Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 30, 1922

100 years ago

Viroqua and community will entertain a distinguished visitor on Friday, when Governor John J. Blaine comes here.

The old familiar sound so dear (?) to the heart of all boys and girls, especially the boys, will be heard in Viroqua the morning of Monday, September 11th – school opening on that day.

Get your peaches at the Cash Store. $1.05 per crate.

Apparently the prayers of the righteous prevailed for last Thursday was an ideal day with the exception of rather excessive heat, and Masons and Stars and visitors from all points of the compass poured into Viroqua to help in the fitting dedication of the fine new Temple built by LaBelle lodge. Nearly 900 fraternal guests….sixty-five different lodges and thirteen states being represented….The big event of the day was the parade….in which nearly four hundred took part.

Vernon’s farmers are knee-deep in tobacco harvest. It is the busiest and most anxious period of the year.

If you want good wholesome bread, the kind that everybody enjoys, use Russell’s Best Flour, sold exclusively in Viroqua at the Farmers Store, Surenson & Thompson, Props.

T.B. Potts has been doing great things to his billiard parlor, the last few days. He has repaperd, revarnished and thoroughly renovated the same so that his cozy place ni [sic] the second story of the Dyson building has been made very attractive to devotees of pool and billiards.

Aug. 28, 1947

75 years ago

Approximately 500 workers of the Vernon Memorial Hospital Association went into action this week on a well organized, large scale solicitation designed to become one of the greatest civic ventures ever undertaken by the citizens of this community. Every family head in the trading area of Viroqua will be contacted and folders giving the complete list of solicitors have been mailed to every family in the area. $300,000 is the goal of the campaign.

The movie “You’re the Doctor” is being shown at the Temple Theatre in Viroqua this week. The brief film is designed to emphasize the importance of a modern and well equipped hospital to a community such as Vernon County. It also helps to show the complex coordination and cooperation which is necessary to establish and maintain an institution of this kind today.

The Westby Theatre is proud to present the new Norwegian production “Nil Vil Leve” (We Will Live.) This is one of the finest pictures made in Norway since the war and offers a good evening’s entertainment with one of Norway’s outstanding singers introducing several of Norway’s most popular tunes; also, lots of good clean humor, stirring drama and outdoor scenes of great beauty. This is the first showing in the Northwest and one of the first in the country.

Aug. 31, 1972

50 years ago

A long storm dumped 3 inches or more on Viroqua Friday afternoon, sending water over curbs, across yards, into home, church and business basements and generally mucking up the community.

The Hickory Grove Lutheran Church will observe its 100th anniversary with a centennial celebration Sunday, Sept. 3.

A local corporation purchased the Kruk Pharmacy effective Monday this week. Charles “Sid”Johnson, a Viroqua pharmacist for 18 years, was named manager of the pharmacy.

Viroqua Area Schools wants to help tobacco growers and students as much as much as possible this year:

(1) School might be closed Friday to let harvest proceed

(2) Students may be excused other days for harvest

(3) A sort of placement bureau will be arranged at the school for growers wanting student help.

Obituaries: Blaine Straxness (50) Westby; Mrs. Gunda Gorman (85) North Springville

Aug. 28, 1997

25 years ago

The graceful rolling wave sculpted by former Viroqua resident artist Kari Monson Casida, now of Berkeley, California, has suffered from vandalism at Eckhart Park in Viroqua. The “ ocean wave” of mirrored stainless steel symbolized the challenges immigrants faced as they braved the ocean crossing and all the physical and psychological obstacles they would encounter in their new land. Park personnel removed the sculpture and are consulting with the artist on restoration.

Cari Redington of Hillsboro, the daughter of Dan and Kathy Redington, was named Vernon County’s Fairest of the Fair. Kimberly Mlsna of Westby, the daughter of Patrick and Susanne Mlsna, was selected first runner-up at Friday evening’s Fair Kick-off Banquet.

Viroqua area residents participated in the third annual Vernon County HeartRide/Walk held Aug. 23. The cyclists and walkers left Eckhart Park in Viroqua and chose to ride a 13- or 37-mile route through scenic Vernon County or walk a three-mile course through residential Viroqua. Chair Dr. Brian Woody reports 28 participants raised $1,763 for heart research.

Jubilee Foods Viroqua—Plymouth Neon giveaway contest rules: Enter as often as you wish at Jubilee Foods in Viroqua. You must be 18 or older to win. Ten semifinalist names will be drawn and posted in the store each week for 12 weeks. After 120 semifinalist names have been chosen and posted, 25 names will be drawn from the group on Sept. 8. On Sept. 13, these 25 finalists will be presented with a key to the Neon. The person with the key which starts the car gets to drive it home.

Aug. 30, 2012

10 years ago

Bethel Lutheran Church in rural Viroqua was dedicated on Sunday. It was rebuilt after being destroyed in a fire in 2010.

To help those families get a good start on the 2012-2013 school year, the Vernon County Health Department, in partnership with the Viroqua Walmart store, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, The Salvation Army and Couleecap of Westby, sponsored the second annual “Stuff the Bus Drive.” Members of the public could buy school supplies anywhere and drop them off at a designated spot inside the Viroqua Walmart store. As of Monday, 217 children had a backpack or school supplies reserved for the new school year. The initial goal was to serve 132 children.

Karen Hankee of Viroqua and “Tip” Bagstad of Westby each won a People’s Choice Award in the “National Exhibition of Folk Art in the Norwegian Tradition” at Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa. Hankee won her award in rosemaling with a trunk painted in the Telemark style. Bagstad won the award in woodworking with a mantel carved in the Acanthus style. With two of the four People’s Choice ribbons presented at the show going to residents of Vernon County, Hankee and Bagstad both feel privileged to have received the honor.

The Viroqua High School Class of 1977 is holding its 35th reunion at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course and Clubhouse, Saturday, Sept. 8. There is a golf scramble at Viroqua Hills at 9 a.m. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m.

Aug. 23, 2012

10 years ago

Attendance at Viroqua’s 17th Annual Wild West Days celebration Saturday and Sunday is estimated at 10,000. Wild West Days set a record for attendance at Saturday’s big rodeo and it was a standing-room only crowd at the Saturday’s hog wrasslin’ competition. The event, held at the Wild West Day’s boomtown nine-acre parcel of land in Viroqua’s Industrial Park, bills itself as family-affordable fun. Admission costs no more than $10 for any family.

The Viroqua Masonic Lodge, LaBelle Lodge No. 84, will hold a Masons Ballroom Dance, Friday, Aug. 24, from 7-11 p.m. The dance will mark the 90th year the Masons have been located in Viroqua’s historic Mason Temple on South Main Street in the Temple Building. Viroqua’s Masonic Lodge acquired its charter on June 1, 1857. Early members include Viroqua pioneers such as Jeremiah Rusk, William Terhune, Daniel Dunlap and William Lindemann.

It’s the changing of the guard for the Westby-Viroqua girls golf team in 2012. Starting with new coach Amanda Langaard, the daughter of longtime Westby girls golf coach Cindy Langaard. Amanda Langaard is a 2008 graduate of Viroqua and played four years of varsity girls golf for the Blackhawks. Some of our team goals consist of having each girl improve their individual scores, ultimately improving the team score and having a fun and enjoyable season.

A sunny afternoon sky smiled upon the 14th annual Bethel Home and Services Golf Outing at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course, Monday, Aug. 13. Taking first place in the first flight was James P. Bigley Foundation Team A, for another year in a row. Team members Dave McIntosh, Scot Hardie, Tom Ostrem and Scott DuRoche scored a 48 on the 71-par course in the best ball tournament.