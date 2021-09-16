Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 21, 1921

100 years ago

Next week occurs the 65th annual exhibition of the Vernon County Agricultural Society. Every indication points to it with the promise of being the best fair of the 65.

Continued downpours of rain nearly every day or night for two weeks have raised hob with the big construction works in Viroqua….the cement machine is just about where it was two weeks ago, while Contractor Rink has regraded the North Main Street hill no less than six times.

Work on the Masonic temple has gone along very well in spite of the rain. The side walls for the temple are up to the second story and the floor support for the theatre is all in place with tile and steel reinforcing in place ready for the pouring the concrete.

The bogy man will get you if you don’t watch out, is the warning which might well be given to those who are thinking of violating the state’s game and fish laws….53 full time wardens….over 200 special wardens.