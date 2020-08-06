Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 18, 1920
100 years ago
On Monday, children playing with matches set fire to one of the buildings on Gabe Severson’s place on Seas Branch, and when the fiery element had exhausted itself, every building but the residence house was laid in smoking ruins.
The big trench digger waltzed along up the Main Street hill in gay fashion until it ran into a shelf of solid rock which in places ran within two feet of the surface. Since then it has been a slow blasting proposition and another week may elapse before the caterpillar [sic] crawls up Decker Street.
Complaint has been rendered that drivers are exceeding the speed limit. All persons HEREAFTER who drive at a speed greater the 15 miles an hour, STATE SPEED LIMIT, in the city of Viroqua will be prosecuted to the limits of the law.
After sitting idly by all during the growing season without buying….tobacco buyers broke loose last Friday and made a mad scramble to buy up every acre of the crop that is in passable condition. So rapid has been the movement and so numerous the agents….that the campaign is practically over, and nearly every crop contracted for at prices ranging from 35 to 43 cents per pound.
About thirty years ago, before Viroqua had a water works system, three big cisterns were constructed by Venerable Wm. Lake at the intersection of Main and Decker, Court and Jefferson streets. These and the old hand fire engine comprised Viroqua’s fire protection at the time. Last week, Herb Rabbitt and his crew filled up the last of these structures in order that the sewer might be laid through them.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 9, 1945
75 years ago
At a meeting of the Vernon County Board of Supervisors here, on Tuesday, it was unanimously voted to build an annex to the Viroqua courthouse at an estimated cost of $64,600. The matter of the addition has been agitated at former board sessions, but invariably met with opposition. Blue prints were presented Tuesday providing for an annex to the rear, or west side of the court house to be constructed of veneered stone to match as nearly as possible the present structure.
Wayne Eitland, Billy Krohn, Roger Mueller and Richard Jacobson of Scout troop 82 completed their second class during the fifth camp period at Camp Decorah last week. First class completions included Kenneth Butcher of the same troop, who also was awarded the swimming merit badge. Beside those mentioned above, the following Scouts attended camp: Richard Pederson, Gerald Williams, Donald Shank, Jimmy Wintz, Jerry Morrison, Mike McCollough, Harlan Mehlum and Jimmy Kuehn.
News was released on Monday of the use of a new bomb of frightfully devastating power against the army base of Hiroshuma, in Japan. In connection with the future use of this bomb the President said “it was to spare the Japanese people from utter destruction,” that the ultimatum was issued from Potsdam, calling on Japan to surrender.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 6, 1970
50 years ago
At the July27 annual Board meeting of the Viroqua Area Schools, these members were elected as officers: Conrad Fortney, president; George Nettum, vice-president; Henry Hendrickson, clerk; Don Stulken, treasurer. A lengthy discussion arose on the closing of the Enterprise and Romance rural schools or of keeping them open for another two or three years. In the vote by ballot, 134 favored closing the schools and 88 favored keeping them open, meaning that the two rural schools will be closed.
Deaths: John (Jack) C. Gillespie, 71; Viola (Sims) Gillespie, 69-70; Ray Halverson, 24; Scott Williams, 78; Hattie (Kyser) Glass, 79; Leona Catherine (Katie) (Shanks) Davis, 78; Clara Louise (Stalsberg) Alderman, 70; James Brian Lien, 13; Andrea Irene Veum, newborn.
Orlon F. Waldron was bound over to Circuit Court last week on a charge of first-degree murder of his wife, Daisy, at the farm home of Dewayne Huebner near Hillsboro. Ralph Freeze, La Farge, was appointed his attorney. The Vernon officials were called after the shooting the afternoon of July 28. Waldron was wounded in the hand and was taken to La Crosse for hospitalization before appearing in Circuit Court Friday.
Football practice starts August 19 at 8:30 on the practice field, Coach Lowell Glodosky said this week. Viroqua opens its season against Fennimore September 11. All sports athletes are to have physicals August 14 for a $1.00 fee at Vernon Memorial Hospital in the Outpatient wing.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 10, 1995
25 years ago
Viroqua’s District Financial Consultant, Aleshia Kreul, informed the Viroqua School District taxpayers that construction costs for the new elementary school building were right on target. This was due to interest and investment earnings on the Bond Anticipation Notes which generated the sum of $109,000 after expenses.
Viroqua officials were considering a change to the zoning ordinance to accommodate a proposed new medical clinic, women’s support center and retail store in the old elementary school building on Court Street. Carol Hanson of rural Viroqua announced at the recent city council meeting that she was prepared to purchase the building from the school district for $20,000. Hanson planned to open The Phoenix corporation in the building.
The man who had been accused of running a sophisticated Harley-Davidson motorcycle theft ring, Todd Leifker of Platteville, pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted theft of police evidence. As a repeat offender, Leifker faced up to 27 years in prison and a fine of $15,000. He also agreed to pay full restitution to all his victims and assist the police in returning stolen motorcycles and parts.
The felony charge of attempted enticement of a child brought against Tom Arneson of Viroqua was dismissed on the recommendation of the District Attorney. Judge Rosborough agreed since a trial might have traumatized the alleged child victim.
According to a new door-to-door census completed in Westby, the school age population had increased by 108 or 5.5% over the past five years.
Stephen Olson of Readstown was arrested after he threatened to burn down the house he owned jointly with his wife. He faced up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 for the threat to injure charge.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 12, 2010
10 years ago
Wild West Days will be hosting its 15th annual event with Roy Rogers Jr. bringing his Branson, Missouri-based show to the Temple Theater for concerts.
The Kickapoo River went over its banks in Viola for the third time this year.
The Willow Street waterway reconstruction in Viroqua is nearly complete. The project prevents erosion, but some trees are gone.
The Viroqua Community Theatre is excited to announce the upcoming production of “Nosferatu: The Legend of Dracula” directed by actor and director Phil Addis.
Brian Volden and Eric Allen needed a sudden death shoot-out win to defeat 35 other golfers to become this year’s Old Friends Golf Scramble champions.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Coon Valley will celebrate a century of faith.
Nearly 100 guests attended the grand opening and mural dedication in ARTT’s new facility. Jazz pianist Bob Hirsch performed and artist Ken DeWaard unveiled a mural.
The Coulee Region needs just 3 inches of rain to top 2007 as the wettest summer on record.
Barbara Hammond of Viola received the Alta Browning Smith Women of the Year award at the Wisconsin State Eagles Auxiliary state convention in Waukesha.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
