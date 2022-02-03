Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 1, 1922

100 years ago

This morning, the old gasoline engine at the lower pumping station broke a connecting rod and injured itself beyond repair. This make over $3000 breakage expense this year trying to keep up the water supply of our city with antequated [sic] pumping machinery. It surely demonstrates the wisdom of the council in preparing one pumping unit with proper machinery and motorizing the same. The gasoline engine is obsolete in heavy jobs of this kind. This is the electrical age.

Lower Weister school now proudly boasts of one of the best one-room schools in this part of the state.

Fairview school board, town of Webster, are planning on an early start on the new building, so that school may be started in it next September.

Tewalt school near West Prairie is also making such progress towards their new school house as can be made at this time of year.

Vernon County Poultry show is now on at the Opera House….Come and see what the poultry association has done and give the fowls a chance to “show off their feathers.”

Potatoes, Red River, Ohio, sacked for sale by Thayer & Mills at $1.50. Excellent table and seed stock.

William Johnson delivered a crop of tobacco Monday, which brought the neat little sum of $3,472.

On State Trunk Road No. 11, between Viroqua and Coon Valley, 80 acre farm together with livestock, feed and machinery, price $13,000, cash $2,000, the balance on time, interest at 6 1/2 percent.

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 30, 1947

75 years ago

In this issue, Swangstu Brothers announce that they will stage another of their enjoyable “Family Party” entertainments. It will be held at the Temple Theatre the afternoon of Feb. 7 and will feature the McCormick Deering Ramblers on the stage and motion pictures on the screen. And there is no charge.

A last minute appeal is being made by Mrs. Irene Schipper, executive secretary of the March of Dimes campaign, for all persons to return their coin cards. Very gratifying returns have been received at the March of Dimes headquarters, however it is hoped that a larger percentage of cards will be returned before the end of the campaign.

A very important meeting of the newly organized Vernon Memorial Hospital Board will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic church, West Broadway street, Viroqua, next Monday. At this meeting, pastors and laymen from the various churches in the area, besides a representative from each of the various civic and patriotic organizations will meet to start the machinery rolling in earnest for our new hospital.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Feb. 3, 1972

50 years ago

“Profit” was cut on half last year for the Vernon Memorial Hospital, but the facility ended in the “black” for the year ending September 30, it was pointed out in the annual meeting report last week. Main cause was the drop in patients down to an average of 67 for that year compared to 73 the year before.

Snowflake Ski Club expects the best American jumpers (except those at the Olympics in Japan) for its Sunday, February 13 tournament.

Joy Nestigen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Nestigen, has been named Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for 1972 at Westby High School.

Viroqua toppled Boscobel for the second time Friday and maintained the 1-game lead in the S-W-A-L basketball conference.

Obituaries: Billy Avery Adams (40) formerly of Readstown; Mrs. Cecil (Bernice) Gorman (54) Viroqua; Jess K. Fincher, husband of former Helen Lepley, of Viroqua passed away January 27; Robert A. Gabrielson (29) Vernon County; Mrs. Thrond (Ingabore) O. Jacobson (79) Viroqua; Alvin A. Springer (55) Viroqua; Elmer F. Fortney (83) Bethel Lutheran Home; David A. Jeffers (45); Engvald Johnson (63) Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 30, 1997

25 years ago

The Viroqua Fire Department will be hosting the Viroqua Snow Daze at Sidie Hollow on Saturday, Feb. 23. Events include an ice fishing derby, winter softball tourney and snowmobile rides for children. All proceeds will go to refurbishing the 1947 LaFrance Fire Engine.

The Viroqua girls basketball squad put on their biggest offensive display of the season on the road in a 66-37 win over the La Crescent Lancers. Amber Fortney had a team-high eight boards for Viroqua.

Cory Brye graduated cum laude on Dec. 14 from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a degree in construction. Cory is the son of Mark and Carol Brye of Viroqua who graduated from Westby.

A resolution for issuing retail class “A” liquor licenses in the city was approved 7-0 by the Viroqua City Council. “This doesn’t give any licenses,” said Mayor Chuck Dahl. “It just gives the city authority to issue a license.”

The David and Linda Parr family joined over 60,000 other dedicated Green Bay Packer fans at Lambeau Field Monday to welcome home the Super Bowl Champions. The Packers’ arrival at the field was delayed three hours by fan-clogged streets. “There were plenty of brats and hot chocolate and music to entertain us while we waited,” reports son Travis.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 2, 2012

10 years ago

The Viroqua Cemetery Association is kicking off a fundraising effort to construct a new World War I Veteran’s Memorial. Vernon County’s World War I veterans have been memorialized by white cement crosses. The crosses are crumbling, which is exposing steel rods and becoming a safety hazard.

The 89th Annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament will be held Feb. 3 and 4.

Coulee Track ‘n Trail to celebrate 40th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Coon Valley Village Hall. For the past four decades, members of the Coulee Track ‘n Trail snowmobile club have been maintaining 43 miles of scenic trails in and around the Westby and Coon Valley area. Coulee Track ’n Trail club was established in 1972.

The Vernon County 4-H Program recently honored Donna Kjelland, Volunteer of the Year, at the recognition banquet. Donna is dedicated to 4-H, as this marks her 25th year as a 4-H volunteer and recognition into the Emerald Club.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

