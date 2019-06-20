The Vernon County Censor
June 18, 1919
100 years ago
PLANS FOR THE BIG DAY
Program for the big Fourth of July soldier welcome is taking form and the day is surely going to be a hummer.
Some time ago I published a list of Vernon County’s dead and wounded soldiers….we have probably at least 23 dead from battle wounds, 15 dead from disease in Europe, 15 dead from disease in U.S.A., 66 wounded and gassed, and that is not all. We are trying to get a complete list of the Vernon county boys and girls who were engaged in this world war.
Save your little chicks by using Avicol. O.E. Davis, druggist.
People in the western section of the county take much pleasure in going on steam boat excursions on the Mississippi.
Liquor dealers in all the license points of the county are making applications for saloon permits on the assumption, we presume, that war-time prohibition will not be a reality on July first.
Reports of awful conditions in state and county patrol highways come from all directions. It is the first duty of the town and county authorities to fill up mud holes. Bad recommendation, it is, for any community to retain roads sinks that necessitate extraction of vehicles from quagmires.
Manager Ben Brown has just spent more than $500 in bringing his moving picture house up to the most modern standard.
The last two weeks have been marked by excessively hot weather, punctuated by terrific rains nearly every day. And how the stuff does grow! But weeds are bothering the corn quite badly.
The Vernon County Censor
June 22, 1944
75 years ago
Not since the twin tornadoes of 11 years ago has Vernon County been subjected to such widespread and serious damage as in the severe rain and wind storm that struck here about 3:15 last Saturday morning. At least a hundred buildings were either totally destroyed or badly damaged, and the rain and hail storm, which assumed cloudburst proportions, did not leave an undamaged cultivated field in the storm area. From a line just south of Westby, extending roughly east and west across the county and south into northern Crawford County, the rain fell in veritable torrents. Above Westby there was very little washing and no flood conditions. Below Westby the flood damage ranged from considerable gullying to complete destruction of crops and fields. The floods were of the “flash” variety and the dry runs and narrow ravines became raging torrents that swept away everything in their path. Typical of conditions throughout the storm area was the tale of one Brooks Coolie farmer who said that the water was two feet deep on his house, and that not a vestige of his two tobacco beds remained. At the bottom of the Burns Morrison hill south of town beyond the golf course, the water was above the third wire on the fences, something that we have never seen before. As these flood waters roared away from the Viroqua hilltop and the other ridges throughout the county headed for the Mississippi and Kickapoo rivers, they did damage that can never be computed. Valley fields and pastures are a sickening sight. Probably flood conditions were at their worst around Ontario, where two floods struck within a day and a half. Twice the water stood over a foot deep in Schmidts blacksmith shop, and twice the families of Orvin Cullins, Delbert Spears, Eva Palen and Wm Mcauley were forced to evacuate their homes.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
June 19, 1969
50 years ago
“Completion of Dairyland Power’s $50 million steam-generating station at Genoa this summer means we will be meeting the expanded energy requirements of our 27 member distribution system on schedule” said General Manager John P. Madgett. The new 325,000-kilowatt plant also will enable the cooperative power supplier to fulfill its interconnected pooling agreements within the electric power industry.
Deaths: Joseph P. Roiland, 79; Roscoe Alderman, 66; Anna (Lindevig) Hoilien, 71; Edwin O. Selin, 76.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
June 23, 1994
25 years ago
Twenty-two homes with 27 residents were evacuated because of a gas leak from the Northern Natural Gas Company. The gas main that leaked fed natural gas lines to Viroqua, Viola and La Farge. There were no injuries and no animals or crops were damaged.
There were conflicting stories concerning the effort to recall three members of the Westby School Board. Spokespersons for the recall effort refused to speak to a Broadcaster reporter. So far, recall petitions had not been submitted to the school board clerk.
The Viroqua City Council hoped that there would be new housing development on the west side of town because of the new elementary school. City committees have already been meeting to discuss the location of roads and utilities needed to service the new school. With new roads, it would become more practical to build homes in the area.
The Viroqua School Board voted unanimously to approve the first stage of borrowing for the new elementary school. With the approval of thi first stage of the borrowing, the school district’s financial advisor was authorized to start searching for the best interest rates.
The Westby City Council a $425,000 construction contract for repairs and renovations of the city’s water and sewer system under Main Street. Some of the money for the project will come from the Wisconsin Department of Development. The rest of the money will come from an increase in the water utility rate for homeowners.
A 30-year-old De Soto man was being held without bond for fleeing from police officers. He was charged with escape and obstructing a police officer. After a routine traffic stop for speeding, the msn tried to escape by running into the woods.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
June 25, 2009
10 years ago
A Readstown man, Andrew G. Wallace, age 43, had almost five times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drowned in the Kickapoo River, Sunday, June 14.
The Viroqua Junior Legion baseball team was a perfect 4-0 at its 16-and-under Legion tournament, which was held at the Park Bowl June 20-21.
The Stoddard-Genoa Lions donated two assistive technology readers to the De Soto Area School District. These devices consist of a camera mounted to a monitor which allows low-vision individuals to magnify text.
Fans of the theater were treated to an evening of black comedy Friday when the Viroqua Community Theatre opened its production of Joseph Kesserling’s “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Dean Saner played the lead role of Mortimer Brewster.
Pastor Charles W. Hulsether was ordained into the Lutheran Ministry on June 7, 1959. On Sunday, June 21, 50 years of ordained ministry was celebrated at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Main Street, Viroqua.
