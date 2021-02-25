Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
March 2, 1921
100 years ago
ARTIFICIAL ICE COMPANY IS FORMED TODAY
At a meeting at the library rest room this morning the Viroqua Crystal Ice Co., was officially formed….The company is capitalized at $10,000, and $7,300 of the stock has already been taken.
Elmer Haugen has sold his store at Bud to Vincent Rabbitt and Albert Barath, taking Mr. Rabbitt’s residence property in the deal.
Miss Mahony took her Civics class to the Court House on Tuesday to give the students an opportunity to get some first hand knowledge of the duties and responsibilities of the county offices.
A singular thing happened in Potts’ barber shop Monday morning when three members of the old Viroqua base ball team of thirty years ago were in the chairs at one time – Otto Brown, Dr. Chase and Dr. Butt.
Mr. and Mrs. R.A. Snearley have leased from O.G. Munson his room in the Opera House block now occupied by Favor’s harness shop and will put in a restaurant there as soon as Mr. Favor’s stock is closed out, which will be the early part of April. Mrs. Snearley has been a popular caterer to the hungry folks for many years.
A new shipment of aprons and house dresses in both lights and darks have just been received at the Farmers Store. They are sure to please you.
Commissioner Ristow was out in Jefferson Monday surveying for a relocation of the road through the Clarence Hanson farm to the Bangsberg place.
In a few days the big tanks for the storage oil will be erected at Viroqua, Westby, Coon Valley and Stoddard.
The new 10-ton steam roller purchased from Dane county was unloaded Monday.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 28, 1946
75 years ago
Viroqua ended its West Central basketball season with a resounding 43-25 victory over its traditional rival, Westby, Friday night on the local gymnasium with an estimated crowd of 1500 fans watching. Jimmy Lawton, freshman guard, took scoring honors with four field goals and four free throws for 12 points. Monson and Ches. Lee each had 11 points. Westby’s two first-string forwards, Erickson and Bergtold, led the visitors for 10 and 9 points respectively.
Plans for the reception of ten trailer housing units were discussed by city council member and Mayor Miller at the Tuesday evening meeting of the city fathers. These housing facilities are available for service men and their families. On Tuesday evening 19 applications had already been received at the city hall.
Exactly 288 persons were booked in the Vernon County jail during the year 1945, according to the Vernon County sheriff’s department. As usual, intoxication, including drunk or drunk on the highways, was the cause of the highest number of arrests.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 25, 1971
50 years ago
The VCTC Patriots are State County College Champions. They won the 8-team state tournament Friday with an explosive 114-87 championship game against Manitowoc.
Vernon County’s official population in the 1970 census was 24,557, down 4.3 per cent from the 1960 figure of 25,663, the Bureau of Census, U.S. Dept. of Commerce reports.
Westby put 2 champions into the state tournament. Randy Larson 105 lbs, won a 2-1 victory over Andy Biermier, Royall. Jim Ekern, 138 lbs, wrestled to a 9-5 victory over Bob Seymour, Central.
Unless Coon Valley has a campaign to mount, the spur line of the Milwaukee Road will be closed. There’s no hearing on the matter unless protests are made to the ICC and warrant such a measure.
Randy Dahlen, Eagle Scout, represented the Gateway Area Council, Boy Scouts of America in the annual report to the Governor at Madison last Tuesday.
Dennis Melby and Mark Johnson of Snowflake Junior Ski Club were among the top 40 skiers in the jumping competition picked at the Central Junior Championships held at Madison. They will compete in the National Junior Try-outs at Munising Michigan Feb 27 and 28. Steve Mikkelson has also qualified due to his performance by placing 5th in the Senior Tourney held earlier at Madison.
Harold Jefson, Viroqua was recognized for his 21 years of service last week by the Postal Dept. and for joining the 2,080 hour Sick Leave Club. Jefson who started Feb 3, 1950 at the Viroqua Post Office, now has 2,101 hours and is among 3% of employees in the region in that position.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 29, 1996
25 years ago
Vernon County has been selected as one of 11 Wisconsin communities to participate in a state pilot program designed to clean up and redevelop contaminated properties and return them to productive use and the local tax rolls.
Viroqua Blackhawk Senior Rob Klum, wrestling at 152 pounds, brought home the fourth-place medal from Saturday’s WIAA Division II State Wrestling Tournament to cap a sterling 30-9 season.
VHS FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) students, Carrie Keenan and Gabe Krambs will advance to the state conference in Green Bay this April. Carrie competed in introduction to business and Gabe won in business math. Receiving Honorable Mention for Viroqua were Melanie Buhr for business communications and the three-member entrepreneurship team of Jill Koolman, Amanda Mills and Jamie Rank.
Following and extensive business meeting of the February meeting of the Jothunheimen Sons of Norway of Viroqua, Jeri Eisermann of Westby gave an interesting presentation on the Amish folks and the eminence of the Amish in our local area and throughout the country.
Three Viroqua High School musicians, Alison Jenkins, Kate Hansen, and Doug Weidenbach, participated in the 1996 Dorian Orchestra Festival held February 4-5 at Lutheran College Decorah, Iowa. Jenkins and Hansen play violin and Weidenbach plays string bass.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 3, 2011
10 years ago
Viroqua’s Gary Monson, the first judge of the Hidden Valley Municipal Court and a prolific local volunteer, passed away, last Thursday, in La Crosse. He was 66.
Tyler Henry won his second Division 2 state championship at 285 pounds and becomes the first Blackhawk in any sport to win back-to-back titles.
Seven members of Viroqua Cub Scout Pack 9 earned the Arrow of Light, the highest award in Cub Scouting. The seven Webelos Scouts are: Carter Staege, Derek Johnson, Jason Mishler, Austin Underwood, Brendan Ellefson, Tanner Wileman and Ben Sherry. They are led by den leader Carrie Ellefson.
Lay off notices were given to 38 professional staff in Viroqua Area School District following a special closed session school board meeting Thursday night. Layoff notices were given to more than a third of the district’s professional staff.
The 4-year old kindergarten(4K) classes in the Viroqua Area School District will be changing to help save the school money. The school board, Monday, Feb. 21, approved changing the 4K classes from half-day to all-day two days a week to eliminate the extra bus routes midday, saving approximately $33,000.
Viroqua’s Lyssa Veres qualified for the Individual State Gymnastics meet on floor exercises at the Division 2 sectional meet at Reedsburg, Saturday.
Proposed upgrades to Viola’s sewer treatment plant could total $1 million.
Author-artist Ken Stark of Hillsboro has recently received two honors for his latest book, “Marching to Appomattox: The Footrace That Ended the Civil War.”
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Julie Malone and Denise Kirchoff