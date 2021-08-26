Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 31, 1921
100 years ago
The big steam shovel has invaded the business blocks and it looks now that another week will see the digging end of the paving job completed.
The big concrete mixer arrived Saturday and has been unloaded, but will not be used until the steam shovel is through with its work. The little mixer has started in at the Southeastern tracks and already a considerable stretch of paving has been laid.
WHEATLAND – August 24 – The neglected road from the farm of L.A. Wakefield, Ole Josvanger and Jim Snyder farms is very much improved due to the fact that several days were spent with grader and drag. The road has been badly neglected because no work has been put on it to speak of. If these back roads were taken care of and a little more time spent on them no complaint would be made.
FREEMAN—Heald Hollow – August 27 – Threshers are already making their way in this vicinity and tobacco harvest is at hand so farmers will be crowded with work for a while.
Chairman Albert Egrpress [sic] was in Monday, and tells us that Viroqua town is having the “devil’s own time” with the tractor hired to do their grading work. It has been broken several times, and being out of commission so much of the time has made it impossible to give the roads the attention they deserve.
The Censor Editor put in a harrowing evening Thursday. While working at his desk a dance orchestra was holding forth at the Opera House and the strains of the modern stuff they call dance music kept floating in….It was jazz music jazzed….Twenty five years from now no one will know that these compositions were written. To allude to them as music would be an insult.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 29, 1946
75 years ago
George Groves, dean of Viroqua gardeners, brightens the window of his store with frequent exhibits of his pedigreed gladioli. Usually with several different varieties, they form a brilliant bouquet of the most perfect specimens. Pat Morterud, another of the city’s ace horticulturists, keeps fresh clusters of his astonishingly beautiful glads in the window of the Larson Jewelry store on South Main Street.
The Viroqua public schools, it has been announced by Supt. B. L. Greenfield, will open Monday morning, September 9th, with a full staff of competent teachers especially trained for the positions they will fill, thus enabling local school to maintain their usual high instructional standards. In addition to the regular schedule of academic subjects offered in the high school, music forensics and athletics will be stressed as usual. All pupils are urged to participate in one or more of these activities, which are a valuable part of school life.
Seven veterans were given permits to build new homes during July and August by the city council. Seven other permits, two of them business places for veterans, were also allowed.
At a recent meeting of the Kiwanis club, V. R. Schaefer informed its members that a resident who loves and is appreciative of his home land has created a trust for a centennial gift to Viroqua and surrounding territory. This trust is to be used to further unity and tolerance, to build a better community. There are no strings attached. Plans are that this generous and worthwhile gift will be administered over a period of years by a board selected from the various civic and religious groups of Viroqua territory.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 19, 1971
50 years ago
In view of the President’s message, August 15, freezing wages at present levels for the next 90 days to permit the federal government to work out wages and price guides, the Vernon County Board of Supervisors will not enter into negotiations with the Unions regarding next years contract at the present time.
The State Bank of Viroqua and the First National Bank in Viroqua are each paying 5 1/2% interest on 1-year certificates of deposit.
Deaths: David Earl Parkhurst, 58; Ludvig K. Berge, 77; Anna (Moen) Wagner, 73; Ronald Nelson, 32; Myron Ewing, 55; Robert Ward, 73; John Daniel Wedwick, 89.
Fresh, picked homegrown sweet corn is 39 cents a dozen at Super Valu.
South Ridge and Bud “oldtimers” will play a special softball game Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in the Park Bowl. Players “35 and over” are asked to bring their own uniforms for the game.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 29, 1996
25 years ago
Area students earn certificates in tractor safety courses. Forty students received their certificates upon completion of the three day course at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. Best written score went to Isaac Zickart of De Soto. Best driving performance was earned by Brad Gilardi of Viroqua. Jeremy Matthes of Viola took the Best Overall Student honors.
Gary Krause, of Krause Monument, has been working on the Navy emblem he created for Veterans Memorial Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Krause is donating the emblem to the stadium.
Waldorf-inspired high school opening next month. Currently, 10 students in ninth through 12th grade, are enrolled in this alternative high school in Viroqua. Classes will begin Sept. 9 at the Landmark Building in Viroqua.
Ole Solverson, 10, planted sunflower seeds in his Granpa Leif Myhre’s city of Viroqua garden and got great results. The tallest sunflower grew to about 12 feet! Ole’s parents are Odell and Carolyn Solverson of Viroqua.
The Vernon County Board presented awards to retiring board member Tilford “Tip” Lund and volunteer Royce Jones. Also Sheriff Geoffery Banta presented an award for Lund’s service to county law enforcement as both a board member and Westby Police Chief. The board also recognized with a formal resolution the work of Royce Jones who has landscaped the entire area at the rear of the courthouse and jail at his own expense.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 25, 2011
10 years ago
The former bowling alley and bar called My Hideaway was demolished on Wednesday, Aug. 17, by Wanless Construction and Egge Movers. The land will be turned into green space and nobody will be able to rebuild on that property.
The Westby Post Office is going to remain open although its mail is going to be sorted in Viroqua.
The Viroqua girls tennis team earned its first victory of the season, last Thursday, 4-3- over Sparta.
During the open house celebration at Nordic Creamery, Friday, Aug. 18, Norm Monsen of the Dairy Business Innovation Center awarded Al and Sarah Bekkum of Nordic Creamery in rural Westby, a certificate of excellence for their commitment investing in the future of America’s Dairyland.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff