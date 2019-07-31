The Vernon County Censor
July 30, 1919
100 years ago
Outlook for potatoes, tobacco and some other crops is not the best at this minute. This locality has had no rain for consequence since the Fourth of July, and conditions are becoming anything but favorable. Fruits, garden truck and pastures are brown and injured. Coupled with the lack of moisture, the insect pests seem to be especially numerous and destructive….
There are a few jam-up tobacco crops, but as a whole it is a very uneven and small showing….The weather had been so hot and the ground parched that slow growth has been the order; in fact some fields show the ground more than tobacco plant growth.
Two business places and dwelling house north of C.M. Clark’s garage are being removed and the 66 feet of ground they cover prepared for an addition to the Buick headquarters. The new place will cover 95 feet of frontage, 120 feet deep, and will be the largest business place in the city under one roof. A uniform plate front will be put in and the big place divided into suitable apartments to accommodate Mr. Clark’s growing trade.
Plans have been submitted for the city hospital. The council and committee have not given them much consideration yet.
About the most extensive piece of road construction ever undertaken in the county is now well under way between Readstown and Sugar Grove. A big crew of men and teams have been at work for weeks. They are using a steam shovel for removing dirt and gravel. When this undertaking is completed it will be worth the while of everybody to take a trip over the big job.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 3, 1944
75 years ago
We understand that the last of the farms devastated by the two storms of several weeks ago have now been cleaned up, and the Censor wishes to thank the many men who assisted in the work and to voice the gratitude of the farmers who received help in this emergency. Some men from this city have made as many as five work trips , and the big job of cleaning away the storm wreckage was done in a manner that speaks volumes of the fine cooperative spirit of this community.
The Vernon County milkweed pod collection committee have made preliminary plans for the gathering of milkweed pods in Vernon County this fall. They have placed an order for 8,000 sacks, which each hold a bushel. This will be enough to distribute to every boy and girl in the county. Teachers will be provided with complete instructions for their collection, curing, handling and marketing. Collectors will receive 20 cents per sack for dried pods and floss. It takes just two sacks to make a life belt. If Vernon county gathers 8,000 sacks, that will make 4,000 life belts which would save many lives of our boys and girls in service.
Residents of Hillsboro are getting acquainted with 50 new neighbors who recently have been brought into the country from the Barbado Islands to help pea growers harvest the 1944 crop and later the sweet corn for the Dorchester Canning Company, which has between 3,400 and 3,500 acres of corn and peas contracted in the Hillsboro community. This is the second year for some of these Barbadians in the U.S, but their first year in Hillsboro. They are British citizens and speak English, many being well educated. Arrangements were made with the assistance of the U.S. War Food Administration office of Labor and the University of Wisconsin.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
July 31, 1969
50 years ago
Judge Lincoln Neprud finished his 31½-year judicial career with literally a ride on horseback. After leaving Viroqua Wednesday, he traveled to Sparta, Bangor and La Crosse with stops in between. During his years on the Circuit, including Trempealeau that was once in the circuit, Neprud sat on about a dozen murder cases and met some 6,000 jurists. In retirement he wants to promote the Norwegian heritage and is working on the national Gulbrandsdalen convention in Westby next June 5,6,7.
Peter Jerman, Rt. 1, Ferryville, caught a seven and three quarter pound walleye at Battle Island, July 23. The fish was 26½ inches long.
Death: Ethel Alvina (Skrede) Inman, 63.
Bette Ellefson and Brenda Sherry will go to the State Fair after winning the Vernon Dress Revue. Alternates are Ann Sandy and Cheryl Seymour. Ninety-five girls modeled 168 garments according to Carol Kitzmann, Extension Home Economist.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Aug. 4 1994
25 years ago
The Westby Filing Officer, Terry Koll, stuck with his original ruling that the petitions for the recall election for three Westby School Bard members were not correct and rejected the amended petitions. The Save Our Community Schools (SOCS) group which filed the original petitions had amended the petitions to account for illegible and duplicate signatures. The local ruling will go to the state board of elections for a final ruling. A State Election Board member confirmed that it is the responsibility of the local filing officer to prove that there were invalid signatures.
Former Readstown Police Chief Ken Goodwin pleaded no contest at his court hearing to two counts of sexual assault. With the no contest plea he was found to be guilty. He pleaded no contest based on a deal he had made with the prosecution. Goodwin will get probation for one of the two counts and the prosecution will recommend a sentence for the other charge. He will be sentenced next month.
An auction to raise money for repairs to the Temple Theatre almost $7,500. A total of $3,786.41 was raised for roof repairs and $3,660 was raised for seat repairs. Several people in Viroqua bought a seat for repair and one visitor from Dayton, Ohio, who was visiting the Vernon County Museum bought a chair for repair.
Kickapoo High School students opened an art gallery in a Viola storefront that had been the print shop of Floyd Griffin for many years. The gallery was named after him. The first show was a photography show entitled “Exploring the Valley of the Kickapoo River”. The student announced that renovations to the new gallery has been scheduled for the next two years. The goal of the students was to create a non-profit advisory board to manage and operate the gallery. The gallery will show work by students, professionals and amateurs.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Aug. 6, 2009
10 years ago
The Viroqua American Legion baseball team earned second place last weekend in the Wisconsin Class A Legion Tournament in Mayville.
Members of the A.M.K.M. Gymnasts team participated in the AAU Junior Olympic Games at Des Moines, Iowa. Team members included Jordyn Dwyer, Molly Arentz, Nikki Barker, and Ashley Dwyer.
People of all ages enjoyed the Vernon County Agricultural Society’s first annual Ferris Wheel Pancake Breakfast, Saturday. The meal celebrated the grand opening of the new exhibit hall.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announced on July 28, that the village of Gays Mills will be receiving $99,999 in funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture from the Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. The grant will be used to help purchase land for commercial development and allow for infrastructure updates following the floods of June 2008.
