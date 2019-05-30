The Vernon County Censor
May 28, 1919
100 years ago
Memorial Day this year of 1919 takes on a new significance, glows with a new luster….It is then, eminently fitting that all veterans of the World War should unite with the fading ranks of the blue on Friday afternoon and do honor not only to the memory of their fathers but to their comrades in France who sleep….
Canned peas 13c per can at Roman’s Grocery.
Otto Ruud has moved his family into rooms above the bakery recently purchased by him.
As narrow an escape from death as has happened in this city for some time came to St. Elmo Legler Thursday when the little four-year old lad tried to catch a ride on a moving truck. He sustained a broken limb and many severe and painful injuries, but will recover.
Flowers in bloom for memorial day at Felixs’.
At least 500 people gathered at Otto Otteson’s store Thursday afternoon, the occasion being the giving away of a Free sewing machine. Geo. Getter received the machine, and he in turn presented it to his nephew, Fred Getter, who recently married.
The fine Christenson herd of Guernsey cattle were brought up from the West Prairie farm Thursday, and shipped to the sale at Waukesha. Many are the pangs of regret among Vernon county farmers over the loss of these fine blooded animals.
Last week several petitions were circulated in Viroqua and signed by all who were approached, asking for a Sunday train on the Milwaukee branch. There appears to be no reason why the convenience of years past should be withheld now that the war is over.
The Vernon County Censor
June 1, 1944
75 years ago
Vernon County now has 39 4-H clubs organized with 480 members enrolled. The five clubs which complete their organization this week are: Jolly Workers in the Cooley Valley district, Sugar Grove in the town of Clinton, Nottingham Club, Retreat, and the Asbury Happy Go-Getters in Wheatland Township.
Last Friday, in a fierce dog-fight over Berlin, Major Irwin Dregne of Frankin town downed his ninth German plane. Two days later, he destroyed two planes on the ground, which is even more dangerous that aerial combat, to bring his string of planes destroyed to eleven.
An enlarged and modern enterprise is being prepared by C. M. Clark and sons to keep pace with the expanding business life of Viroqua, having been hard at work the past month preparing the large room just south of the garage proper to receive the greatly enlarged Firestone Store. Their relocation and expansion of the store is the best of proof of their faith in the continuous progress of the city of Viroqua as an important and growing trading center.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
May 29, 1969
50 years ago
The Asbury United Methodist Church Parish and the Methodist Church at Westby will merge June 1. Funds will be set aside by the Asbury Ladies Aid in a special fund to maintain the Asbury Church and Parish Hall physical property and to pay insurance premiums. Every three months there will be a service at the Asbury site.
Carol Kitzman of Wittenberg, Wisconsin is the new Vernon University Extension Home Agent as of June 16. She will succeed Mrs. Dorothy Hendrickson who filled in for Mrs. Lillian Loken after her resignation. Carol is a graduate this spring of WSU—Stout at Menominee. Here she will supervise the home economics nutrition program, work with the Homemakers, and the girls youth program in clothing and other areas.
Deaths: Albert L. Thompson, 79; PFC Wayne Stigen, 20; Blaine Running, 73; William Elvin, 84; Gracia (Clift) Lewis, 63; Pearly Alvin Nordrum, 51.
Nominations are sought from community members for a list of possible historic sites in the Vernon area. The nomination may have architectural, archeological, historical, or legendary use. Nominated sites will be placed in a published inventory of early settlements, businesses or industries, burial grounds, forgotten roads, railroads, steamboat races, automobiles or other firsts. After review and approval by Roger Sherman, the historical agent who assists local groups and the State Historical Society, the sites will be published as a list by the Society. The more important nominations will get very detailed information as required by the National Register.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
June 2, 1994
25 years ago
A special meeting of the Vernon County Board debated the “step” system for officials’ pay raises, as well as the salary of the current County Treasurer Sandra Vold-Budos. The Board had ruled that since Vold-Budos did not have any prior experience as a treasurer, she was started at step one. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled that the step system could not be used for elected officials and a specific stated salary had to be attributed to a position. In turn, the Board placed specific salaries for county elected officials.
The Viroqua City Council continued to work toward a solution for the former whey plant property so it could be placed back on the tax roles. The council authorized $1,500 to assess the extent of soil contamination from an underground gas tank that had been leaking. If after the assessment the leak was found to be minimal than the council planned to ask the county board to take tax title on the property so it could be sold to the city for a low price. The city would assume the liability for cleanup. The Police/Fire Chief, John Thompson, said that he was very interested in the location of the property for the possibility for its use as the new fire station.
Hardee Acres hosted the 17th annual dairy breakfast. The dairy farm had 46 Holsteins for producing milk. The 147 acre farm was located off Highway 27 near Westby. The farm had been in the family since the early 1900s.
Westby teachers Diane Lee and Soterios Lallas were selected to attend Science World during the summer. Each summer, 15 elementary and 15 high school teachers were selected from nominations throughout the state. During the week of Science World, the teachers will share science activities that they do in the classroom with other attendees. The week takes place at Pigeon Lake Field Station in Drummond.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
June 4, 2009
10 years ago
The Viroqua boys’ golf team missed qualifying for the Madison Edgewood golf sectional Monday by three strokes, but did have one golfer go on – Joe Poshepny. His 18-hole round of 83, on Monday, unfortunately, was 6 shots off the third individual state qualifier.
Jordan Lander, a senior majoring in communication from Westby, was named the recipient of the 2009 Mrs. John James Communication Award during a ceremony held April 22, at Ripon College.
Lightning is the probable cause of a fire that destroyed a home on County Y in the town of Jefferson, Monday morning.
Deaths: Carol (Fleming) Thompson, age 80 of Viroqua; Richard Rothwell, age 76 of Greendale, WI; Marie (Wanberg) Yttri, age 85 of De Soto and Herman A. Mason, age 94, formerly of Cashton.
