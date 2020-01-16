Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 21, 1920
100 years ago
They say there never was anything more popular than those two cent lunches the Domestic Science Department is serving each noon to the school children. The patrons average about one hundred.
Dr. R.M. Sathe wishes to inform the public that he has secured the services of Miss Olga Theige, graduate nurse of LaCrosse Lutheran hospital to assist him in his office. Miss Theige spent last year in the Mayo hospital at Rochester.
The band needs money, you need the good time. Let’s all get together, old and young at the M.W.A. and band halls next Wednesday night, January 28th.
Lemon and other extracts are the only beverages for thirsty souls.
Varigated [sic] weather, this – snow one hour, sunshine the next, ten below zero, ten above – sleighing galore, too deep in the woods, roads badly drifted. But from every standpoint the thing most desired, if but for two days, is case weather. Then things would hum as they have not for years.
Frank Wintz was in Cashton Saturday adjusting the fire damage to the furnace in the Pine Hollow Catholic church, an overheated smoke pipe caused the fire on December 14, entailing a loss of about $300.
After having been head of the Vernon county training school since its founding thirteenth years ago, Prin. A.E. Smith has offered his resignation to the training school board, giving insufficient renumeration [sic] as his reason.
The board could not see its way clear to vote Mr. Smith an increase in salary….[but] voted a $500 raise to take affect next year. After due consideration he declined to accept.
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 18, 1945
75 years ago
On another page of the Broadcaster is an advertisement announcing the opening of the Coffee Shop, in the Hotel Fortney dining room, by Mrs. Louise Kuether. Breakfast will be served from 6:45 to 10:00 a.m. and dinner from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.; Sunday dinner from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Kuether had charge of the Viroqua Country Club the past season and pleased patrons with tempting dishes, served in grand style. Her many friends in the city, as well as patrons of the Hotel Fortney, will be glad to learn of the new business enterprise.
Final figures issued by the Treasury Department show that Vernon County exceeded its quota in the sixth War Bond Drive. The Vernon County War Finance Committee deeply appreciates the efforts of the block and neighborhood workers.
Announcement has been made from the Boy Scout office at La Crosse that one of the first institutions or individuals to sponsor one of the new projects at Camp Decorah was the State Bank of Viroqua with the donation of $175. This contribution is to cover a project for the purchase of needed athletic equipment. The general theme of the program at camp calls for camp athletics such as horseshoe, volley ball, archery and the like.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 15, 1970
50 years ago
Fourth Ward alderman Ernie Urban entered the race for Mayor Monday opposing incumbent Vic Ellefson. Urban said he had been urged to run by others. If elected, he added, he hoped to be capable of fulfilling the job. He has been an alderman for 10 years and the Council president for the past four years. He heads the finance committee and the gas committee for Muny. Ellefson has served four years; he seeks a third two-year term in April. So far there is no known candidate for the 4th Ward alderman seat.
Deaths: Denver Carl “Red” Bailey, 55; James Bernard Heal, 84; Louis Sisbach, 71; Clifford Ripley, 71; Ella C. (Berge) Dopson, 90.
Larry Sieger announced this week he is opening his law office at 406 West Decker. The former County Judge has resigned his legal advisory position at the Veterans Administration. His new office will be in the brick house across from the Court House and the Hirsch Clinic. Sisbach will practice general law and income tax services.
Viroqua starts a 3-month trial period garbage pickup schedule on February 2nd. A second three-month trial could be effected during the summer months. Garbage must be wrapped and placed in a regulation garbage can with lid or in plastic bags securely tied. Cans or bags must be at the curb. Waste paper is to be wrapped and tied in bundles or boxes. Repeated violations will result in discontinuing garbage pickup, the Board of Health has decided.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 19, 1995
25 years ago
This coming summer a franchise motel with an indoor swimming pool will be coming to Viroqua. The plan was to open a two-story Super 8 motel south of the Bowl-A-Way Lanes. The motel will have 18 guest rooms and a private meeting room. The Soldiers Grove resident who was the planner/owner for this project also announced that the public will be able to reserve the pool for parties and other activities.
In the coming week, the residents of Stoddard will get a final decision whether they will have a recall election in February. If the recall election is to be held, it will be followed the next week by a primary election on the same issue. The issue originally was the village clerk’s decision to rule that the recall petitions were invalid since the notarization had an error and a correction was not filed in the five-day period stipulated by state statute. The State Board of Elections will make the final decision.
Former Westby student Shannon Olson faced trial on charges of attempted homicide and attempted armed robbery. The jury was selected in Wood County while the trial will take place in Monroe County. The defense had argued that it would have been impossible to have a fair trial if the jury had been selected in Monroe County.
The Chaseburg Snowtrailers celebrated its 25th year as a local club. The club has grown and now has hundreds of members. Each year about 150 people attend the annual Snowtrailers queen banquet.
A woman from Soldiers Grove and a man from LaFarge were charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into the Viroqua VFW last summer. The felony charge of burglary carried up to ten years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 21, 2010
10 years ago
Kickapoo Area School District Band Director Bill Doolan was recognized by Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation with an award as an outstanding music instructor.
The Viroqua City Council voted last week to sell a small portion of city owned land to the WI Dept of Transportation for the four-lane expansion of Highways 14/61/27 between Westby and Viroqua.
The first ever Cold Hands Warm Hearts Snow Softball Tournament will be held at the Stoddard village park on Feb. 6. The tournament is a fundraiser for Gundersen Lutheran’s Heart Institute.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff