea had a laundry accident this week. The doctors at Vernon Memorial placed 17 stitches in her hand after it got caught in the wringer mechanism.
Toni Bull of Bangor will offer classes in ballet and acrobatic dancing for pupils 3 to 15 years of age this school year. Classes will take place in the upper elementary school gym starting at 3:15 p.m. Monday, September 13.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Sept. 19, 1996
25 years ago
Construction will begin on Wednesday, September 25 for the Eckhart Enchantment, a community playground in the city park. The grand opening of Eckhart Enchantment will be Sunday, October 6.
Dana Piper of Viroqua has been named to the 1996 University of Wisconsin-Stout Women’s cross country team for the fall season. Piper was the only freshman listed in the UW-Stout cross country preview as one of the runners to watch this season. The 1996 graduate of Viroqua High School is a freshman at UW-Stout this fall.
The Viroqua Blackhawks began conference play on the right foot, running over the LaCrescent Lancers 48-21 Friday night in La Crescent.
On Saturday, the Vernon County Fair was visited by three residents of Scotland. Mary Mackie, and Alex and Anna Martin were guests of Edith Carrie of Mindoro.
1996 Fair Meat Animal sale raises a record $58,753. A total of $56,758.10 was earned at the regular meat animal sale and another $1,995.60 was donated by the Vernon County youth exhibitors and bidders to the Show and Sale Arena building fund. Their donations put the building fund over the top to pay for the $50,000 price tag for the new arena.
Norskedalen’s Threshing Day is Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Celebrate an old-fashioned thresher’s bee complete with all you can eat meal, numerous displays of antique engines and pioneer demonstrations, including oat threshing, corn shelling, flailing and winnowing, buzz sawing and much more. Norskedalen is located 3 miles north of Coon Valley, Wisconsin on County Hwy. PI.
On August 17 and 18, 1996 approximately 300 people gathered at the De Soto Lutheran Church and De Soto Community Center to observe the centennial of the De Soto Lutheran Church, 1896-1996. (Norwegian services were held on Mondays because of transportation difficulties for the pastors who came from La Crosse to conduct the services.)
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Sept. 15, 2011
10 years ago
Vernon County Fairest of the Fair Laura Hornby will reign over this week’s 155th annual county fair. Hornby, 20, was crowned at the third annual Ferris Wheel Breakfast July 30.
The 2011 Seniors of Distinction are Barbara and Donald Hammond of Viola and Carol Barlow of Viroqua. They were recognized by the Vernon County Unit on Aging and members of the community at the Vernon County Seniors of Distinction Banquet.
WDRT Driftless Community Radio marked its first year on the air. WDRT, located in downtown Viroqua and at 91.9 FM, formally began broadcasting on Sept. 17, 2010.
The 2011 Walk With GRACE raised $222,317.86. This amount is the greatest ever raised during one of the organization’s fundraising years.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff