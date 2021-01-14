Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 19, 1921
100 years ago
BUD STORE HAS CLOSE CALL
The Bud store experienced a close call Monday morning, when it caught fire from an overheated stove pipe. W.B. Gilman, proprietor of the store, was at breakfast at the time – smelling smoke the family ran down into the store, discovering the blaze. The neighbors were hurriedly summoned and by quick work saved the old structure with comparatively little damage.
The showing of Viroqua creamery for the year 1920 will be indeed most gratifying to its 625 farmer share-holders. Its total business for the year….is $532,243.78. 2,694,083 pounds of cream were received from which 923,082 pounds of butter were manufactured.
Want a fur coat, or scarf or pair of gloves or mittens at about half what you would ordinarily pay? Take your raw hides or furs to Thos Peterson at Newton store and let him have them tanned and made up for you.
Jefferson town payers are called upon to cough up $52,716.12, and Treasurer A.E. Gronning says he believes it is the first time that his town has gone ahead of Viroqua in the matter of taxes.
Readstown, January 17 – The Standard Oil Co. is making preparations for putting in a supply station here, some of the tanks having already been unloaded….County Superintendent Sanford and a state inspector observed the work in our schools Tuesday….
Big reductions in ladies’ coats, suits and dresses at M.J. Felix.
HARMONY – North Ridge, January 12 – Although it’s a long time since we have been heard from, we are still here, enjoying the ideal weather and making good use of the nice roads….
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 17, 1946
75 years ago
LaVerne Hall, 18, Westby, has been rewarded for efficient production of milk from his herd by the Luick Dairy Company of Milwaukee. The award was a check for $50.00 presented to him last Saturday at the Luick plant, where twelve 4-H Club members were entertained at that time.
When weather permits flooding the skating rink down at the city park, kids both young and old patronize the place and have the time of their lives emulating some of the famous Norwegian Olympic stars with those fancy twirls, swirls, and pirouettes, all of which seem to be little more difficult than they ever did from a comfortable seat watching the ice follies. Figure skating is more or less of an art, we’ve been told, but we remember when Nate Noggle, for many years proprietor of the Viroqua Meat Co., used to be pretty handy with the ice skates when it came to cutting out grape clusters, fancy figures, and the like. For real ice skating form, we nominate Joe Kinnersdal, who probably had the first pair of “shoe skates” that ever struck Viroqua. All of the kids would stand around in open admiration as Joe donned the gleaming “racers” and would skim gracefully around the rink.
The final report of the 8th Victory Loan Drive has now been release, showing Vernon County going over the top again. In the last five bond drives, Vernon County has exceeded its quota with total sales amounting to more than $7,600,000.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 14, 1971
50 years ago
Police and Fire Chief, Lloyd Ray, provided summary figures for these two departments for 1970. The police issued 363 tickets, including 103 for speeding and 21 for drunkenness. The police also handled 211 accident investigations, among other accomplishments. The fire department had 21 City fire calls, plus 31 more in the County.
Deaths: Harry T. James, 79; Freeman Rusk, 59; Joseph Anthony Penchi, 85, Robert Moldrem, 92; Marian Edmund Parr, 12; Grace Bell (Kyser) Gray, 72; Tilman Gerhard Gabrielson, 61; Norton Sandy, 88; Veronica (McCafferty) Fremstad, 45; Hans Nordrum, 77.
Edwin Swenson, Vernon County’s “civilian” Mr. Conservation, will be honored in Madison Friday by the Soil Conservation Society of America. He will receive an outstanding conservation award for his work on watersheds and conservation over many years. Swenson is a Franklin Township dairy farmer, a town supervisor, and a County Board supervisor elected as its agriculture committee chairman.
The Westby Area Senior Citizens Club elected Mrs. Alice Haakenson president at its January 8 meeting. Others elected were Mrs. Doris De Witt, vice president; Mrs. Haakon Navrestad, secretary, and Mrs. Bertha Navrestad, treasurer.
Seneca’s Anne Ellefson was crowned the new Snowflake Ski Queen by Cindy Frederickson, 1970 Queen.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 18, 1996
25 years ago
Two offers were made to purchase the 1925 Upper Elementary School. They were from Nancy Rhodes-Seevers and from Bill Anderson.
A public meeting is planned to hear the Highway 14/61 bypass options for Viroqua and Westby.
Viroqua is nominated for an environmental award. Examples of the city’s efforts include: improvement of the water treatment plant, closing the Chicago Avenue landfill, and efforts to replace the water and sewer mains.
Obituaries: Alfred “Lars” Erickson, 80; Frederick Briggson, 86; Thomas Hibben, 61; Delbert Malin, 84; Hannah Weber, 6; Arnold Grimsled, 80; Nordahl Swiggum, 76; Clifford Lee, 70; Roscoe Clark, 80; and Helen Pierce, 70.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 20, 2011
10 years ago
Mike’s Auto Sales and Service, Westby was extensively damaged after a wood stove chimney pipe overheated and ignited the walls and roof of the building on Thursday.
Vernon County’s Fairest of the Fair Alexis Nickelotti received a new crown, Wednesday, being named Wisconsin’s 45th annual Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.
A new investment in breach route mapping for the Runge Hollow Dam could mean great savings for Vernon County. The study uses LIDAR technology to look into the maximum dam breach flooding area and predicts where damaging water flows may go in the event of a breaching of a dam.
The Viroqua wrestling team placed second to St Croix Central at the Norsemen Duals at the Westby, Fieldhouse, Saturday.
The Viola Sportsmen’s Club is branching out this year, looking into raising trout to stock local streams. Three conservation wardens with the Wisconsin DNR met with members of the club at the raceway located at S&S Cycle east of Viola.
The Readstown Historical Society is raising money to construct a memorial walkway to be built around the recently restored bandstand in Bliss Memorial Park.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff