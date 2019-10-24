The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 22, 1919
100 years ago
Turn your time piece back one hour next Sunday morning.
Bank up the house, put on the storm doors and windows, and bring every possible thing for winter use under cover.
A news dispatch sent cut from the metropolis of the state to the affect that the death knell to saloonkeepers….in Wisconsin is being sounded in a letter….to approximately 3,750 saloonkeepers [from] internal revenue collector.
The communication is intended to be the final warning from the department before wartime prohibition become effective through passing and final approval of the enabling stature.
The letter in part follows….”We will wipe out every blind pig and open saloon in our district and put an end to the manufacture and sale of every variety of liquor which contains more than one-half of 1 percent alcohol.”
Sam Gross, North Main street, is buying all kinds of hides, also junk, paying highest prices for everything. Some one will always be at home to receive and pay cash for all purchases.
A Montana man will bring two car loads of ewes, 600 heard, ranging from one to eight years old, to Viroqua. They will arrive the latter part of October or first of November. Leave your orders with O.L. Buchanan at the Dray Barn, Phone 56.
Blaine Wheeler is seeking to recover $100 from the express company, the price of a breeding hog shipped to a western point at which point of delivery the crate in which the animal was shipped fell from the truck, breaking a leg of his hogship.
Bud has not been heard from for some time, but it is still booming….
The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 26, 1944
75 years ago
Swangstu brothers, Elmer and Tom, have purchased the Bakke Hardware and Implement Store, and will take charge of the same on November 1. They need no introduction to Vernon County people, as they were both born and raised in Vernon County. Elmer was employed by the Thureen Shoe Store and by the Muller Implement Company for many years. Tom has devoted his time to mechanical work for several years, which will come in handy in their new business venture.
Letter from Victor H. Breitenfield to J. Henry Bennet, somewhere in France, Sept. 16, 1944: Another milestone, or I should say, border, has been passed since my last letter. The transition from France to Belgium was almost imperceptible. The language was still French, the occupation of the people was much the same, the terrain was very similar. One obvious difference was the enthusiasm of the populace upon our arrival. Naturally, the French were glad to see us, but the joy of the Belgians was more tumultuous, more unrestrained. Frequently, they jammed the streets of cities we passed through in such manner that progress was slow and difficult. That was the state of affairs until recently. In this particular section of the country one begins to perceive a certain coolness in the attitude of the people. Some of the people speak German, and therein may lie a partial explanation of their dampened ardor. I have seen and talked with some of the crack German troops, and they don’t seem to know when they are whipped, and so they will get more convincing.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Oct. 23, 1969
50 years ago
Winifred Cooke Ofte, a registered nurse and the assistant Vernon County Nurse, was appointed County Coroner Wednesday. She was sworn in at 3 p.m. She fills the vacancy caused by the resignation of Kenneth Fox who accepted a position as anesthetist at a Monroe County hospital.
Deaths: Harry Levin, 79; Elsie Hannah (Role) Stendahl, 77; David Stueland, 37; Mary Jane (Phalin) Connelly, 55; Elmer W. Beier, 54.
The Kitty Wells country-western show will play Viroqua on Friday, Nov. 14, the Viroqua Jaycees announced this week. Besides the popular Nashville star, the show will have Johnny Wright and the Tennessee Mountain Boys. There will be two shows on the 14th, one at 7 and the other at 9:30. Tickets are available at the two drug stores, at the two Viroqua banks and from any Jaycee member. Advance sale is $3.00. At the door it’s $3.50. Children under 12 are free.
Tri-State Breeders Cooperative will hold a sale of all their tested boars on Saturday, October 25. It is billed as a dispersal of 25 of the best boars ever assembled. The boars have been used in artificial insemination in Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Tri-State Cooperative Swine Division is discontinuing the artificial breeding business for economic reasons. “Technically, artificial breeding of sows has worked quite well, but financially we have not been able to cover the operating costs”, reports Sterling Gillingham, Director of Member Relations for Tri-State Breeders Cooperative.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Oct. 27, 1994
The community of Stoddard will hold a recall election of three Village officials next month. Residents had questioned the actions of the Board of Trustees. The three officials that faced challenges included the Village President and two Trustees of the Village Board. According to documents filed with the Village Clerk, there were three reasons for the recall. They were mishandling of the Vernon County lawsuit regarding the local sandpit, the unaccountability of the Village Board to taxpayers and fiscal irresponsibility by Board members. While only 87 signatures were required for recall, the two recall petitions had 179 and 168 signatures.
Viroqua taxpayers will see an increase of less than 1% in the school portion of their property tax bills. The Viroqua School Board certified both the 1994-1995 school budget and the tax levy. The school budget was slightly higher than the original budget proposal due to additional grants for some programs which resulted in a smaller increase in the tax levy.
Richard Schmidt of Stoddard earned the record for the biggest deer on record bagged by a bow hunter. Schmidt, who graduated from Viroqua High School in 1970, dropped a nine-point buck weighing in at 250 pounds. Schmidt beat the record of a 235-pound deer recorded in 1982.
The class action suit in the Viroqua salmonella case was settled. The insurance company of the affected restaurant, the Viroqua County Kitchen, at the direction of the restaurant settled the suit without any further hardship to the people who had gotten sick.
The Alan Halverson Store in West Prairie celebrated its 100th year of operation. People from the area packed the store and shared memories and the store’s memorabilia. The store was and is a meeting place for people as long as anyone can remember. When Halverson opened the store in 1984, he also served as postmaster for almost 40 years with his wife Bertha as the post office assistant.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Oct. 29, 2009
10 years ago
Authorities are investigating a robbery at the River Bank in Stoddard after a man got away with about $5,000 Friday morning.
Residents in the city of Viroqua will likely see an increase in property taxes for 2019 with the overall tax levy estimated to increase 8.7 percent.
Eight Viroqua athletes will advance to the Special Olympics Wisconsin 2009 Regional Bowling Tournament in Madison.
