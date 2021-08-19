Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 24, 1921
100 years ago
Last Friday afternoon, a fierce storm swept the southern part of the state, doing tremendous damage to wires, trees, crops, and wrecking some sheds and buildings. Vernon county fortunately escaped its ravages, only moderate thunder storms occurring. However, some hail accompanied the storm, two streaks being reported – one four miles south and the other two miles north of Viroqua.
Tenant Pratt on the Caster Nordrum farm near Newton noticed that one of his geese was sick. He killed the bird and found a good sized gold nugget in its craw. Finding of gold has occurred around Newton for many years, past, we are informed.
Monster crowd attends Rhoda Royal circus at Viroqua Saturday. What there was of the show was quite fair, but the size of the show was very much exaggerated and the price asked out of all proportion to the merit of the production…It was reported that they raised the price of their reserved seats to 75c.
Painter Paul Keoppe has tackled another big job – that of painting several rooms in the high school and grade buildings.
If the party who stole three tires and the magneto and generator from Henry Anderson’s car in his tobacco shed will return the same to the shed within a few days, they will avoid an almighty mess of trouble for Henry is good and plenty mad, and intends to prosecute to the full extent of the law.
While excavating for the curb in front of the Censor office, the paving gang struck quite a snag in an old stump. It is the last remnant of a lordly maple tree which perished in the severe storm which hit Viroqua some twenty years ago.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 22, 1946
75 years ago
An estimated crowd of 20,000 persons, the largest ever to congregate in this city, waited eagerly for the big parade to start last Saturday morning.
The parade began at 10:30 when a covered wagon drawn by oxen, owned and driven by a Vernon County farmer, made its appearance. Following this typical example of antiquated transportation were dozens of colorful sections, all keeping with the spirit of the Centennial.
Thousands of visitors from the four corners of the nation who thronged the business section during the week of Viroqua’s Centurama viewed with interest and delight the historical relics loaned by local residents and shown in the many window displays.
In Viroqua’s beautiful Eckhart Park, a crowd of over 3,000 worshipers gathered last Sunday morning to hold union services and listen to the words of Bishop Garth of Madison. Also seated on the platform were 13 pastors of various denominations.
Hope Adams, Viola, was selected to represent Vernon County as its Dairy Queen at the state fair.
Speaking at what was undoubtedly the largest audience ever assembled in Viroqua, and estimated at 15,000 to 20,000 persons, Gerald L. K. Smith, Viroqua native son, declared in his oratory that Vernon County is the garden spot of the nation. Batteries of loud speakers were strategically located to carry the speech to all parts of Eckhart Park, and to homes in a radius of several blocks. There was frequent applause throughout the talk.
No traffic accidents were reported, even of a minor nature, during the weekend Centurama. There were no brawls, no riots, no revolutions – not even a good fist fight.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 12, 1971
50 years ago
Old engines and antique cars will be on display in downtown Viroqua Friday night. They will be shown from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Dahl parking lot at the corner of Main and Jefferson. Engines and autos from 35 to 90 years old will be shown free to the public. This large display promises to be a “tootin’ good time” for old timers and youngsters.
Deaths: Ellen (Morrison) Hellwig, 47; George Nesset, 79; Thorvald Mattison, 55; Mary Elizabeth (Willis) Stephen, 34; William L. Sandmire, 76; Bonnie May (Jensen) Schroeder, 36; Naomi (Mellem) Jacobson, 56; Hilda M. (Swenson) Sordahl, 79; Orvis Christianson, 52.
A teen-age dance sponsored by the Viroqua VFW and Auxiliary is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17 from 8:30 to 11:30 in the VFW Clubrooms. Live music by the “Continental Shelves”.
Readstown was awarded more than thirty thousand dollars to upgrade its sewage treatment facilities by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 22, 1996
25 years ago
Two area farms recognized as Century Farms. The Volden Brothers Farm of Genoa has been honored with this award at a special ceremony at the State Fair in Milwaukee Aug. 7. They have had continuous ownership of their Wisconsin farm for 100 years or more. The Harold E. and Donald R. Role family farm of Coon Valley was also honored as a Century Farm on that day. Accepting the award were Donald Role of Coon Valley and his son Bradley Role and grandson Erik Role of New Berlin.
Shayla Smith, the daughter of Jeff and Barbara Smith of Genoa, Marla Peterson, the daughter of John and Cheryl Peterson of De Soto, and Jamie Bedward, the daughter of Alan and Doris Bedward of De Soto, represented De Soto High School at Badger Girls State in Madison this June.
Viroqua’s NASA Astronauts Col. Mark Lee and Dr. Jan Davis will be the featured speakers for the grand opening of the $4.4 million expansion and remodeling of the La Crosse Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 24. The first married couple to fly a NASA space shuttle mission together will be teaming up to speak for the grand opening.
Gail Roethel has been crowned the 1996 Fairest of the Fair. Her court includes Attendant Tina Erickson of Westby and Attendant Lisa Humfeld also of Westby.
Ray Wangen’s covered wagons rode from Cashton to Viroqua to attend the Wild West Days rodeo last week. Horses and mules pulled the wagons which contained wild west enthusiasts including Jim Kuehn, Jenny Schumacher, Laurence Odegard, Robin Bland and Lila Stark of Sparta.
“Union soldiers” patrolled the Vernon County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday during Wild West Days in Viroqua. Thousands of visitors were treated to the sights, sounds, tastes and temptations of days past and the extra security details prevented the fun and games from becoming too riotous.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 18, 2011
10 years ago
An ordinance requiring slings on horses within the Viroqua city limits didn’t’ make it past the first reading at Viroqua City Council, Tuesday Aug. 9.
Homeowners at a special town meeting in Harmony last Thursday didn’t seem thrilled about the idea of giving up their home to help Vernon County save money on dam repairs.
A written agreement between the McIntosh Memorial Library and Viroqua City Council stipulated that the library will take responsibility for all costs associated with building a new library.
Viroqua’s Pete Swanson was inducted into the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association Hall of Fame in Milwaukee for coaching 37- and counting – years of Viroqua Legion baseball. Swanson was one of four inductees in the first class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff