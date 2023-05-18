The Vernon

County CensorMay 16, 1923100 years agoFormal opening of the Anderson Meat Market was held last Saturday….The furniture throughout is modern and pleasing to the eye while the two stores throughout are enameled in spotless white; also the front and new modern single entrance to the two stores.

Pleasant Ridge defeated Genoa by a score of 3 to 8. Hastings pitched a good game but had poor support. The game went good until the fifth inning. Then Pleasant made five scores.

On Friday evening the pupils of the eighth grade, with the Misses Rosalie Ganz and Edna Hanson, gave a class party at the high school from 7:30 to 10. Circle games were played. Also piano selections by the girls and singing, after which dainty refreshments were served.

READSTOWN – The telephone central office is soon to be moved from the rooms over Anderson & Groves store into rooms over Robert Ward’s restaurant….The Women’s Relief Corps are making preparations for their annual Memorial program and have secured Prof. C.L. Hill of the Viroqua Normal as speaker of the day and the Sugar Grove band has kindly consented to come and help furnish music for the day.

Pleasant Ridge School – May 10 – We are planning for a picnic on Saturday, May 12th, and hope the weatherman will send us nice weather….We look for better spring weather than we had last Tuesday. This day we had a regular blizzard.

We are now serving soft drinks and ice cream at our cream station on South Main street and will deliver ice cream in quart quantities anywhere in the city if given reasonable notice before hand. Geo. Griffin.

The Vernon

County CensorMay 13, 194875 years agoInitiating the first curb service in the city, Betty and Rube Hanson invite the public to the grand opening of their A&W Root Beer Drive-in. Located at 309 North Main Street, the opening hour has been set at 2:00 Monday, May 17. Free root beer will be dispensed all afternoon until 6:00.

The Gays Mills Centennial, for which the village has made extensive preparations, will be held next weekend, starting with a parade of forty historical floats. This parade will end at the Fair Grounds, where an afternoon program of plays and musical numbers will be carried out. The pageant of Gays Mills will be given Saturday evening in front of the grandstand. This is a series of scenes depicting the history of the village.

Viroqua high school musical groups emerged with flying colors and posted up admirable records at the district festival, which was attended by many local high school organizations in LaCrosse. The Viroqua band rated a first place in class A. For the fifth consecutive year the marching band were also classed in A. Ratings were judged on marching, playing and cadence. In the sight-reading contest. A critical test for the young musicians, Viroqua won a coveted first in the class A division, sharing with Sparta. The girls glee club from was the only group to get a first placing in A, a much coveted spot, No small credit for these successes is due to band instructor Emory Nordness and Miss Lund, music instructor. Credit also goes to the Band Mothers and Choral Mothers in sponsoring the groups.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-CensorMay 17, 197350 years agoViroqua High School Bands will add to their usual busy spring schedule this year by presenting an outdoor concert at the Athletic Field on Wednesday…Combining the two bands will make a performing group of 120 bandsmen and they will present “Pops” music to appeal to young and old alike.

New, large-size telephone books were being distributed this week by the Viroqua Telephone Co. and the Vernon Telephone Cooperative.

Over 900 mothers were entertained by the Viroqua Merchants at their annual Mother’s Day Coffee on Friday, May 11, in the State Bank social room.

Ted’s Food Store opened Sunday, Mother’s Day, with thousands through the store on opening day.

Obituaries: Otelia Surenson (92) Viroqua; Mrs. Stella L. Anderson (78) Vernon County; Raymond Sime Sr. (70) Viola; Agnes Hoff (77) Viroqua; Jemyra Christine Snell (66) Bristow; Glen Parr (62) formerly of Vernon County; Orville A. Wehling (37) Stoddard; Charles C. Sandelbach (77) Stoddard; John McDonald (95) Stoddard.

The Vernon

County BroadcasterMay 14, 199825 years agoThe 1998 Westby Syttende Mai parade marshals are Russell Hanson and Leif Harpestad. They have been dedicated volunteers for the festival and the community for many years.

Syttende Mai Royalty include Princess Danielle Lotz, First Attendant Erin Agar and Second Attendant Karissa Schuttemeier. They were chosen this year’s Norwegian Folk Festival court at the 30th annual Syttende Mai Princess Banquet on May 9th.

The 1998 De Soto prom king and queen are Kristi Trussoni, daughter of Judy and Jerome Trusonni of Genoa, and Chad Everson, son of Lisa Everson of De Soto.

The Viroqua Blackhawk softball team swept past the West Salem Panthers last Tuesday, winning both halves of a doubleheader at the Park Bowl stretching their winning streak to five games.

Beverly Jacobs took over as Chaseburg postmaster on April 25th. The previous postmaster, David Johnson, who had held the job for over 36 years, retired in January.

VHS juniors Lee Skrupky and Debra Berg have been challenged by the Danforth “I Dare You” Award to maintain their class-leading GPAs.

The 1998 Vernon County Dairy Breakfast will be held June 6th from 6 to 10 a.m. The host for the 21st annual event will be Peters Farms at Route 1, Chaseburg. Wayne, Roger and Rory Peters operate a 100-cow dairy farm, with a high quality Holstein herd.

The Vernon County BroadcasterMay 16, 201310 years agoFire and smoke severely damaged two-thirds of Organic Valley’s headquarters in La Farge, Tuesday. Organic Valley CEO, George Siemon said the fire spread quickly through the walls of the building. The portion of the building most heavily damaged was constructed in 2004 at a cost of $5.9 million. It marked Organic Valley’s first major construction project. Fire departments at the scene included La Farge, Viroqua, Westby-Christiana, Viola and Richland Center.

Two Youth Initiative High School seniors, Ayana Perry and Genevieve Breitbach, were named Viroqua Area Rotary Seniors of the Month for June. Ayana is the daughter of Ambra and Robert Perry. Genevieve is the daughter of Drs. David and Susan Breitbach.

Brenna Gibbons a Luther College senior from Coon Valley was inducted into the Luther chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa national academic honor society at a ceremony held Sunday, April 28, in the Noble Recital Hall on Luther campus. Gibbons is the daughter of Tom and Ann Gibbons of Coon Valley. She is majoring in biology at Luther, and is a graduate of Westby High School.

Commencing July 1, Kevin Walleser of De Soto, representing District 21 Crawford and Vernon counties, will begin a three-year term as an elected member of the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB). There were 13 candidates running for eight board member positions.