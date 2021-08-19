Pages from the Past

If the party who stole three tires and the magneto and generator from Henry Anderson’s car in his tobacco shed will return the same to the shed within a few days, they will avoid an almighty mess of trouble for Henry is good and plenty mad, and intends to prosecute to the full extent of the law.

While excavating for the curb in front of the Censor office, the paving gang struck quite a snag in an old stump. It is the last remnant of a lordly maple tree which perished in the severe storm which hit Viroqua some twenty years ago.

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 22, 1946

75 years ago

An estimated crowd of 20,000 persons, the largest ever to congregate in this city, waited eagerly for the big parade to start last Saturday morning.

The parade began at 10:30 when a covered wagon drawn by oxen, owned and driven by a Vernon County farmer, made its appearance. Following this typical example of antiquated transportation were dozens of colorful sections, all keeping with the spirit of the Centennial.