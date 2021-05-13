Pages from the Past

CLINTON – BLOOMINGDALE, May 16 – The Bloomingdale Creamery Co. are improving their creamery by an addition where they will put another vat….Town of Clinton is improving the road between Bloomingdale and ole Miner town….A great number around here have their gardens planted.

CHRISTIANA – NEWERY RIDGE, May 15 – The people of this community were very much alarmed by the cold spell we had but find there was no damage so far….The building of the new Lutheran church in Westby is now begun….

The Vernon County Censor

May 16, 1946

75 years ago

Plans for the celebration of the long anticipated event, our city’s one hundredth anniversary, got under way this week, with the announcement that two gala days, Saturday and Sunday, August 17th and 18th, have been chosen for a fitting observance of the foundation of Viroqua. It was the spring of 1846 that Moses Decker, with his hardy pioneer family, chose this beautiful spot in the wilderness, and decided where his land and log cabin would be located. . Ben Brown and his children are descendants of this pioneering group of a century past.