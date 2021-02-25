Pages from the Past

A new shipment of aprons and house dresses in both lights and darks have just been received at the Farmers Store. They are sure to please you.

Commissioner Ristow was out in Jefferson Monday surveying for a relocation of the road through the Clarence Hanson farm to the Bangsberg place.

In a few days the big tanks for the storage oil will be erected at Viroqua, Westby, Coon Valley and Stoddard.

The new 10-ton steam roller purchased from Dane county was unloaded Monday.

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 28, 1946

75 years ago

Viroqua ended its West Central basketball season with a resounding 43-25 victory over its traditional rival, Westby, Friday night on the local gymnasium with an estimated crowd of 1500 fans watching. Jimmy Lawton, freshman guard, took scoring honors with four field goals and four free throws for 12 points. Monson and Ches. Lee each had 11 points. Westby’s two first-string forwards, Erickson and Bergtold, led the visitors for 10 and 9 points respectively.