The Vernon County Censor
May 21, 1919
100 years ago
Assessors are on their tasks.
Weather conditions to be cold and unseasonable.
One week after this and Viroqua schools close for the year.
A fine new awning has been p0laced across Brown Music company’s fine front.
Rumor has it that the Southeastern road has ordered another “scooter” – the new one to hold forty passengers and luggage.
The Times says that masons are getting $6 per day for work in Westby this season: carpenters $5, common labors $3.50.
Last Friday evening the Viroqua Advancement association met and discussed the proposition of paving streets….Tuesday evening after a general discussion by the council and committee a motion was made and carried to compel property owners to install cement curb and four-foot gutters on any streets designated for permanent work….An engineer from Madison [is] to survey the water and sewerage situation, with a view of paving the three business blocks of Main street this summer.
THE FAMOUS 32ND DIVISION IS HOME AGAIN. Viroqua Boys of the Barred Arrow Division Are Back in the Old Town.
The first contingent of boys came Sunday morning, totally surprising everyone.
The Hillsboro Village marshal is instructed to strictly enforce the law and ordinance s auto speeding in that village.
“More dwelling houses needed” is the cry from most of the surrounding villages and cities. Natural growth and retired farmers moving to town are the principal reasons.
Probably the first farmer in Vernon county to buy a four-wheel drive truck is Ed Solem of Greenwood town.
The Vernon County Censor
May 25, 1944
75 years ago
Viroqua high school’s baseball team, with E. A. Peterson as head coach and Stanley Stevens as hurling mentor, Wednesday defeated LaCrosse Logan in a double–header, and walked away with the West Central conference championship. This is the first championship in the history of Viroqua high.
Memorial Day Proclamation: Whereas Memorial Day has been set aside by this nation as a day on which to pay tribute to our soldier dead, and whereas this nation is now in a war not of our own choosing and we are being beset by powerful enemies, this year’s Memorial Day has special significance in that our great American way of life is being attacked. Therefore, as Mayor of the City of Viroqua, I do proclaim this observation of the day, and request that all our citizens close their places of business and join the ceremonies being arranged to pay tribute to those of our soldiers who gave their lives and their service that this country of ours might remain free and the home of the brave. – Howard C. Miller, mayor
The Normal School A Cappella Choir, conducted by Wallace Sapp, ended the current season with an appearance at the Normal school commencement, April 18. Other appearances were made at the American Legion convention, the Chamber of Commerce banquet, the City Band concert, and the combined rural school commencement. All out of town trips had to be cancelled because of difficulties in war-time transportation.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
May 22, 1969
50 years ago
Army PFC Robert J. Rosenow, 20, son of Mrs. Julia Rosenow, La Farge, received the Purple Heart April 22nd near Phu Bai, Vietnam. Pvt. Rosenow received the award for wounds received in action while serving in Vietnam. The private is a 1967 graduate of La Farge High School.
Cedric Veum, Westby, has been named the 1969 outstanding student at the University of Wisconsin College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. A meat and animal science major, he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Veum.
Deaths: Minnie (Munson) Bruland, 76; Willie Elvin, 85; Albert L. Thompson, 79; (Mrs.) Tempy D. Benson, 76; June Phyllis (Simpson) Burke, 42; Fay West, 75; Clarence I. Olson, 72; Nordahl O. Nelson, 82.
Larry Mosher was elected Monday night to succeed Mark Haser as Kiwanis Club president. Also elected were: Mel Lindauer, Bert Gebert, Clark Johnson, Henry Hendrickson, George Nettum, Larry Sieger, Don Drew, Harold Knower and Richard Pilgrim.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
May 26, 1994
25 years ago
A group of residents from Coon Valley and Chaseburg began a recall campaign against three members of the Westby School Board. The reason that they started the recall was resident’s opposition to the realignment for the K-4 and 5-8 schools. The recall group said that the school board failed to represent a majority of voters in the district and the board’s failure to listen to voters. The board responded that the alignment would not change.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has asked for help from residents of Viroqua, Westby and Vernon County in order to help design the right transportation system for the future. The design that will be adopted is aimed to be completed by the year 2020. The DOT has agreed to reconstruct Main Street in Viroqua rather than just re-surfacing it since the utilities under Main Street are all scheduled to be replaced around 1998. A study was also set to determine the future transportation needs of the Viroqua and Westby areas.
The Westby Area School District voted to purchase 54.3 acres of private property for future use. Close to 600 residents voted at this public meeting. The land will be used to meet space needs such as a playground, new parking and possibly new buildings.
Colin Green from Westby was named an academic all-American by the Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division III. Green, a graduating senior at UW-Stevens Point, majored in physical education and English.
Bill Werth of Viroqua recently visited for the first time in 50 years the prisoner of war camp in Bucharest, Romania, where he was held in 1994. He was 23 years old at the time of his capture.
The Heiren-Wold house opened at Norskedalen. State Senate President Brian Rude addressed the event.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
May 28, 2009
10 years ago
Viroqua High School’s Class of 2009 top students were salutatorian Laura Hornby and valedictorian Adam Sordahl.
Cummins Filtration told state officials Wednesday, May 20, that it will lay off another 69 employees at its Viroqua plant because of the recession and decline in demand.
De Soto High School’s valedictorian was Lisa Keyser and named salutatorian, her twin sister was Samantha.
Kate Mulvaney-Kemp and Tashah Overbo were awarded the annual Peacemakers Award by the Viroqua Ministerial Association at the 2009 baccalaureate service held Wednesday, May 20.
