Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
May 18, 1921
100 years ago
Only twelve days until the nation’s great and soleum [sic] day of sacred memory is with us again. Let Viroqua prepare for Memorial day in a spirit of humble reverence and fittingly honor the memory of our heroes.
A golf club has been formed in Viroqua, Alderman M.A. Smith being the chief instigator of the outrage. The membership will be limited to forty….The course will be ready in three weeks, and will consist of seven holes in the Eckhart Park. Miles Dawson says it is one of the most natural and sporty courses in the state.
Fig bars 20c per pound at Sweger-Fleming’s.
IT SNOWED ON SUNDAY, MAY 15
The almost unprecedented cold snap of Saturday and Sunday has probably done much damage to strawberries, early grapes, and probably other fruits. Ice formed Saturday night, and some snow fell Sunday morning. Accompanying the freeze Saturday night was a magnificent display of northern lights….The phenomenon is electrical, and much interruption of telephone service resulted from it.
Satisfactory arrangements looking to the building of the Masonic temple are rapidly being completed, and active construction will soon commence.
CLINTON – BLOOMINGDALE, May 16 – The Bloomingdale Creamery Co. are improving their creamery by an addition where they will put another vat….Town of Clinton is improving the road between Bloomingdale and ole Miner town….A great number around here have their gardens planted.
CHRISTIANA – NEWERY RIDGE, May 15 – The people of this community were very much alarmed by the cold spell we had but find there was no damage so far….The building of the new Lutheran church in Westby is now begun….
The Vernon County Censor
May 16, 1946
75 years ago
Plans for the celebration of the long anticipated event, our city’s one hundredth anniversary, got under way this week, with the announcement that two gala days, Saturday and Sunday, August 17th and 18th, have been chosen for a fitting observance of the foundation of Viroqua. It was the spring of 1846 that Moses Decker, with his hardy pioneer family, chose this beautiful spot in the wilderness, and decided where his land and log cabin would be located. . Ben Brown and his children are descendants of this pioneering group of a century past.
Mary Jane, youngest child of Emmanuel and Rosanna Best, was born in the town of Webster, Vernon County, on June 14, 1854. She attended Brush Hollow School and grew to womanhood in that community, where, on March 16, 1871, she was united in marriage to George Turner. Only a few short weeks ago, this pioneer woman known as Aunt Jane to the countryside, celebrated with her life partner a seventy-fifth wedding anniversary, basking in the limelight of the whole nation because of the unusual event and the pioneer atmosphere of its setting. For almost 60 years, they have resided in the little log cabin where she passed away quietly at an early hour on Friday, May 10, 1946.
With the unanimous endorsement of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce, as well as the hearty approval of the city’s youth, Kenneth Groves, president of the Chamber, announced this week that his organization will sponsor a summer play-ground program for the participation of boys and girls of all ages.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
May 13, 1971
50 years ago
Nelson Muffler Corporation in Viroqua received its first steel shipment by rail last week at the firm’s new headquarters in the industrial park. The rail car held 40,000 lbs of steel.
Now the Tobacco Pool is in the tobacco crushing business. Last week the cooperative started working with its compressor to provide bales of stalks for an eastern firm which will use it for papermaking.
Viroqua FFA surprised Bob Streeter, Liberty Pole, Wednesday night by making him honorary chapter farmer for 1971.
Rural teachers, past and present, are invited to attend the special reunion Sunday, June 6 at Redmound during the Brown School annual reunion.
Obituaries: Mrs. Allie Yanske (87) West Lima, Mary Swenson (87), Mrs. Alberta Barton, Elsie M. Colby (70) Genoa, Harvey Wakefield (84) Readstown wife Nellie (Glass), Doris Cox (77) Viroqua, Samuel J. Stromstad rural Coon Valley wife Lillian (Sedevie), Richard E. Morrison (48) formerly of Viroqua, Oscar Joseph Sordahl (75) Viroqua wife La Vinna (Walling) and Eric Thompson (76) Town of Jefferson wife Esther(Hokland).
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 16, 1996
25 years ago
Kimberly Mlsna was crowned Syttende Mai Princess at Saturday’s coronation. First attendant is Sara Appleman and second attendant is Tiffani Olstad.
Hundreds of mothers gathered to visit and enjoy coffee, cookies and an elegant display of orchids at the Mother’s Day Tea in the State Bank community room.
Joyce Malin accompanied and directed her caroling Coon Valley Elementary School students in her last concert as their teacher. Malin, who teaches music at both Chaseburg and Coon Valley is retiring after this school year.
Biomeds, Inc. is opening a service facility at 124 E. Court Street in Viroqua. It was founded in 1994 to provide affordable, dependable and quality biomedical services in the upper Midwest for the health care industry.
Jill Miller’s third grade class from Liberty Pole spent the day at the Vernon County Historical Society’s Foreaker School on Friday.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 12, 2011
10 years ago
The Viroqua Eagles Club faces one of the most important decisions in its 65-year history next week with a vote on whether or not to continue looking into selling its existing building to make way for a new Viroqua library complex.
Viroqua senior Ben Brooke announced Wednesday, May 4, that he will play NCAA Division 3 basketball at Concordia University in Mequon.
The Viroqua girls softball team notched its first win of the season edging Prairie Du Chien 4-3, in none innings at home, Friday.
This weekend will mark Westby’s 43rd annual Syttende Mai Celebration. The 2011 Princess is Rachel Maxwell, along with Second Attendant Jessica Rybold, and First Attendant Chelsea Daines.
Rod Aspenson of the Westby Locker & Meats, once again came home with awards from the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors convention held in Madison.
The region will receive $1.8 million in federal money for two projects including a new interpretive center at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff