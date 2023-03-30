The Vernon County Censor

March 28, 1923

100 years ago

Next Sunday is Easter – the great day of the Christian church – the day of the Risen Christ – and if ever there is a time when every one of our people should attend church it is THIS day….It is earnestly hoped that the chilly weather with which we have suffered during March will give way to springtime warmth for Easter Sunday.

Merchant J.H. Quick of Viroqua is undergoing treatment at St. Mary’s hospital in Madison. Last Saturday he submitted to a lumbar puncture for examination of spinal and brain fluid.

The chemical analysis of water from the new city well shows it up most favorably in comparison with water from the old wells. In fact the solids, and particularly soap consuming solids, are so reduced that it is classified as soft water.

COUNTY NORMAL NOTES

Plans were made to carry on the rural practice work during the present week; but owing to the condition of the roads, this was impossible. It is hoped that this work can be done during the third week in April. About thirty rural schools will be selected and each senior will spend a week observing and teaching on one of them.

Owing to the ever increasing number of bank burglaries all over our country it has become necessary for all banks to protect themselves against the yeggmen. Last week the Farmers & Merchants State bank of Stoddard Wis. Installed the latest and most approved typed of burglar alarm system on the market.

The Vernon County Censor

March 25, 1948

75 years ago

Dwain Munyon, Viroqua high school student and member of the local Future Farmers of America club won, first place in the FFA sectional public speaking contest at Richland Center. As an award, Dwain will be given a free trip to Chicago as a guest of WLS.

From The Rambling Reporter: While Easter Sunday may have lost tome of it religious significance as the traditionalized style parade has developed and milady’s new spring bonnet may detract somewhat from the season, our churches are generally filled to the satisfaction of the clergy.

The Vernon county board of supervisors convened in a special session in response to a petition of citizens to consider the proposition of county hospital construction. A resolution to be voted upon before the close of the session called for an appropriation of $400,000 to be raised by issuing a bond on all taxable property of Vernon county to construct a 50 bed hospital at Viroqua and a 30 bed hospital at Hillsboro. The balance of the money required to complete the construction of these hospitals is to be raised by the communities in which they are located and from proceeds received under the provisions of the Federal hospital Construction act, Public Law 725.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

March 29, 1973

50 years ago

Ray Nitschke was at the annual Athletic Banquet where boys and girls were honored for their athletic ability and where cheerleaders received praise.

A recycling center will be tried in Viroqua. That was the decision of over 50 people last week at a meeting in the community which was designed for the whole area to help recycle some of man’s wastes.

Monday night the Viroqua Kiwanis adopted a resolution for law and order which they are sending to President Richard Nixon.

Arson was suspected this week in the fire at the Rusk Industrial Park barn which was being dismantled at this time.

The Viroqua School Bands and Orchestra will present their Spring Concert on Sunday afternoon from 3-4:40 in the High School Gym.

Obituaries: Otto Hanson (73) Vernon County; Mrs. George Mishall (93) Viroqua; Reuben Hauge (34); Lloyd T. Thompson Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 26, 1998

25 years ago

The newly remodeled dining hall of Westby’s Living Waters Bible camp burned to the ground last week, causing over $500,000 in damage. The fire started sometime in the early morning hours of March 18. The fire was contained to the one building, the investigators ruled out arson. No one was injured in the blaze.

The Viroqua Midget girls hockey team finished the season on a high note Sunday, beating Waupaca 5-2 in their final game of the state tournament at the Viroqua Community Arena.

Bishop Creek Riders Fundraiser—ALL-U-CAN-EAT—Pancake Breakfast Sunday, March 29 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Menu includes pancakes, eggs, ham and hot toppings. Adults $4.00-kids under 12 $2.00. “Let’s help keep the kids off the street this summer!”

The landscaping of “Designscapes,” a Viroqua firm, is featured in the April 1998 issue of the national magazine “Country Living,” it features the La Crosse home of Marilyn Wood. The business was formed in the summer of 1995 by Viroqua natives Ann Morrison and Jim Schaffer.

The Westby High School Choir will join voices with the De Soto and Aquinas high school choirs at 7 p.m. March 29, at the La Crosse Aquinas High School auditorium. Tickets for the concert are $4.00 and are available at the door or from Westby High School Choir members.

2nd Big Week—Jubilee Foods “Food Fare.” Ad specials this week include: Boneless Beef Chuck roast $1.39/lb., Boneless pork loin roast $1.99/lb., jumbo pack fresh fryer leg quarters 39 cents/lb., 32 oz. Miracle Whip $2.49, 1 lb. loaf sour dough bread 99 cents, Red Baron 12 in. pizza 2/$5.50 and Seagrams Wine Coolers $2.99 per 4 pack. FREE samples in every department.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 28, 2013

10 years ago

Students at Cornerstone Christian Academy came together to help community members who may not have enough to eat by filling the school’s bus with food for Living Faith Food Pantry in Viroqua. On March11, the 50 students packed the school bus with not only nonperishable food, but also paper products and health and beauty aids. The food drive was part of the schools’ spirit month, which was in February. The loaded bus was kept indoors at a local car dealership, so the canned food would not freeze. The food was then delivered to Living Faith Food Pantry, March 13.

Easter specials at Dunnum’s Café: Baked Ham Dinner $7.95; Corned Beef and Cabbage $8.95; Boiled Dinner $7.95.

Steven Mischel of Viroqua was one of 29 outstanding high school students who visited Viterbo University in La Crosse to participate in the annual Nightingale Nursing Scholarship Competition, Feb 8. Students invited to compete earned a minimum of 26 on the ACT and have a GPA of at least 3.5. Steven received direct admission into the professional nursing sequence.

Thanks in part to a financial gift from the Friends of the Viroqua Public Library, we have purchased a total of 10 electronic readers. Six of the Nooks are intended for adult patrons and come fully loaded with 32 novels for you to enjoy. Four nooks are for our younger patrons and come loaded with 92 children’s titles. All nooks will be available for patrons 18 and older to check out and take home for two weeks.