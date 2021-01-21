Pages from the Past

Saturday morning the Milwaukee train punched a car of coal off the end of the side track between Boyle’s sheds onto the side walk. A crew of men finally got the car back on the rail Tuesday.

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 24, 1946

75 years ago

In a game played on its home court last Friday, the Westby basketball squad scored its first conference victory in four starts by overcoming its traditional rival, Viroqua, in a score of 27-23. Roger Erickson led in the scoring with 13 points for the victors, while Munson of Viroqua took scoring honors with 9.

Plans for the annual concert and show of the Viroqua City Band are already shaping up, it was announced today by Sid Scoville, who will again direct the entertainment this year. The show will be presented three nights in order to accommodate the crowds. Many former band members, now home from overseas, will be back and fill numerous vacant chairs, when the curtain rises for the biggest show which the local band group has ever attempted.