Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

July 12, 1922

100 years ago

The second woman candidate in Vernon politics this campaign is in the ring, Miss Minnie M. Vance, announcing in this issue her determination to seek the office of County Clerk.

The city fathers are to be commended for the new silent policemen which they have caused to be placed at the intersections on Main street. The new ones are white, of solid metal construction and only a few inches high. They serve the purpose of keeping the traffic to the right, and are not a menace to “blind” drivers.

Bert Dustin’s young son with his pony and milk wagon rig is a familiar sight on Viroqua’s streets. The other evening the little fellow parked his rig in orthodox 45-degree style just north of the Censor office. Along came a careless auto driver and caught the rear of the rig, breaking the bottle and spilling the milk, but the pony jumped up on the boulevard and started eating grass. The driver promised to pay the damages.

In the storm Sunday afternoon, Floyd Huschka’s new barn was struck by lightning, tearing a portion of a gable end, but luckily no further damage resulted.

Men’s silk ties, regular $1.00 values 59c at M.J. Felix’, 102 Main St. Both sides of the dollar will do their duty here.

The storm which moved up the Mississippi river and around to the north of Viroqua Sunday afternoon, favored us with very little rain – just a sprinkle – but the thunder and lightning was about as vicious as any we have ever heard and witnessed.

Fordman L.L. Baptie tells the Censor that this is the first July since Henry Ford commenced building Lizzies that the dealers have no surplus cars on hand.

The Vernon County Censor

July 10, 1947

75 years ago

The executive board of the Vernon Memorial Hospital Association met Wednesday to review the progress of the Association to date. It was found that the group was approximately $20,000 short of their goal, and that this amount must be raised before they could make acquisition of the Viroqua Hospital. Every member of the community should realize that this may mean the end of another community hospital project for Viroqua. Make your donation today in order that the Vernon Memorial Hospital may live.

Of interest to all the folks in the community is the coming personal appearance of the “Arkansas Woodchopper” on the stage of the Temple theater in Viroqua. “Arkie” has been doing this work for seventeen years, and his repertoire of songs, accompanied by himself on the guitar, is considered about the largest of any of the radio entertainers at the present time. He also plays the banjo and fiddle, calls square dances and indulges in rustic comedy.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

July 13, 1972

50 years ago

A LaFarge Area Better Government Assn. will probably be formed when a second meeting is called in a week or two.

Monday’s Board of Review session was the first time in years — and in the memory of Gene Helgeson — that no one appeared to protest their assessment.

Duane E. Schulte of Rock Springs, Wis. and Kent R. Barnes of Hillsboro have been selected as the top winners of the 1972 Tri-State Breeders Cooperative Youth Recognition Program.

Obituaries: Joan Dahl (40) Viroqua; Gary Lee Bray (29) formerly of Chaseburg & Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 10, 1997

25 years ago

Astronaut Mark Lee is slated for a fifth space mission. Lee is scheduled for a May 1999 launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Lee’s mission is scheduled to be the fourth of seven U.S. space shuttle flights involved in the International Space Shuttle assembly. The veteran of four space flights has traveled over 13 million miles, circling the world 517 times and spending 33 days in orbit.

Jamie Oppriecht and her horse, Poise N Credible, walked off with six gold plus silver and bronze medals in the 1997 Equestrian Games at the Badger State Games which were held at Bound’s Showtime Arena in Deerfield on June 28. Jamie is the daughter of John and Susie Oppriecht of rural Ferryville.

For almost six years Vic and Donna Navrestad of Viroqua have been compiling information for a book on the history of Viroqua’s Main Street merchants from 1846 to the present. On June 3 the couple was honored for their efforts as Outstanding Volunteers for 1997 by the Vernon County Historical Society.

Viroqua and Westby firefighters joined forces on the night of July 1 to control a downtown Westby fire that threatened Main Street’s oldest commercial building. The Viroqua ladder truck was used to put out a blaze on the roof of the Westby Bakery and Coffee Shop at 112 S. Main St. The fire was able to be confined to the front roof. Steve Rudie, who operates the bakery with his wife Barb, said there was little damage to the shop other than some standing water. Fire inspectors have not determined an exact cause of the fire.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 12, 2012

10 years ago

On Monday, Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in Vernon County and 41 other Wisconsin counties due to drought and dry conditions. Vernon County hasn’t had any measurable rainfall since May. There’s little chance for rain according to National Weather Service forecasts stretching through this weekend.

Crazy Daze will be sweeping through many downtown Viroqua businesses this Saturday, July 14. Known as Viroqua’s “Sidewalk Sales” or “Maxwell Street Days” this is a great time to grab great deals starting as early as 7 a.m. at some participating businesses.

The village of La Farge worked through an electrical outage on Friday after a bird flew into a substation and knocked power offline. La Farge Director of Public Works Wayne Carpenter said a bird flew into a substation owned by Vernon Electric Cooperative near Plum Run Road and “blew up a bunch of equipment,” at about 9:25 a.m. Power was restored fully by 12:30 p.m.

Burning any combustible materials out doors in the town of Bergen or village of Stoddard is prohibited. The risk for wildfires in these areas is very high and there’s little relief in sight in the near future with the current weather pattern. Until conditions significantly improve, this ban will be in place.

Wisconsin Holstein Association (WHA) recently recognized R. Paul Buhr of Viroqua and Steve Holte of Westby as distinguished leaders. Buhr was named the 2012 Distinguished Holstein Breeder and Holte was recognized as the 2012 Distinguished Award winner.