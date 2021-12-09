Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 14, 1921

100 years ago

Nicholes Weber of Dach Ridge suffered the loss of his tobacco shed by fire last Thursday night. Tobacco and farm machinery in the shed were destroyed also.

Expressman Kenneth Mills asks that those who have express they wish to send out please call him by 8:30 in the morning and 2:30 in the afternoon. Calls coming in later than this can not be attended to until the next train.

The Viroqua Telephone Co. has purchased a new Chevrolet car.

Tom Holverson was in to renew Censor dues Saturday. Tom had just driven in from his home at Mt. Sterling – a distance of 21 miles in three hours. Some roads we’ll say.

Did you ever go into a dark closet and light a match to find something? That is dangerous. Buy an Ever Ready Flash light at O.E. Davis’ Drug Store.

Vernon is the second highest county in the state in the amount of tobacco grown. She is beaten only be Dane. About 52,000,000 pounds were raised in the state this year on 43,000 acres. Vernon County had 9,539 acres into tobacco.

Levi Allen is constructing a monster machine shop in the rear of Lund’s tailor shop. The structure faces on Rock Street and is 56x104 feet in size. Construction is of tile block. The walls are well up, and the big wooden roof trusses are being prepared.

Dec. 12, 1946

75 years ago

Vernon county farmers are taking advantage of the excellent “case weather” to take down their tobacco from the rafters in the shed preparatory to stripping and baling.

The lutefisk season is on and between now and Christmas tons of the Norse delicacy will be consumed by families of Scandinavian birth. Viroqua food stores have had a very good supply of lutefisk this winter, the first time since the war began that the genuine Lofoten, Norway Lutefisk has been available. Lutefisk is actually codfish, but its special preparation makes in a delicacy which the Norwegians in Vernon County like.

Several families are already settled in the N. Rock Street trailer housing project, planned by the city council in conjunction with the federal housing authority and under the supervision of the latter. The new tenants are all discharged veterans of the armed forces and their families.

The annual Christmas concert of the public schools’ vocal department will be held this Thursday evening in the Senior High School auditorium. The processional, “O Come All Ye Faithful,” by the combined choirs, will be followed by a program of several numbers which the vocal groups and their conductor, Miss Rosemary Meyer, have prepared for this holiday presentation.

Dec. 9, 1971

50 years ago

Developers heard ideas last week on a senior citizen and low-rent housing for families in Viroqua and Westby. For Viroqua- 50 senior citizen apartments in a building up to 4 stories high, on land between the swimming pool, Eagles Club, and parking lot and the Park Bowl.

Viroqua Middle School students paid off their half of the bleachers cost last week with a successful candy sale campaign.

The ‘Norski Twins’ broadcast sports with excited grins. Pete Walby and Gary Gilbertson are approaching their third year of broadcasting together.

Vernon County itself will gain $420,000 in state aids. Crawford county’s municipalities will share an increase in state aids of around $429,000 and the various Vernon municipalities will get over a half million dollars more next year than they did in 1970.

Bruce Moore, president of the Kickapoo Snowbillies, Inc., has been appointed race director for the 4th annual Viroqua Snowmobile Derby to be held at the Vernon Fairgrounds Jan. 1 and 2.

Dec. 5 1996

25 years ago

The members of eight area choirs became one as they closed the 1996 edition of Caroling of the Choirs with “Hallelujah Chorus,”, directed by Jacinta Henden. The combined choirs also sang “In This Very Room,” directed by Ron Bjerke of Westby, and “Lullaby on Christmas Eve,” directed by Bob Bestul.

The Stoughton Hornets spoiled the Viroqua Blackhawks season hockey opener with a score of 4-3 last Saturday afternoon.

Vernon County residents seeking a new job or employers looking for employees now have access to “one stop shopping” through the Wisconsin One-Stop Job Center-Vernon County. The Job Center, located in the WWTC building at 220 S. Main, Viroqua, was unveiled to the public last week during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the center’s open house.

Kate Lund of Westby has been selected to play on the varsity volleyball team at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota. Kate, the daughter of Hiram and Sally Lund of Viroqua township, is a 1993 graduate of Westby High School.

Jim Sheaf of Viroqua won the “Big Buck Contest” sponsored by Nelson Agri-Center. The opening weekend buck was a 16-pointer weighing in at 201 pounds.

Katey Primmer and her brother Jeremiah inform Santa of their Christmas wishes on Friday during “Lunch With Santa” at the Viroqua Community Arena.

Dec. 8, 2011

10 years ago

Viroqua LionsClub and Vernon Memorial Healthcare donated $2,000 to pay for the final installment on the Viroqua Community Arena’s recently installed score board.

Department of Transportation officials said it could be decades before the end portions of the Viroqua-Westby bypass are built.

Seven Viroqua wrestlers- out of 10 the Hawks brought- reached the finals of the Royall Invitational, Saturday, winning the team its eighth title at the meet in ten years.

After a big Veteran’s Day ceremony, the De Soto Middle/High School student body sponsored a wall-a-thon to raise money for the Freedom Honor Flight program.

Center Point Counseling Services in Viroqua plans to have an open house, Dec. 9.

Kay Yanske was recognized for her 25 years of dedicated service to the Vernon County Farm Service Agency Office in Viroqua.

