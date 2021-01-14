Pages from the Past

When weather permits flooding the skating rink down at the city park, kids both young and old patronize the place and have the time of their lives emulating some of the famous Norwegian Olympic stars with those fancy twirls, swirls, and pirouettes, all of which seem to be little more difficult than they ever did from a comfortable seat watching the ice follies. Figure skating is more or less of an art, we’ve been told, but we remember when Nate Noggle, for many years proprietor of the Viroqua Meat Co., used to be pretty handy with the ice skates when it came to cutting out grape clusters, fancy figures, and the like. For real ice skating form, we nominate Joe Kinnersdal, who probably had the first pair of “shoe skates” that ever struck Viroqua. All of the kids would stand around in open admiration as Joe donned the gleaming “racers” and would skim gracefully around the rink.