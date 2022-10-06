Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 4, 1922

100 years ago

Vernon’s 1922 fair has passed into history as the greatest agricultural exhibition ever held in the society’s history. It was a record from every angle. The weather was hand picked – warn and cloudless days, the most glorious autumn days that could be made….Exhibits in every department were gar larger than ever before….The attendance was equal or a little above the record crowd of last year….and the fair was moderately successful from a financial standpoint.

About twenty thousand dollars have been subscribed to date for a farmers’ tobacco ware house at Coon Valley.

DESOTO – October 2 – The tobacco ware house now is a certainty. The R.R. engineer having O.K’d the location by the depot. The building will be 44x160 ft. and will handle one million and a half pounds of tobacco a year. Work will start immediately so as to enable this year’s crop to be taken care of.

Just for curiosity, Jop Johnson took the traffic census on State Highway NO. 82, just west of the detour, on last Thursday – the big day of Viroqua’s fair. During twelve hours 600 automobiles, one motorcycle, 25 horse drawn vehicles and two bicycles passed this point.

We don’t remember a race meet in recent years that was as satisfactory as during the fair just passed. The races were well filled, and in many instances were featured by whirlwind finishes that brought the grandstand to its feet. If the hair on Jolly Bell’s nose had been a sixteenth of an inch shorter he would have lost one of the heats in Friday’s race, and many of the other heats were won by a neck.

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 2, 1947

75 years ago

This is VHS Homecoming week. Hoboes Day will be observed Thursday with prizes by the Athletic Dept. for the best hobos. Everyone will meet at the bowl Thursday evening at 7:30, the bonfire lighted, program to be held, speeches by business men and school officials, the Homecoming Queen will be crowned (identity not yet known), and then the “snake dance” will wind its way through the streets of Viroqua. On Friday at 1:30 the big homecoming parade will leave the school house, and liberal prizes for the best floats insures that it will be one of the best. The highlight of the afternoon will be the big Homecoming football game when Viroqua meets her traditional rival, Westby, on the home field. The climax of the gala occasion will be the homecoming dance at the High School gym Friday evening.

There were more than 4,000 archers gathered around the Necedah refuge Saturday in the fond hope of getting a deer with bow and arrow. Most of them were disappointed, of course, but hooray for Viroqua and Mrs. Al Zietlow, for the plucky lady downed a deer near Necedah Sunday with the old primitive weapon – which is a mighty deadly thing after all, it seems.

Dance – American Legion – Saturday Oct. 4. Music by Al Sime’s Orchestra.

Legion Dance – Saturday Oct. 4 – Davidson’s Hall, Chaseburg. Music by Al Seidel Orchestra.

Dance at Nelson’s Paviilion, Ferryville – Saturday Oct. 4. Music by Joe Mader and His Orchestra.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Oct. 5, 1972

50 years ago

Vernon County equalized value jumped $17.5 million, according to the state property taxation bureau. It’s new figure is $167,348,900. This is better than an 11 percent rise in one year.

Viroqua Cross Country squad won its first meet last week defeating Prairie Du Chien, 22-34, coach Bob Greene reported this week. Keith Krause placed first in the 2.5 mi. course at 14:27.

Olson Auto Sales this week announced prize winners from their open house last week. Winners in the drawings were John Flikke, Rt 1 Viroqua, and Nora Mikklesaon, Viroqua.

Obituaries: Chris J. Chestelson (16) Gays Mills; Jodi Brudos 10 month old daughter of Tilman Brudos and Lenora Williams.

Westby-Coon Valley State Bank has contributed $500 to the new Vernon Fair Youth Area fund.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 2, 1997

25 years ago

The Westby Historical Society will be honoring Dorothy Krause for her volunteer time for many organizations. The dinner and program in her honor will be held on October 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the social room of Our Savior’s Church in Westby.

On October 4, at noon, area 4-H members, parents, relatives, friends, leaders, alumni and wiling volunteers will gather at the Vernon County Fairgrounds to form the “human clover.” 4-H Leader Bill Marohl says, “We did this three years ago when we celebrated the 80th birthday of 4-H. We had 80 people involved in making the clover then. Now we’re going for the record.”

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in De Soto housed its last Mass Sunday. The church, organized in 1891, was closed because of the shortage of priests in the Diocese of La Crosse. This is the third Catholic parish in the Vernon County area to close in recent years.

The Viroqua Blackhawks used a 28-point second-half rally to down the Arcadia Raiders 36-25 on the road last Friday. The Blackhawk volleyball team has turned their 1-4 record into a 3-4, beating La Crescent and Westby each in four games.

Viroqua High School will be alive with costumes and fun from October 6-12 as the Homecoming festivities begin. Friday night’s football game will be against the Black River Falls Tigers.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 4, 2012

10 years ago

Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts, 100 S. Main St. Westby, will be celebrating its 37th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 6. Three local authors will help celebrate the day with book signings. Authors Gerald Revelle, Tom Nelson, and Howard Sherpe. In addition to the authors, artisans Tilford Bagstad, acanthus carving; Howard Sherpe, chip carving; David Winter, wood carving, Karen Hankee, rosemaling; Evelyn Larson, painting; and Hjordis Helgestad, Hardanger, will demonstrate their arts.

Gary and Lois Stueland were married on Oct. 3, 1987 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Viroqua. They will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with an open house celebration at Bethel Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 1-3 p.m. Hosting will be their children and grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend

The Viroqua Area Men’s Chorus is taking audiences on a musical tour featuring the theme of childhood when it performs benefit concerts for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Vernon County. The chorus is to perform Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Hillsboro Community Center and Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Temple Theatre in Viroqua. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. The shows are titled, “He’s My Brother,” a take off on the 1969 smash hit song of the Hollies, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.” Freewill offering will be collected at each show to benefit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Vernon County.

This weekend’s Viroqua Homecoming Parade included, Queen Brynn Deaver, King Tyler Thompson, Miniature Queen Katelyn Halvorson and Miniature King Jake Holtz