The Vernon County Censor

March 21, 1923

100 years ago

The Viroqua City Council has voted to build a new fire station….That old shack of a fire house has certainly outlived its usefulness. It is not only old and inadequate in size but constitutes a real menace to the new truck….a $10,000 investment is too valuable not to be protected.

The new structure will be 30x40 feet, full cemented basement, two stories above the ground….The completed cost of the building will be about $6,000. The old fire house will be wrecked, the good lumber used in the construction of the new station and the new building erected upon the site of the old one.

Ice cream and fresh oysters always on hand. We want you to come in for your lunches and meals. We know you will be satisfied. Snearley’s Restaurant in the old Censor office building.

Viroqua is experiencing something of a diphtheria scare. As is usual in such cases the reports and rumors are grossly exaggerated. At the present time there are at the very most not over three cases in the city, while there were wild rumors to the effect that there are forty or fifty cases….The situation is not alarming in the least.

They say there is nothing new under the sun….last Saturday when M.D. Ames came in with a piece of hen fruit the like of which we had never seen or heard of before. The egg was large, measuring seven inches in circumference and four and a half inches from tip to tip. Large, double-yolked eggs are fairly common, but this one was different. Inside of the large egg was a second egg, perfectly formed, hard shelled, and almost normal size. Both eggs had yolks, whites and shells.

The Vernon County Censor

March 18, 1948

75 years ago

According to present plans, the most gigantic and lavish celebration of the nation’s birthday ever held in this area will be staged in a two-day event July 3rd and 4th this year. The event will be sponsored by the Viroqua Eagles, who boast that the affair will be vastly different and out-class any similar celebration ever attempted. Baseball, harness racing, a colorful parade, and pyrotechnics are planned.

Vernon County won second place safety honors among county highway departments enrolled in the 1947 Wisconsin truck and bus fleet safety contest, sponsored by the safety division of the state motor vehicle departments.

With one car stopped at the Main-Jefferson street intersection light about 8 o’clock Tuesday morning, two other cars and a Canadian truck behind the vehicle went out of control on the icy pavement in an attempt to heed the light. In the resulting jam, the cars of Norman Larson and Gerald Weber were both badly damaged.

Reflecting the training of their coach, Leonard Szudy, a boxer, Viroqua mitt men won by a count of 8 to 2 in the first boxing match of the season against Sparta. Viroqua winners included Blaine Warner, Vernon Parr, Harland Getter, Don Ritchie, Jack Pennell, Edward Kerschiech, and Leslie Tollefson.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

March 22, 1973

50 years ago

Ed Hoyum told Viroqua aldermen Tuesday night they were proceeding on plans for a shopping center in the Hotel Fortney block. It’s apparently impossible to get enough immediate parking on the block to satisfy minimum requirements, so consideration is being given to more underground parking to satisfy the requirements. And Hoyum offered a Norwegian style architecture …..Norseland Plaza might be the name for the center…

The JC Penney Store in Viroqua has ben selected as nominee for the JC Penney President’s Cup, to represent a 33 store district of the company’s 10-state Central Region, district manager D.K. Asby of Chicago announced today.

Your Vote April 3 Will Make Viroqua All Dry or Keep It Wet

Now Open: Lost Arrow Aquarium and Hobby Shop 800 North Main

Obituaries: Mrs. Nick (Mary) Erickson (82) Viroqua; Edwin Role Jr. (40) formerly of Westby; Harold W. Deaver (59) formerly of Viola; George Sordahl (71) Vernon County; Mrs. Anna Sheldon (73) Viroqua; Mrs. Harry Cade (91) Township of Sterling; Delores Lindquist Viroqua; Martha Dethlefsen (85) Viroqua; Hattie Connell (89) Liberty Pole; John Walliser (81).

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 19, 1998

25 years ago

Parents and teachers applauded the school board’s decision Monday night to offer preschool in the Viroqua School District. Students will attend 2.5 hour sessions, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a maximum of 15 students per session. The students will meet weekly on Tuesday and Thursday at the city elementary.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of Readstown. In honor of this landmark year, the Readstown Sesquicentennial Committee has been planning events and working on projects to help celebrate this historic event. Special events are being planned for the whole year and they plan on printing a book about Readstown and are compiling a commemorative cookbook.

Clary Equipment’s Grand Opening is March 20 and 21. New location... still great deals at 1301 N. Main (across from Vernon Square) Viroqua. Free: hot dogs, milk and ice cream. Due to Dairy Support—No free pop served.

The Viroqua Pee Wee girls narrowly missed the State Championship on March 7 and 8, losing 2-0 in their final game against the Pettit Selects in New Richmond.

Two Viroqua Girl Scouts, Jessica Andrew and Stephanie Bina, will be receiving Girl Scouting’s highest award. They will receive their Girl Scout Gold Award at the Riverland Girl Scout Council’s Annual Banquet on March 22 at Valhalla, Cartwright Center at the UW-Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.

A Holstein cow owned by Ray and Sue Ackman of rural Viroqua, gave birth to a set of triplets on February 25. According to Sue, this is only the second set of triplets (two heifers and a bull ) born alive that Veterinarian Paul Veum has seen in his 30 years of practice.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 21, 2013

10 years ago

The Viroqua City Council approved the conditional use zoning permit for Believer’s Fellowship to operate in the former supper club. The council, on a 6-1 vote, approved the highly contentious permit at the former Firehouse Restaurant (Nate’s Supper Club) at 804 South Main St., Tuesday, March 12. The Council reconsidered the church’s application of a conditional use permit after no motion was made by the council to override Mayor Larry Fanta’s veto.

There were two reportable car-deer crash this week: Luke Zahm, La Farge on Maple Dale Road, Town of Viroqua; Mari Larson, Westby, on Co. Y, Town of Viroqua.

Area students got a major dose of reality at the 11th annual Reality Daze at the Viroqua campus of Western Technical College, Tuesday, March 12. Approximately 347 students from 10 schools participated in the popular annual event.

De Soto softball players Austann Abbott and Hannah Gillespie signed National Letters of Intent with Madison College (formally known as Madison Area Technical College) to play softball in 2014.

At the beginning of the season, both Viroqua and Sparta had low numbers at the Hockey Bantam level and decided to co-op for the 2012-2013 season. It was a good choice, and the boys came together as a team and went all the way to the state tournament in Shawno, March 9-10, taking second place.

Bethel Home will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, Saturday, March 23, from 2-3 p.m. featuring live bunnies, face painting, coloring contest and a special prize finding the golden egg.