The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 18, 1918
100 years ago
Christmas only a week away.
A new front is replacing the old one in Sandwick’s clothing store. The prism top lights give a very fine effect.
Fancy hockey and aviator caps in assorted colors. The Blue Front Store. Ellefson & Johnson.
Chas. A Parker and one of his workmen are at Retreat doing plumbing in the new creamery there.
Arthur Perkins, late of this city, has opened a blacksmith shop at Genoa. The shop has been closed since early this season.
Viroqua shop and store windows glisten with fine and attractive displays of holiday goods. The city has a number of tasty window dressers.
Mechanics ready to uncrate and place a large plate glass in the front of Johnson’s drug store discovered that the large and expensive plate had been broken into small pieces in transit. Probably the transportation company will be assessed for the worth of the destroyed property.
Kodaks and their supplies at Towner’s.
The long late period of damp weather has brought all tobacco well in case. Pretty much everything must now be off the poles and bundling will soon be over. Then everybody will want to deliver. And again we say don’t be stampeded.
We are told some crops have been sold and delivered at Westby for two-thirds the amount that buyers offered in this section last July.
The boys are arriving home from different U.S. cantonments, daily, some with holiday furloughs, others with honorable discharges.
Geo. Pennell is making repairs on the front at his place of business.
The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 16, 1943
75 years ago
The invigorating sport—ice skating—will be the popular pastime of Viroqua youths and many oldsters for several weeks. City crews followed the work of county graders on the Dawson estate property opposite the Main Street Lutheran church and flooded the lot after the recent zero wave assured a quick freezing. The size of the plot offers an ideal skating ground, the lot reaching from Main street to South Center Street. A building on the property was remodeled as a warming-up house and flood lights provide ample illumination.
Christmas holiday specials at Consumers Market:
Lutefisk, lb. $0.18
Oysters, pt $0.63
Pork sausage, lb. $0.30
Idaho potatoes, 10 lb. 0.39
At an annual meeting of the Viroqua fire department held at the fire station Monday night, Henry Seiler was re-elected fire chief for a period of one year. Other officers were re-elected as follows: assistant chief, Blaine Morrison, secretary and treasurer, Evan Friedell. Clarence Hanson, fire truck driver and station attendant, is appointed by the city council.
A review of this year’s hunting accident list revealed one victim who was shot during the past season for the fourth time. Three of the wounds he received came while hunting. This time he was shot by his young son with whom he was hunting. The list also carries two victims who were shot because they were mistaken for birds.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Dec. 19, 1968
50 years ago
Dean Smith entered a plea of guilty to 24 counts of burglary in Vernon and three other Wisconsin counties Friday last week. Judge Larry Sieger sentenced the 24-year-old Illinois man to the Wisconsin State Reformatory, Green Bay, for an indefinite term of not more than 5 years on each count, sentences to run concurrently. District Attorney Jim Schipper was prosecutor and Lester Skundberg was the court-appointed defense attorney.
Tar barrels literally exploded at the County Farm storage sheds last week. Three blew up after sizzling for a minute or so. The explosion was similar to an atomic blast in shape, with fireballs rising upward. There was no chance to save the building or its contents.
Deaths: Bessie (Hoff) Krause, 67; Frank Harris, 70; Joseph Adam Leech, 62; Tom Navrestad, 74.
“Anzio” where the end of World War II began, starring Robert Mitchum, is playing at the Temple Theatre for four days only.
Portage showed Viroqua the all-court press Friday night and it was more than enough to set the Blackhawks back 78-58 on a cold Viroqua night.
The new Linton Street crossing over the Milwaukee Road spur tracks are open. “Bud” Bekkedal, street commissioner, reported this week. The public crossing was created to take traffic from the old crossing that is often blocked or partially blocked by vehicles loading and unloading at the Wisconsin Tobacco and other companies there.
Kemp’s hand-graded strictly fresh lutefisk is 39¢/pound at Super Valu.
Oscar V. Hanson was found guilty by a County Court jury of practicing chiropractic without a license. Sentencing would be on Thursday this week.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 23, 1993
25 years ago
A mistrial was declared in the trial of three men who allegedly broke into a farmhouse west of Viroqua. Two of the three defendants were shot by the person residing in the house. She had been granted a restraining order against one of the three men. The men had charged that the Vernon County Sheriff and District Attorney had “wrongfully destroyed evidence” and conspired to mislead the public during the investigation of the alleged crimes. Sheriff Banta disputed the allegations and was considering a lawsuit against the defense attorney. A new trial will be held in March.
Three candidates filed to run for the Viroqua City Council while two sitting members of the council were not running for re-election. One of the council members not running for re-election felt that there was a need for new members and new ideas as Viroqua enters a period of rapid growth and development.
Viroqua artist William Mapp will have his artwork featured in a one-man show at Gallery E in LaCrosse. The exhibit will focus on wildlife and Native American portraits. All the paintings were done using watercolors.
The Viroqua High School Hawks basketball team continued their undefeated season with a 66-54 win over West Salem. Viroqua leads the conference by one game over La Crescent.
Sen. Brian Rude continued his fight to prevent the passing of legislation that would cede control of pesticide regulation from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to the DNR. Rude argued that the bill, proposed by the Democrats, would redirect the DATCP away from protecting farm interests which, in turn, would weaken farm input into agriculture.
Jane Palen of Ontario was named as the outstanding volunteer for the 96th Assembly District. The award was made by 96th Assemblyman DuWayne Johnsrud.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 18, 2008
10 years ago
A 17-year-old rural Genoa youth is facing a felony charge of causing a bomb scare at Viroqua High School on December 2.
The Viroqua City Council’s Park and Recreation Committed approved the placement of new bathrooms in Eckhart Park for spring and summer of 2009.
The De Soto wrestling team won the Ridge and Valley Conference dual Championship Dec. 13.
Due to rainy conditions, the Vernon County Fair showed the fair lost more than $10,000 in ticket sales for Saturday, Sept. 13 compared to Saturday the previous year. Friends of the Fair awards went to Tim Rehbein, Chad Williams and Lloyd Hardy.
The current owner of DeLap Oil & Gas/DeLap Tire Center, Jim DeLap, was honored at a Bridgestone Firestone North America conference for being in the tire business more than 50 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.