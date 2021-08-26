Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 31, 1921

100 years ago

The big steam shovel has invaded the business blocks and it looks now that another week will see the digging end of the paving job completed.

The big concrete mixer arrived Saturday and has been unloaded, but will not be used until the steam shovel is through with its work. The little mixer has started in at the Southeastern tracks and already a considerable stretch of paving has been laid.

WHEATLAND – August 24 – The neglected road from the farm of L.A. Wakefield, Ole Josvanger and Jim Snyder farms is very much improved due to the fact that several days were spent with grader and drag. The road has been badly neglected because no work has been put on it to speak of. If these back roads were taken care of and a little more time spent on them no complaint would be made.

FREEMAN—Heald Hollow – August 27 – Threshers are already making their way in this vicinity and tobacco harvest is at hand so farmers will be crowded with work for a while.