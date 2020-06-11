Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
June 23, 1920
100 years ago
The Vernon County Censor
June 14, 1945
75 years ago
Dach Ridge news: The Philip Berkelos and Harold Hoyums attended the wedding of Genevieve Forde and Gerhardt Birkelo Thursday evening.
Only 75% as much of the big four canned vegetables (beans, corn, peas and tomatoes) will be available for civilian use in 1944-45. The food demands will be higher than before the European war was over…The weather has been against us. The question is, “What can be done at this time to help meet this emergency?” There is an urgent need for more home produced vegetables, therefore: 1. Everyone who has not planned to have a garden, but can possibly have one, should promptly arrange for having one. 2. It is not too late to have a good garden if one plants the proper crops. 3. Make every effort to plant more tomatoes…for possible shortage of fruit and Vitamin C.
The Folsom 4-H Leaf Clovers met at the schoolhouse Friday evening, June 8. The following officers were elected: President, Shirley Anderson; Vice-president, Malene Fortney; Secretary, Betty Sherry; Treasurer, Lynal Raymond; club reporter, Joann Anderson; librarian, Eunice Methum. Marian Jones took up Junior Leadership, Mrs. Orla Simonson and Mrs. Helen Christianson are adult leaders.
Next Friday, June 22 at 8 a.m. there will be a demonstration of drenching and dipping of pigs for control of round worms and mites, the latter of which will cause mange. The demonstration will be held at the farm of Orvin Mithum, 1/5 mile south of North Kickapoo church at Folsom.
Blaine Eitland on the city police force for several years has tendered his resignation to the mayor, effective June 30.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
June 11, 1970
50 years ago
The two hot topics at the Viroqua City Council meeting were dandelions and a dog biting at children, one who needed 14 stitches. These issues were brought up by petition for the second time by the residents of the Walby Addition. Wayne Gates, spokesperson for the group, said high weeds on the corner of E. South Street were a hazard to children, and several narrow escapes had been known between children and cars turning there. Residents also complained about dandelion weeds that were going on their lawns. They also said moles and mice were going onto their property or under it from the adjacent fields. Mayor Ernie Urban appointed the street and health committees to assist “Bud” Bekkedal, street commissioner, to take certain action this week by the property owner with the high weeds. Aldermen voted to increase the fines for each subsequent time a dog was found off-leach each day. Also, non-residents are dropping off dogs inside Viroqua City limits and a new fine of $100.00 was passed. Police chairman, Mel Fortney, was doubtful that the higher fine would work.
Deaths: Nora (Phillips) Rick, 81; Carl Olson, 81; Erwin Kern, 28; Joseph W. Rybarczyk, 74; Alma (Larson) Volden, 76.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 15, 1995
25 years ago
Two men from Viola were seriously injured when their single-prop plane crashed in a farm field shortly after taking off from the Viroqua Airport. The plane’s pilot had the worst injuries including a broken pelvis. The plane started to lose power shortly after takeoff, so the pilot attempted to return to the airport but struck power lines and crashed in the field.
A powerful storm caused major wreckage in Chaseburg and Jefferson Township. One family lost their car when a tree fell on it. Another family lost its mobile home when it was blown over. The also was scattered damage on local diary and tobacco farms.
The Viroqua Police Department released the results of a two-week study concerning speeds on South Rusk and South Washington Avenues. Residents had expressed concerns if the stop signs were changed that there would be an increase on traffic on both avenues. The study revealed that the average speed on the avenues was 22 miles per hour.
At the recent Viroqua School Board meeting, one of the major issues was the struggle to start a youth apprentice program in automotive service. There was a shortage of area auto dealers and a lack of students willing to enter the program. The future of the program was unknown at that time.
The CHILD SAFE program in Vernon County has proven to be successful in its first six months. The program helped to protect children from preventable gun injury. CHILD SAFE was helping to teach safety awareness with emphasis on ways to prevent gun-related injuries and deaths among children.
Viroqua resident Thor Thorson asked the city council to consider renaming the road to the new elementary school from Education Avenue to honor Regina Lindemann who had donated $186,00 in her will to the school for scholarships. After deliberation by the council, they decided to keep the generic name since there were many people who had played an important role in local education so singling out one person could cause other people to be upset.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 17, 2010
10 years ago
The Viroqua Historic Preservation Commission plans to nominate the city’s 1936 limestone bathhouse as a historic landmark.
An update of the karst geology study being done in the Viroqua area was presented to the Viroqua City Council, Tuesday, June 8.
Viroqua High School seniors Karla Hagen and Chelsea Berra were both recognized with the Joan Mortenson Dahl/Shirley Cowden Herfel Memorial Award as the top female athletes.
Viroqua High School seniors Joseph Poshepny and Kevin Trussoni had their names added to the Paul Morterud Memorial and Butch Durden Memorial plaques at the Viroqua High School Spring Athletic Banquet, Wednesday, June 2.
The past weekend’s 16th annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Viroqua Area raised more than $85,000 to support the society’s mission of saving lives from cancer.
Alice and Don Stowell of Hillsboro were crowned the queen and king of Cesky Den in Hillsboro on Saturday.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
