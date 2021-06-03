Pages from the Past

Not only Viroqua but the entire community will be treated to the biggest entertainment spectacle in 100 years when the Viroqua Centurama opens for its two-day run here August 17 and 18. Despite serious difficulties encountered in promoting such a mammoth affair within the first post-war year, plans are now progressing to a point where Viroquans and visitors are assured of a festival on a scale commensurate with the importance of our city’s 100th birthday. Nothing this big has ever been attempted before in the community.