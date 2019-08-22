The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 20, 1919
100 years ago
Fair in September. Commence to prepare for it.
Commences to feel like fall – nights and mornings cool.
Smith Hardware block is refreshed by coatings of new paint.
The tire stolen from Ex-Sheriff Helgerson has been returned but the thief neglected to return the inner tube and the $25 which Chris has to pay the officers for locating the guilty parties. Send the tube and $25 to C.O. Helgerson, Genoa, Route 1, and prosecution will be suspended.
Over two hundred window lights have been put in buildings on the fair grounds to take the place of ones broken by boys with stones, bean and air guns. Officials of the fair society authorize the Censor to say that they will give $5 reward to anyone who will furnish evidence leading to conviction. Let every parent call the attention of his boy to this matter to the end that the practice of breaking windows at the fair grounds be ended.
CAUSE OF TROUBLE
THE C.M. & ST. PAUL RAILROAD HAS BEEN HOLDING OUR EDITION OF PRINT PAPER SOMEWHERE BETWEEN MILWAUKEE AND SPARTA FOR NINE DAYS, AND IT HAS NOT YET ARRIVED THIS SATURDAY MORNING, SO WE ARE ISSUING A HALF SHEET. SUBSCRIBERS CAN QUITE UNDERSTAND THE TEMPER OF THINGS ABOUT THE CENSOR OFFICE. AS BETWEEN GOVERNMENT MANAGEMENT OF RAILROADS AND THE WRETCHED LACK OF MAIL CONNECTIONS IN VERNON COUNTY IS ENOUGH TO DRIVE ONE TO DRINK OR INSANITY.
The city undertaker, Otto Ottoson, is possessor of a new auto funeral car, one of the latest modern outfits….The hearse body is constructed on a Nash chassis.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 24, 1944
75 years ago
This issue of the Censor contains the official canvass of votes cast on primary day in Vernon County as prepared by County Clerk Moore and Board of County canvassers. The largest Republican vote was 1,730, the high Progressive vote 424, and Democratic vote dropped almost to the vanishing pint of 158. That represents practically three times as many votes garnered by the Republican party as both of the other parties put together – and more than four times as many votes as the Progressives received. It surely points toward a remarkable victory for GOP candidates this fall.
Farmers used to be able to pick up day labor to help with the tobacco harvest, but that supply is no longer available. County Agent Oren G. Johnson and Farm Labor Assistant Lloyd Thompson are appealing to everyone, men or women, who are able to spend some time working on farms during the rush season. If you can be available for as little as a few hours for a few days a week, you can help a lot.
Mr. and Mrs. Will Garin have received notice from the war department that their son, Phil Garin, was wounded in the left hand in action in France. He is hospitalized in England and has been awarded the Purple Heart.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 21 1969
50 years ago
Floyd Burt of Bud won the Governor’s Sweepstakes in cheddar competition at the State Fair. The Bud Cheese Factory had placed second for the past three years. This year he scored 98 points for fresh cheese, first with 97.5 points for semi-aged cheese, and 4th in aged with 95.333 points. Floyd built the Bud Factory in 1939 and he has won many ribbons at fairs and in competitions in the Midwest.
Paintings and drawings will stand out at the Vernon County Historical Society’s Art Fair on the Green Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Historical Museum on West Broadway in Viroqua.
Deaths: Carl Frederick Zube, 74.
Chuck Peterson of the Eagle team in Viroqua won the individual batting championship for Midget League this summer. Chuck had a batting average of .765.
Bill Vance smacked a good golf shot off the first tee Sunday in the first Viroqua Open. Dave Carden ended in first place with a 146 for the 36 holes, three ahead of Vance.
County Judge Larry Sieger was in La Crosse branch of the Circuit Court Wednesday presiding over a traffic case. He has handled three of eight traffic violation cases that remained on the retirement of Lincoln Neprud. Sieger will be hearing one case per week.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Aug. 25, 1994
25 years ago
A hailstorm from Genoa to Viroqua damaged both corn and tobacco crops. Approximately 100 to 150 farmers were affected. In total, 700 acres of corn and 25 acres of tobacco were damaged. The farmers whose crops were damaged applied for Emergency Disaster Relief funds.
The La Farge School District building referendum was scheduled for early October. The referendum asks residents if they approve the $2.5 million building plan. The plan would fund the construction of three additions to the elementary, junior and senior high school building with some remodeling of existing facilities. The referendum was the result of a year long study by the school board, staff, administration and a volunteer study committee. At the time of the proposal, it was unknown how much it would cost taxpayers which would be determined how much state aid would be available.
The Viroqua public works committee, along with Ag Society representatives, agreed to recommend altering part of Fairgrounds Road. The full city council will vote on this change at the next council meeting and if it passes, the city would be able to complete the work before the county fair.
Vernon County’s equalized valuation increased by 2.94 percent or $17,809,000 for 1994. The Valuation Study Committee presented the findings at a public hearing last week. The equalized valuation was important because it determined the county and state sales tax levies and the county tax ceiling.
Randy Reber opened a new photography studio at the corner of Main Street and Broadway in Viroqua. Reber, a Gays Mills native, had more than eight years’ experience in commercial and portrait photography.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Aug. 27, 2009
10 years ago
Rod Aspenson of Westby Locker and Meats was among the hundreds of people in attendance at the 70th American Convention of Meat Processors, held at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska. He was named Reserve Specialty Game Meats Champion.
The Viroqua football team is revved up and ready to go under the leadership of new head coach Josh Hanson and his crew.
It figures to be an exciting year for the 2009 Viroqua girls volleyball team. The year before, the Blackhawks were third in the Coulee Conference and the third seed overall in the regional tournament.
Ahna Gilbertson, a resident of Viroqua, was recently sworn in as a member of VISTA, the nearly 40-year-old national service program dedicated to helping fight poverty in the United States.
