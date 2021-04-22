Pages from the Past

“Standing Room Only” was the sign hung out at the Court Room at the Court House Tuesday morning, hundreds assembling to listen to the Sunday movie case. The case against Mr. Brown has attracted as much interest as a murder trial….District Attorney Heinz did the best he could on the unpopular side of the case. Attorney C.J. Smith’s splendid plea of over an hour left nothing to be said on the subject of Sunday observance, and the jury returned the ”not guilty” verdict after a short session. It is hoped this will end the “blue” law agitation in Viroqua for some time.