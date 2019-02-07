The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 5, 1919
100 years ago
Chaseburg and vicinity is again blessed by having an experienced physician and surgeon in their midst. Dr. Wm. Remer, who has been in the army more than a year, returns to resume his practice, and there is gladness expressed over the fact. During his absence the community had no doctor.
Workmen have the tower of the village water tank erected and are working on the tank. The tower is 100 feet high and the tank is 30 feet high and 22 feet across. The tank will hold 80,000 gallons of water. It is estimated that his tank will give plenty of water pressure for all parts of town, and also enough for fire protection. Cashton Record.
Gus Lindevig of Avalanche, and C.W. Beeman of Brush Hollow were business callers on the Censor, Saturday. They advise us that the Avalanche creamery is to be transformed into a cheese factory, to open in the spring. Mr. Beeman has been engaged as cheesemaker and manager. He formerly operated Brush Hollow factory.
Henry Woodcock dropped in Monday to tell us that he had enjoyed a taste of fresh maple syrup that morning, made by his son Frank at Liberty from sap which ran during the mild weather of the previous week.
Many county roads have been fairly good for auto use and hauling for a few days past. In many districts highway overseers have dragged and bunted the roads.
Farmers have been plowing in different sections of the county.
The Prairie du Chien Press says the Mississippi river has the highest stage of water this winter….standing about six feet at the local gauge. In years past it got as low as 2.5 feet and three is very common.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 10, 1944
75 years ago
The drive against infantile paralysis, “The March of Dimes,” will be continued for the next two weeks in Vernon County. Because of the tremendous drain on the national fund during the epidemics this past year, there is an even greater need this year for each of us to contribute some part in the continuous fight waged against this disabling disease. Fifty percent of the proceeds stay within the county to provide direct care to sufferers from infantile paralysis. The other half is sent to national headquarters to help in carrying on scientific research in prevention of the disease, in minimizing its damaging effects, and promoting more rapid recovery.
With only one week to go in the official period for the 4th War Loan drive, Vernon county is scarcely beyond the half-way mark in its million-dollar sales campaign, officials of the War Finance committee revealed today. While the county wen over the top in corporation investments, sales to individuals are lagging and must be stepped up within the next few weeks if the county is to make a creditable showing.
At the annual meeting of members of the Viroqua Chamber of Commerce, held Monday evening at the Oriole Café, the organization named six new directors and fixed flat-rate dues for the coming year at $5 per member. Named as new directors were Clyde J Brewer, Martin Gulbandsen, W. W. Harmony, M.C. Pederson, Wayne Schlintz and E.A. Schipper. In charge of an excellent program was Judge Lincoln Neprud, who led the gathering in community singing before the dinner began.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 6, 1969
50 years ago
Senator William Proxmire will make two Viroqua stops Thursday, February 13. He will speak first with the Senior Citizens at their regular meeting. He will then appear and speak at the 7 p.m. Viroqua informal dinner for area mayors and village presidents.
Bjorn Wirkola leads a contingent of Norwegian and American skiers in the 46th annual jumping tournament in Westby. Wirkola leapt 338 feet last year when the Snowflake was host to the national championships. He set a new North America distance record. Most of the top U.S. jumpers will be here again in the Class A and veteran divisions.
Deaths: Joseph Fladhammer, 77; Rev. Wesley M. Anderson, 65; August E. Smith, 89; Hazel M. (De Garmo) Turner, 78; Matt Johnson, 90; Emmett M. Fazel, 68; Thore Skolos, 58; H. H. “Sy” Seiler, 80; Theodore Andrew Erickson, 78.
Roger Dunn helped Vernon County Teachers College defeat Columbia County Teachers College, their guests, 87-50. VCTC had beaten them earlier in the season, 91-63.
Miss Doris Kloak, who lived in DeSoto, was honored January 19 in recognition of her retirement after 41 years of nursing service. She attended high school in Prairie du Chien and entered the Kenosha Hospital School of Nursing. She served more than two years as a U.S. Army Nurse in World War II, working on a train that carried the wounded from the battlefield to a Paris hospital. One harrowing experience occurred when the hospital train she was on was wrecked by a buzz bomb that was intended for General Dwight D. Eisenhower. General Eisenhower was not on that train. She returned to Kenosha and was Supervisor of Surgery and then Head Surgical Nurse until her retirement.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Feb. 10, 1994
25 years ago
A hearing on the future of the La Farge dam land will be held in a few days. The State Senate Committee on Environment and Energy will convene a public hearing in the La Farge Community Center. The committee will seek public input on the possible creation of a local authority and locally controlled management board to oversee all future development of Kickapoo Valley land after it is transferred from federal and state governments.
One of the key conspirators in the Franklin Township marijuana growing ring, George Isaacs, was sentenced to eight years in prison. The man on whose land the drugs were grown, William Harless, will be sentenced shortly. The District Attorney has recommended that Harless receive a sentence of one year in county jail with work release privileges.
Wayne Collicott from Milwaukee has been charged with attacking and striking a Vernon County Sheriff’s sergeant. While he was already in custody, he began shouting obscenities and then attacked Sergeant Steven Bekkedal. Collicott faced up to 20 years in prison on all his pending charges.
Eleven candidates were running in the primary for 4 seats on the Westby School Board. The board was recently expanded to included two new seats for Coon Valley and Chaseburg now that they are in the Westby school attendance area.
Viroqua High School Special Olympians won the Special Olympics Basketball Tournament that was held in Viroqua. Zach Higgs led the Blackhawks teams.
The cost of fixing Viroqua’s “white water” problem increased from the initial estimate of $33,000 by $26,640. The white coloring comes from air bubbles that fall to the bottom of a well up along the sides. The City Council tentatively approved the new cost of $59,640 which will be officially ratified at the next council meeting.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 12, 2009
10 years ago
The James P. Bigley Indoor Pool in Viroqua will be open from May through September thanks to financial support of Vernon Memorial Healthcare.
The Petry Trust has decided on having 3,200 cows at it proposed concentrated feeding operation (CAFO) dairy adjacent to Westby.
The 86th annual Snowflake Ski Jump held on Feb. 7 and 8 brought a wide variety of spectators to Vernon County and a special breed of athletes to the hills of Timber Coulee. Temperatures reached near 50 on Saturday and close to 40 on Sunday.
Robert Bayliss, the loner who tried to hold off authorities during a rural Richland County shoot-out last spring was found guilty Monday night on 13 of 17 charges in connection with the incident.
Mt. Sterling and Utica Lutheran churches will hold the installation of their new pastor, the Rev. Anna Sorenson on Feb. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.