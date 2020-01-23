Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 28, 1920
100 years ago
Send your items of news when they are fresh. The editor does not like to publish a birth after a child is weaned, a marriage after the honeymoon is over, a death after the widow is married again.
We hope that the fellow who stole the editor’s snow shovel the other day is well satisfied with it and making good use of it – Westby Times. The fellow who will do that to an editor won’t have any use for a snow shovel later on, Brother Hage.
City census enumerators have closed their work and their records are ready to be deposited with District Supervisor Cannon at Merrillian. We have no knowledge on which to base a definite belief, yet we predict that we will show 2,600 souls as residents of this county seat town, a gain of about 700 in ten years. We had been hoping that the 3000 mark might be reached, but opine that we shall be mistaken and disappointed.
Steady and consistent increase in the number of phones has so tested capacity of our local exchange that a new keyboard and ringing our fit and other replacements and betterments to the tune of $1300 have been found necessary, and are now being installed.
Viroqua city now has 550 phones which represents for above the average development for cites of our size.
Friday night the local High school basket ball team will meet the Westby five at the Opera House, Admission students 20c, all others 25c.
Westby congregation, United Lutheran church, at its late annual meeting, voted to proceed with the erection of a new church with the opening of spring. Subscription lists exhibited revealed that $40,000 had been pledged.
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 25, 1945
75 years ago
In a game packed with thrills and upsets, the Viroqua high school cagers came through in the final minutes of play to defeat the Westby high school quintet with a score of 23-24. The game was a killer-diller all the way through, with both teams playing the kind of basketball which is always displayed in Viroqua-Westby contests. Buros, Kellicut, Owens and Clements all showed up well for the county seat team, while Neprud and Theige spark-plugged for the visitors.
The Viroqua municipal band, cited by ranking experts as the most colorful and versatile non-professional musical organization in western Wisconsin, is back in the show business again! Keith Lucas, manager of the Viroqua band, announced early this week a two-day presentation of the biggest, funniest, most tuneful and exciting entertainment offering his organization has ever undertaken. The Temple theatre has again been leased for the band’s annual show. Titled “The People’s Choice,” Sid Scoville has produced the continuity and comedy for the organization’s latest and biggest stage production. Other veterans are Beauford Wintz, set design, Alston Worfgram, artist in charge of original scenic creation, Tenny Mellem, technician and electrician, Clemon Clark Jr, illumination, and Clayton Buros, heading the cast.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 22, 1970
50 years ago
Viroqua Township has obtained 18 acres of Elton Brose land northeast of Viroqua for its sanitary landfill. Otto Lewison, chairman, said that the Board authorized the purchase last year.
Police Chief Orland Sisbach submitted his resignation effective Monday. Sisbach will start at the NCR plant and expects to be trained for work in the printing department. Mel Fortney, Council police committee chairman, said applications would be sought right away for filling the position.
Deaths: Clara (Sletten) Anderson, 86; Guy McIntee, 88; Christian Olson, 84; Mary (Walters) Spears, 92.
Mark Lee and Russ Reynolds received Eagle Scout awards Monday at Troop 75’s Court of Honor in Viroqua. Mark is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lee. Russ is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Reynolds.
Tri-State Breeders Cooperative honored two men Saturday at the annual meeting in Westby: Dr. Paul Phillips, Middleton, and Orbec Sherry, Viroqua.
The Mrs. Joe Hagen garage on South Washington was destroyed in a fire. The fire, discovered at 5:30 a.m., was fought in negative 15-degree weather. Fire Chief Lloyd Ray later said an electric cord with inadequate insulation caused the fire. Ray warned others who are heating motors these cold days to make sure the cord is heavy enough to handle the needed wattage.
John Diehl of Ferryville was elected president of the Upper Mississippi Valley Fisheries Council. The organization works for the good of all in the commercial fish field in a five-state area.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Jan. 26, 1995
25 years ago
The Coon Valley Save Our Community Schools (SOCS) group which had campaigned for a Westby Area School District recall election disbanded last week. The SOCS co-chairperson announced that the group had paid all its legal fees. The recall group had argued that the school board had not made curriculum changes which they said would better prepare students for college.
The State Elections Board ruled that the voters of Stoddard will go to the polls three times over the next two and a half months. It the recall election happens based on one of the primaries then there will be four elections during that period. The village administrator had tried to get the recall election nullified by claiming that it had the authority to stop it due to an obscure statute, but the State Election Board turned that argument down. The recall candidates hoped that having three or four elections in a short time would not deter voters from coming out and voting.
Westby High School graduate Shannon Olson was found guilty of first-degree attempted murder and attempted armed robbery. It took the jury just two hours to return the verdict. Since the jury found that the crimes were gang related, both Olson and his accomplice face up to 70 years in prison.
The home of David and Judy Larson was lost to fire. The home was located on Sveum Ridge Road, 1.5 miles south of Coon Valley near Highway B. Firefighters from Stoddard, Westby and Viroqua assisted the Coon Valley firefighters. The fire was caused by a wood stove on the first floor.
Tri-State Breeders changed their name to Accelerated Genetics. Over the years, the company has expanded its offerings particularly for genetic research on animal DNA has advanced. Accelerated Genetics has distributed bull semen to more than 65 countries.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Jan. 28, 2010
10 years ago
Vernon Manor is looking at the community needs and wants by hiring a firm to compile a long-term plan.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to give Old Settler’s Overlook, a wayside park atop the bluffs between Stoddard and Genoa to Vernon County.
The Viroqua Area School District is seeking $1.25 million spread over 5 years through a referendum in April.
The Viroqua co-op gymnastics team won its invitational Friday.
The year 2009 was a wonderful year for the Temple Theatre. ARTT membership grew with supporters contributing nearly $15,000.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff