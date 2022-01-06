Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 4, 1922

100 years ago

It will indeed be the best of news to the people of Viroqua and community to know that the Eckhart and Bekkedahl tobacco warehouses will open their doors for the 1922 sorting season next Monday morning.

KICKAPOO SCOUTS – This has been some real winter weather we have had the past week. Christmas morning it was twenty or more degrees below zero and again on Tuesday morning thermometers registered around fifteen below zero. All we lack now to make this a real old fashioned winter is about a foot of snow to make good sleighing.

During the fierce gale Friday evening the fire department was called out to subdue a chimney fire at the residence of Mrs. Minnie Anderson, just south of Main Street Lutheran church. No damage was done. It would surely have been a wild night for a real fire.

Fresh supply of washed egg coal for your kitchen ranges always on hand. No soot and but little ashes. Try it. L.C. Boyle.

It is now Bush & Stout instead of Thompson & Stout, Mr. Thompson having disposed of his interest in the grocery store to Mr. Bush.

To The Milk Buying Public – I will deliver for 10c per quart, milk from tuberculin-tested Jersey cows a milk you can bank on to be safe to use and of good quality, never testing lower than 3% and running much higher at times. Nothing but Jersey milk delivered. JERSEY MILK is just another way of saying NONE BETTER. Good wholesome milk is our best food. Are you using enough of it? If you want it phone 28. Number not in directory. Clayton E. Wheeler.

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 2, 1947

75 years ago

The community in general and the congregation of the Viroqua Main Street Lutheran church in particular, suffered a grievous loss in the afternoon of Christmas Day. Smoke was seen pouring from the church about four o’clock in the afternoon, and in an hour the doomed structure had been consumed and the debris had fallen into the basement. Loss of the church building and contents is conservatively estimated at $25,000. To the delight of the congregation, it was discovered next morning that the kitchen and its entire equipment was practically undamaged. The old church, constructed in 1893 and remodeled in 1919 was entirely inadequate to take care of the growing congregation, and an organization was formed several months ago to look into construction of a new building. Pastor Kleven was conducting services in the Springville church at the time of the fire. Cause of the fire is not known.

Viroqua’s own Freddie Slack, king of boogie-woogie, will inaugurate the “Greater Motion Picture Season of 1947” for the Temple and Vernon theatres here this week with his featured appearance in “High School Hero’” in which he does several of his inimitable piano creations.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Jan. 6, 1972

50 years ago

As of midweek there were three and possibly five candidates for Mayor of Viroqua.

Jeffrey Powell Sass arrived at 4 a.m. New Year’s Day to become the first baby at the Vernon Memorial Hospital for 1972.

Fosbinder IGA has Lutefisk for 59 cents per pound.

Viroqua Blackhawk shook off the holiday doldrums Tuesday night finishing with a 46-43 victory over similarly afflicted Bangor.

Cherlyn Bakkestuen is the newly elected queen of the Chaseburg Community Trailers, Inc.

Obituaries: Milan(Red) Larson (58) Viroqua; Sigurd Hoverson (78) Viroqua; Odell Koll (67) Stoddard; Thomas Guist (69) Manning; Will Snodgrass Bloomingdale.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 2, 1997

25 years ago

The 42nd Annual Tobacco Exposition is set for Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Vernon Electric Garage in Westby. Lunch will be served and there will be musical entertainment. There will be a spitting contest followed by the stripping contest. Awards will be presented along with the scholarship winners. The tobacco sample auction will follow at 3 p.m. with door prizes to follow the auction.

Mike Michniac’s 12 point, 200-pound buck won De Soto High School’s Big Buck Contest over 40 other entries. Mike is a sophomore at DHS.

The Luther College Nordic Choir will be in concert on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Westby-Coon Prairie Lutheran Church.

Westby couple, Grant and Barbara Steidl, were fatally injured in I-90 accident. The two-vehicle crash south of Portage, Wisconsin was on the bridge over the Wisconsin River.

Former County Board Supervisor and Westby Police Chief Tilford “Tip” Lund, age 84, died Sunday, Dec. 29 at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.

After a 47-43 overtime loss to the Royall Panthers on Friday night, the Viroqua girls basketball team finished the Viroqua Tournament with a convincing 47-35 win over the Kickapoo Panthers on Saturday.

Monika Dressler, Ph.D. has been awarded a $ 25,000 grant from the Gilbert Whitaker Fund for the Improvement of Teaching. Dr. Dressler is director of the Beginning Language Program in the Department of Germanic Languages and Literature at the University of Michigan. Professor Dressler is the granddaughter of Helen Hornby of Viroqua and the daughter of Horst and Carolyn (Hornby) Dressler of Wauwatosa.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 5, 2012

10 years ago

The 2011 Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign in Vernon County, which ran Nov. 18 to Dec. 27, raised $13,145. In 2010, $10,421 was raised.

The Viroqua Community Senior Citizen Center has changed it name to the “Over 50 Club.” The club currently has 57 members and offers such activities as wood-carving, quilt-making, card-making and singing.

Viroqua Blackhawk wrestlers JJ McClelland (106) and Trent Vesbach (220) placed third and Clay Fitzpatrick (160) placed seventh at the 30th annual Bi-State Classic wrestling tournament held at the La Crosse Center.

The Viroqua boys basketball team was edged out of the championship game of its annual holiday tournament last week, but won the consolation game with Kickapoo, 44-14, December 28 to take third overall. Brandon Lee led with 15 points.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

