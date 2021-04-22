Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
April 27, 1921
100 years ago
“Standing Room Only” was the sign hung out at the Court Room at the Court House Tuesday morning, hundreds assembling to listen to the Sunday movie case. The case against Mr. Brown has attracted as much interest as a murder trial….District Attorney Heinz did the best he could on the unpopular side of the case. Attorney C.J. Smith’s splendid plea of over an hour left nothing to be said on the subject of Sunday observance, and the jury returned the ”not guilty” verdict after a short session. It is hoped this will end the “blue” law agitation in Viroqua for some time.
Paulsen & Moen have received a very favorable report from the sample of ground limestone sent to the University. Prof. Graul, soil expert pronounced it splendid fertilizing material, showing an average test of 91.2.
W.I. Griffin, Jas. Hall and Ed Bender were up from Viola on Business, Monday. They brought the intelligence that a clever piece of detective work had resulted in arrest at Minneapolis of one of the gang of auto bandits who robbed the Dregne Store at Readstown and the Brindley & Kanable store at Viola two weeks ago. The robbery was performed by “junk” men using a Hudson Super-six which was stolen twenty miles this side of Minneapolis.
You have only one button to bother with on our men’s and boys’ Hatch One-button underwear. Stoll & Groves.
The present week has so far been a turbulent one. High winds accompanying rain storms have done some damage to tobacco sheds and other outbuildings.
Otto Ristow of Genoa is employed here in erection of new oil tank for county road system.
The Vernon County Censor
April 25, 1946
75 years ago
Clayton Wilson, who recently moved from Viroqua to La Farge, is completing arrangements to operate a bus line between Viroqua and New Lisbon. The other places served en route will be La Farge, Viola, Hillsboro, Union Center and Elroy. The La Farge Commercial Club is sponsoring the project.
Last Saturday evening a meeting of managers of the respective proposed baseball teams for the 1946 season was held. The following teams were represented: Viroqua Peerless Beers, Viroqua American Legion, Coon Valley, South Ridge, Genoa, Ross, Romance, Stoddard, De Soto. Representatives from a team at Star Valley, just over the line in Crawford county, were also present and indicated they wanted to participate, if the Vernon county group so voted. Rumors have it that there will be a team representing Westby, but no representative was present.
City officers, at the direction of the council, entered into a contract with the American – La France Foamite Co of Elmira, N. Y., for the purchase of a new fire engine. The machine is to be completely equipped. Its capacity will be 750 gallons per minute; the cost, $10,709.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
April 22, 1971
50 years ago
The Viroqua City Council backs the LaFarge dam and lake, and letters were authorized explaining the position to Governor Lucy and the federal state legislators.
Douglas Drew recently completed requirements for a Doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Wyoming. Drew has accepted a one-year post-doctorate position at the University of Oslo in Norway.
The Vernon County Teachers College School year ends with commencement in June. Any action to close the school is only if the Legislature doesn’t appropriate funds for the next year.
Obituaries: Tom Eide, 64 Town of Franklin, wife Ann; Berthold R. Erickson, 57, formerly of Viroqua, wife Jesse Mitchell; Anna Stachowitz, 61, Town of Sterling and Hazel Tryggestad, 70, formerly of Viroqua
A mumps epidemic is going on in the area. Viroqua’s Health Officer, Dr. R.A. Starr, urges adults who have not had mumps to see their family physician for a vaccination.
Joe Sexton, 16, soloed Saturday, the youngest to do so in the history of the Viroqua airport.
Steve Vig and Glenn Frey were low scorers in Viroqua High School golf matches this week.
Its apparently lake or no lake and no big compromise can now be made on the 1,800 acre lake almost ready for construction north of LaFarge.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 25, 1996
25 years ago
Nine-year-old Robbie Zube won the “Best of Show in Crafts” for Vernon County at the 4-H District Arts Festival in March for his birch bark village.
Ten-year-old Jill Gander won “Best of Show – Art” for the second time with her fabric art picture at the 4-H District Arts Fest in Black River Falls.
Randy Greenman II, a 1992 Viroqua High School graduate and senior business major at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, has been invited to play in the All-American College Bowl game.
Three contestants, Tammy Daines of La Farge, Kelly Hemmersbach of Westby and Dawn McClurg of Viroqua are vying for the Vernon County Dairy Queen title April 26.
The Nelson Muffler plant was honored April 10 for safely working over 500,000 hours without a lost-time injury.
De Soto principal Martin Kirchof announced Roxanne Venner and Jane Dilworth as top graduates in the class of 1996.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 21, 2011
10 years ago
The consensus from 50 community members attending a public meeting on the future site of a new library in Viroqua showed citizens are interested in keeping the library downtown.
A winter storm predicted to drop anywhere up to 7 inches of snow and ice in Vernon County had left county roads snow covered and slippery Tuesday.
So far this spring, Vernon County has had four days with temperatures above 60. Last year there were 20 days above 60 by this time in the spring.
Viroqua’s Lacy Fema set a new school record in the pole vault finishing second in the event at Prairie Du Chein.
In only its third Coulee Conference meet, the Viroqua boys golf team shot to second place with an overall score of 172 at the Coulee Golf Bowl in Onalaska.
Jersey Valley County Park reopened on Friday after being closed for six years. The dam repair project cost $3.9 million, almost all of which came from state grants.