Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

July 5, 1922

100 years ago

TEMPLE THEATRE GRAND OPENING

Never has the Censor editor been so keenly aware of the utter inability of language to express the feelings that sure through human soul in the presence of beautiful things as he was when he attended the formal opening of the Temple Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. Monster crowds took advantage of the opportunity to inspect the wonderful new theatre….Altogether, the opening of the Temple Theatre marks one of the biggest milestones in the progress of this community….

The Fourth of July [was] one of the finest if not the finest Independence Day celebration ever held in this city. Old Sol shone with just the proper degree of heat, fleecy summer clouds floated lazily through the deep blue sky, and people from the surrounding country swarmed in until more than 10,000 people thronged the city to enjoy classy events arranged by the Legion.

Joe Deters has been somewhat laid up for the past two weeks. He was kicked in the foot by a hay tedder, and part of his sock embedded in the wound, but he is coming all right now.

Viroqua Creamery, officials…are jubilent [sic] over the fact that on Monday, July 3, the day the record was knocked into a cocked hat. On that day, patrons brought in 42,118 pounds of cream which converted into 71/2 tons of butter.

H.H. Rabbitt and crew have constructed a driveway around the Standard Oil filling station and are moving the company’s oil tanks from their far-out location to the spur near L.C. Boyle’s coal sheds.

You can get children’s shoes at $1.00 per pair – and they are good shoes, too – at Ed. Lind’s Shoes Store.

The Vernon County Censor

July 3, 1947

75 years ago

Governor Rennebohm late Monday signed the bill which make Wild Cat Mountain in Vernon County near Ontario a state park, and directs the Wisconsin Conservation Commission to acquire and incorporate the same into the Wisconsin system of state parks. The bill carries an appropriation of $75,000, half of which is earmarked for the purchase of the land. Everybody in the area is very happy about the passage of the bill, except the owners of the land, who have formed a protective association and will fight “confiscation” of their land and homes.

All parts of Vernon County were hit by a terrific rain and wind storm last Saturday evening, with all creeks and rivers over their banks, and consequent damage to crops and highways. The damage seemed to particularly center in the Newton and Chaseburg Ridge neighborhood, where the hard wind rose to tornadic fury to bring destruction to many farms. Hardest hit of all was Lawrence Erickson. All of his buildings except the house were completely flattened, and the house was badly damaged with all windows broken and contents sadly dealt with.

Our local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization is very much in need of increasing its building fund, and accordingly is staging a pavement dance this Saturday evening in the street in front of the Nuzum Lumber Co. Moon Mullin and his popular orchestra will furnish the music.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

July 6, 1972

50 years ago

Paul Zube reports the Vernon County Agricultural Society has received two more donations to the multi-purpose Fair Building Fund. The total now stands at $5,257.35, Zube added.

A hailstorm ripped crops and scurried cattle between Westby and Newry Saturday night.

Viroqua is 97th in median income in Wisconsin, according to the Dept. of Business Development June newsletter. Viroqua is listed as 7.1 per cent in factory employment with a median income of $7,560.

K & L INC

Your Favorite Sports and Jewelry Store

PROWL Alarm

Introductory Price $5

Obituaries: Carl Sisbach (82) Vernon County; William Kearney (35) Vernon County.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 3, 1997

25 years ago

The A&W Family Restaurant in Viroqua will be celebrating its 50th anniversary July 7th to the 13th. Betty and Rube Hanson opened the A&W in May 1947, and since 1979 it has been Jim, Megan, Lucas and Tracy Hanson at the helm. Saturday, July 12, will be a “carhop reunion.” See the crew from the past 50 years. Coney dogs and root beer 39 cents. An 80th birthday reception will be held for Betty on Sunday, July 13, at Nate’s Supper Club from 1-5 p.m.

Duane and Dana Hoff of Viroqua and cousins Wayne and Mary Ernest and Norton and Arlene Ernest of California were passengers on the steamboat “American Queen.” Beginning June 15, the three couples started at St. Paul, Minnesota. The cruise covered 659 river miles and locked through 27 lock and dams. “The American Queen,” the largest steamboat ever built, carries 436 passengers and a crew of 161.

Viroqua golfer Jay Hoffland has been named with honorable mention to the 1996-97 All-State Playing Team by the Wisconsin High School Golf Coaches’ Association (WHSGCA). Hoffland is one of 35 high school golfers in the state to be recognized by the WHSGCA this season.

Westby’s Gerald Ekern took Norskedalen’s wood carving show by storm last weekend winning Best of Show honors and placing in nine individual categories. A Native American piece earned Ekern a first in the Realistic People category.

The third annual Vernon County Relay for Life, hosted by the American Cancer Society, was a huge success. The event held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds raised over $25,000. The Vernon Memorial Hospital team was the largest money raiser with $3,364.75.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 5, 2012

10 years ago

Vernon County’s weekend forecast: A week of daytime high temperatures in the upper 90’s is expected with overnight lows still in the 70’s and 80’s. A heat advisory is in effect warning people to stay hydrated and seek cool places. There’s also danger to livestock and animals.

The Driftless Music Festival, organized by Fourthstream.net will be July 7 in the Eckhart Park. Listeners are encouraged to bring a blanket, chairs and picnic fare, and stay to enjoy the entire day. Charlie Knower, one of the organizers, said the festival is a way to bring the old-timers of Viroqua — such as himself-together with those who have come to town the past couple of decades. All of this is free, Knower said, because sponsors have been found to pay for all the bands.

The 10th annual traditional bluegrass and gospel music festival organized by the Viroqua Bluegrass and Gospel Music Association (VBGA), returns to the Vernon County Fairgrounds, July 13-15. Seven bands will be performing under a large tent. Four of the bands, Ocooch Mountain Grass, String Ties, The Burie Family and Bluegrass Blondies are new to the festival. Returning bands include the DisChords, Cedar Valley and Sawtooth.

Megan Johnson of Viroqua has been named to the spring semester 2012 academic dean’s list at the University of Dubuque, Iowa.

The eighth annual Ken Fortney Memorial Golf Outing will be at Viroqua Hills Golf Course, Saturday, July 14. Four-person scramble with a shotgun start begins at 10 a.m. A plaque at the par 3 No. 15 hole commemorates the six-holes-in-one Fortney made on the hole when golfing at Viroqua Hills.