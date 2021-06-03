Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
June 8, 1921
100 years ago
News unavailable at press time.
The Vernon County Censor
June 6, 1946
75 years ago
Not only Viroqua but the entire community will be treated to the biggest entertainment spectacle in 100 years when the Viroqua Centurama opens for its two-day run here August 17 and 18. Despite serious difficulties encountered in promoting such a mammoth affair within the first post-war year, plans are now progressing to a point where Viroquans and visitors are assured of a festival on a scale commensurate with the importance of our city’s 100th birthday. Nothing this big has ever been attempted before in the community.
At a meeting of the Tilmer A. Running & Lawrence D. Johnson Post No. 3032, Veterans of Foreign Wars held last Thursday, it was voted to hold a joint meeting with the newly formed Auxiliary, at the next regular meeting. A juke box is being installed in the club house and “Bunny” DeLap has rounded up an orchestra for the occasion. Dr. A. E. Kuehn graciously donated a piano to the new club, and several new pieces of furniture have been purchased.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
June 3, 1971
50 years ago
Viroqua school band will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a reunion banquet Saturday night and a concert Sunday afternoon. Founded in 1921, the school band marks most of its success from 1923, the first time they won a first rating, the year they obtained their first uniforms, and the first year the music department was placed as part of the curriculum.
Mrs. Agnes Fleming, Viroqua, who has completed 35 years as an elementary teacher in Vernon County and is now retiring, was honored Wednesday, May 26 at an afternoon party given at the school by 50 elementary teachers and other school personnel at a buffet lunch.
The Curtis Boarding House, a landmark of Viroqua located on the corner of Decker and Center Streets is to be razed soon, to provide a parking space for the Viroqua Legion and City of Viroqua.
Obituaries: Julia Somerfield Heck 93 Viroqua; Darlene Tryggestad Lee 53 Town of Jefferson; Archie Simpson 69 Viroqua wife Mabel (Larson); Albert Warren 69 Retreat; Irvin Stilwell 69 Romance wife Emma (Twite); Dennis Bohland infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Bohland; Lloyd Henderson 73 Victory.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 6, 1996
25 years ago
Old-Time tractor races are set for Sesquicentennial on July 6, when tractors and drivers line-up to compete for the coveted Smoke Stack Trophy. Tractor races began in Viroqua in 1992 as part of the city’s salute to National Historic Preservation Month. Only tractors built between 1930 and 1957 will be allowed, no “V-8s”!
Recently Readstown trucker James “Dick” Strait Sr. was honored for nearly 4,300,000 accident free miles. He was recognized by his employer, Diamond Transportation System, for his 23 year run of accident free driving in 1995. Overdrive, the Magazine for the American Trucker, named him driver of the month in May and the State of Wisconsin bestowed a similar honor in 1994.
Carrie Lind completed her Westby High School athletic career by capturing her second silver medal in the shot put at the WIAA Division II state track meet in La Crosse. Lind threw a 37 ‘5.5” toss, less than 3 inches behind the champion.
Happy anniversary to Stanley and Mary Stevens of Viroqua. They will be celebrating 60 years together on June 7.
Tom Cysz received the first place prize at the Genoa Lions Club Walleye Tournament. The winning fish, which was released, tipped the scales at nearly 8 pounds.
De Soto Lutheran Church will be celebrating its centennial Aug. 17-18, 1996. The church was organized Feb. 4, 1896. The original church was built on De Soto Ridge 4 miles east of De Soto. The cemetery is located at the original church site.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 2, 2011
10 years ago
A total of 76 students were listed among the Viroqua High School class of 2011 roll. Of those, 25 students had grade-point averages of 3.6 or higher.
Two Wisconsin brothers who pioneered ethanol production in the state are left with outstanding debts totaling more than $100 million after their agricultural empire imploded.
The 2011 season for the Viroqua boys tennis team officially came to a close at the Division 2 Aquinas tennis sectional at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse last Saturday.
Viroqua photographer Ellie Borman was recognized for photographic excellence at the Antiques and Amusement Photographers and Trade Show. Borman won first place in the Best Portrait of a Senior Citizen Category.
Colleen Pulvermacher, Vernon County 4-H Youth Development Educator UW-Extension, received the Achievement in Service Award from the Wisconsin Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals at their annual conference this spring.