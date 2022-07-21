Pages from the Past

The Vernon County CensorJuly 19, 1922

100 years ago

Building mover T.B. Snell has been having busy times the past week or two. Between raising the editor’s residence thirty inches, moving Dr. Suttle’s residence and office from Main street to Rock avenue, remodeling and Kellystoning his own residence, and being sick three days last week from overlifting, Tom has sure had his hands full.

JEFFERSON – Bud, July 11 – English service was held at the Zion church Sunday evening with a good attendance….Fine weather for all kinds of farm work. The rain of last week was appreciated as it was badly needed for crops.

STERLING – West Prairie, July 17 – Weather is favorable, with plenty of rain, crops growing fine, and every day hay going into the mow, and the faithful loader occasionally stung by a bee which flies up from a nearby clover field.

The Wisconsin Highway Commission report for the month of June shows that there was a total of 88 accidents which occurred on the State Trunk Highways….Number of persons killed, 6. The main cause for most of the accidents is wreckless [sic] driving or speeding.

Tobacco growers are being warned to watch [for] “wildfire,” a serious eastern tobacco disease….The trouble is infectious and is caused by bacteria.

The post office interior is being painted and other improvements made.

Ole Sherry is entertaining a Holstein heifer calf….The calf weighed 130 pounds at birth and has been gaining two pounds a day since, now tipping the scales at 175 pounds. The average calf weighs 60 to 70 pounds.

The Vernon County CensorJuly 17, 1947

75 years ago

Park area under Miss Morrison’s supervision announces the beginning of daily treasure hunts starting Monday. Small tin cans will be concealed throughout the park. Finders must bring the tin and contents to Miss Morrison to claim the prize. When one of the hidden objects is located, another one will be hidden elsewhere so that the hunts can continue throughout the remainder of the summer. At present, free tickets to the Viroqua theatres will constitute the hidden booty. Miss Morrison may be willing to furnish unsuccessful searchers with clues.

Lovers of good music will be glad for the announcement by Manager Keith Lucas that the Viroqua City Band will play a concert in Eckhart park tonight. The band has been having good rehearsals of late with as many as 40 in attendance. Prof. Nordness will direct the concert tonight, and a fine one is expected.

The annual Vernon county 4-H picnic will be held at the Esofea Park on Tuesday July 22. Beginning at 10 a.m. there will be various sports in which everyone can participate. Highlights of the afternoon program will be a talk by E.L. Vinton, district forester, on the appreciation of nature. Also a club talent program, with each club prepared to contribute a number. A flag lowering ceremony and movies are scheduled for the evening.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-CensorJuly 20, 1972

50 years ago

Hail ripped northern Vernon County Sunday evening for the second time in 2 weeks.

At its regular quarterly business meeting last Wednesday evening the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Viroqua voted to authorize its building committee to put its present church building, adjacent parking lot, and parsonage up for sale.

Catfish Fry

American Legion Post 138

All You Can Eat $1.75

Vernon County had 134 Girl Scouts at the day camp in Westby’s park last week.

Obituaries: Louie Anderson (81) Township of Liberty; Julia Orethum (70) Kickapoo Valley; Christina Morkri (94) Folsom.

The Vernon County BroadcasterJuly 17, 1997

25 years ago

Gov. Thompson announced the award of $11,783 to the Viroqua Police Department. This award will enable the Viroqua Police Department to develop a specialized enforcement program aimed at domestic violent crimes. The grant went into effect July 1, 1997.

Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School teacher Connie Vanderhyden wins the 1997 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Fellowship Award. She was presented the award by U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl at a recognition banquet in Middleton Wisconsin.

Dr. Jan Davis, who is married to Viroqua astronaut Mark Lee, will be making her third space shuttle voyage on Aug. 7 as payload commander and mission specialist aboard the “Discovery” shuttle. A number of area residents plan to attend the “Discovery’s” launch in August to cheer on the Viroquan-in-law. “Even though I’m not from Wisconsin there are a lot of people coming to my launch to support me,” Davis says. “It really means a lot to have that support even though I’m not really from the area.”

Winners of the 1997 Dairy Recipe Contest include: first place to Laraine Foss of Viroqua, second place to Sherry Gudgeon of Viroqua and third place to Pat Spaeth also of Viroqua. The Taster’s Choice award went to Alice Nerison of Westby.

The search is on for that spirited gal who best personifies the legendary qualities of Vernon County’s one and only Wild West Dayzie. Wild West Dayzie and her Dayzie Chain will be selected Aug. 7 during the pageant in the park to reign over Wild West Days Aug. 16 and 17.

The Vernon County BroadcasterJuly 19, 2012

10 years ago

Garith Steiner is retiring July 20, after 24 years as VMH Chief Executive Officer. Steiner has worked in VMH Administration since 1985 when he served as Assistant Administrator under then CEO, Jim Hudson. Kyle Bakkkum, currently Chief Operating Officer of VMH will succeed Steiner.

A total of 42 brave souls finished the Viroqua Triathlon centered at the Bigley Pool on Saturday morning. Participants swam, bicycled and ran over a course in and around the city of Viroqua. A transition station was set up outside the Bigley Pool from which bicyclists and runners were directed by Hank Deutsch and other volunteers throughout the community. Dan Goltz of Viroqua won the men’s title finishing the event in 1 hour, 15 minutes and 27 seconds. The top women’s finisher was Coon Valley’s Michelle Ripp-Ihnen, who crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 32 minutes and 26 seconds.

Accident claims life of Chaseburg girl. A 17-year-old girl, Kylie VonRuden passed away from injuries from a car accident. The vehicle went onto the right shoulder of the road. It came back onto the road and then lost control sliding off to the right and striking a mailbox. The vehicle then became airborne and struck a large tree. It is the eighth traffic fatality in Vernon County in 2012.

Motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to attend the Lorem IIpsum Vintage Motorcycle Rally at The Forgotten Works Warehouse, 518 Walnut St. in Viroqua on Saturday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wrenchers of motorcycles of all makes are especially invited to make the trip — not only for the enjoyable riding, but also to show their machines, meet fellow vintage appreciators and enjoy a community picnic in Viroqua’s historical railroad district.