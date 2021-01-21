Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 26, 1921
100 years ago
Plans for the new Mason’s Temple commenced to take on definite form when at last Wednesday evening’s meeting the finance committee reported that if the brethren would all do their part the erection of a temple to cost about $100,000 could be financed.
Dr. A.L. Myrick, DeSoto, Wisconsin wishes to announce to the public that he has opened newly equipped office rooms in the old Beardsley building just across the street from the Bay State Hotel. He has also secured telephone connections with both the Badax and Rush Creek telephone companies.
BARGAINS
Ohio noiseless matches, 12 boxes for $ .65; Bulk Oat Meal, per pound .05; Jiffy Jell and Jelly powder .10; 15c corn flakes .10; 20c coffee .15; 15c Ivory Soap Flakes (same as Lux) .10; 35c Wyandotte Washing Powder .25; Brooms .55; 3 large bars hard water Castele Soap .25; Olivilo toilet Soap 3 bars for .25; 10 bars Galvanic Soap .60; 10c Tomatoes, per can .05. J.J HENRY, Grocer.
The City Council Doings; Viroqua, Wisconsin, December 28, 1920. Alderman offered the following resolution which on second of Alderman Larsen was unanimously passed on roll call. Resolved, by the city council of the city of Viroqua as follows, that of the several bids for drilling the new well that the bid of R.L. Baley & Son of Hillsboro, is hereby declared to be the lowest and best bid received….
Saturday morning the Milwaukee train punched a car of coal off the end of the side track between Boyle’s sheds onto the side walk. A crew of men finally got the car back on the rail Tuesday.
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 24, 1946
75 years ago
In a game played on its home court last Friday, the Westby basketball squad scored its first conference victory in four starts by overcoming its traditional rival, Viroqua, in a score of 27-23. Roger Erickson led in the scoring with 13 points for the victors, while Munson of Viroqua took scoring honors with 9.
Plans for the annual concert and show of the Viroqua City Band are already shaping up, it was announced today by Sid Scoville, who will again direct the entertainment this year. The show will be presented three nights in order to accommodate the crowds. Many former band members, now home from overseas, will be back and fill numerous vacant chairs, when the curtain rises for the biggest show which the local band group has ever attempted.
Scattered throughout eight nearby counties, with Vernon County barns, a headquarters, 1,700 members of the Vernon County Breeders’ Cooperative have dairy herds numbering over 11,000 cows, serviced by artificial insemination during the year just past. The barn, housing five Jersey, seven Guernsey and seven Holstein sires, is located on highway 14 just south of Westby. In charge as manager is Albon Sordahl. Haakon Navrestad is herdsman.
Twenty-eight people, including ministers and youth from Vernon County and beyond, braved the cold Monday night to meet at the Methodist parsonage in Viroqua to organize a Youth For Christ movement within the Kickapoo Valley. Though the Kickapoo Valley movement is not to be definitely affiliated with the national movement of the same name, it is designed to enlist and encourage American youth in the Christian life.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 21, 1971
50 years ago
Hanson Shoe Store is selling Redwing Work Shoes at a savings of 1 cent per pound off the price of each pair based on the buyer’s weight. Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. All sizes and widths are available. Free lunch Friday and Saturday.
Northern States Power Company bought the O.P. Hill home on East Decker Street for land to expand its business. Mr. and Mrs. Obadiah Hill home was the most pretentious in Viroqua. Pine and other trees surrounded the white house. A large veranda ran across the front. There were many rooms on two floors, all elaborately furnished. A large orchard was on the west side of the home. The Hills were a very generous handsome couple. Both were tall. During the period when stores did not stock ready-made clothes, Mrs. Hill hired a dressmaker at her home, spring and fall. The removal of the Hill residence proves that one of the certainties of life is change.
Deaths: Anthony P. Steinmetz, 70; Ella M. Hufford, 85; Adolph E. Haugen, 75; Alice (Leonard) Engelien, 92; Raymond Leslie Rabbitt, 81.
Steenbergs Band is providing the music on January 23 at the American Legion Post 138 for their dance in Viroqua.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 25, 1996
25 years ago
The Kickapoo Reserve Board hears testimony concerning the Kickapoo reserve land. Sixty people presented three hours of testimony in the interest of off-road vehicle use. Former property owners contended this reserve was an illegal transaction from the beginning. They are concerned the Ho-Chunk nation would build a casino. The Ho-Chunks are interested in the preservation of their cultural sites in the reserve. More meetings will be set.
Obituaries: Clayton Lovaas, 71; LaRene Hall McCormick, 76; Ellsworth Inman, 86; Valdo Silbaugh, 68; Alma Ray, 83; Marie Christenson, 99; Erwin Ullrich Jr, 73; Mabel Foss, 89; Jean Clements, 72; Anne Blakley, 77.
The Westby Area Historical Society honors Palmer “Polly” Rude in honor of his new book, “Lest We Forget”.
My son has always said I drive the speed limit: 55 mph uphill, downhill, around corners. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? – Lynn Whitney.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 27, 2011
10 years ago
Cummins Inc., the parent company of Cummins Exhaust plants located in Viroqua and Black River Falls, announced Tuesday that it was selling those plants and several others to GlobalTube, a private equity firm headquartered IN Chicago.
The 2011 Snowflake royalty includes First Attendant Katerina Sines, Second Attendant Katie Cluske, and Queen Lanie Rudie.
The Viroqua wrestling team remains in second place in the Coulee Conference dual standings (3-1) after a 42-25 dual meet win over West Salem/Bangor in the Viroqua High School gym.
The Viroqua Community Mural, located on the south side of the Buzzy’s Home Furnishings building, is being restored. Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s goal is to raise $15,000 to complete the restoration project.
A Viroqua man served on a panel of judges at a prestigious Angus bull sale in Denver, Colorado. Brian McCulloh was one of three judges who evaluated the 27 bulls consigned to the 2011 National Western Angus Bull Sale.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff