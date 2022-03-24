Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

March 22, 1922

100 years ago

Fred Longworth is redecorating the hotel dining room.

The fire truck was called out to quench an incipient blaze around the chimney of John I. Johnson home in the north-east part of the city. The boys sure handled the fire in great shape using only the chemical. The roof and upper story was somewhat damaged.

The Sag City bunch of tobacco growers were in last Friday delivering their crop of the weed.

Ladies new style Pongee blouses, made of heavy weight pongee, all sizes at $3.50 each at Roger’s.

Jury Commissioners met last Friday and drew the list of jurors who will sit in judgement during the coming term of Circuit Court. For the first time in history, the feminine part of the race will have a place upon the jury...the lady to enjoy the distinction of being the first to be drawn is Mrs. Florence Husker of the town of Webster.

FREEMAN – Heald Hollow, March 18 – There has been no school on Irish Ridge a few days this week on account of Miss Klonk having the mumps….Our mail man, J. Johnson has been going horseback this week on account of the bad roads.

A second ice storm hit this section last Friday but it was far less severe than the first one and but little damage was done. The Wisconsin Telephone Company lost several poles south of the city, but the local company was not affected. Apparently the weather man considered that we got enough the first storm.

The past week of weather has been ideal for coaxing up the annual crop of condensed sweetness, and the Williams maple sugar camp and other are running full blast.

The Vernon County Censor

March 20, 1947

75 years ago

Wednesday evening the fire department was called out to battle a hot blaze that had gotten off to a roaring start in Barney Haugen’s brand new house. Another week would have seen this fine house finished and Barney and family established in it. According to reports, the blaze started when tar, which was being used on the roof, fell through the chimney and into a small fire in the fireplace. Smoke and water damage was extensive.

The American Legion sponsored troop 75 Boy Scouts of America held it Troop First Aid-O-Ree Monday night in the City Hall Scout room. The two teams participated and completed their first aid problems satisfactorily. The object of the contest was to receive a grading for the future District meet. Art Moline and Eldar Aspenson served as problem judges and did a fine job of making the boys show that they know their first aid.

A meeting is to be held on Wednesday at the court house for the purpose of organizing a Vernon County Pleasure Horse Association. This initial meeting is to determine, through attendance and response, whether there are enough people with sufficient active interest to support an annual horse show in Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

March 23, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua’s Steve Hill earned a spot on the Capital Times all-area prep basketball team.

Plans are being made for Westby’s third annual Syttende Mai Fest to be held the third weekend in May 1972.

Viroquans of all 6 wards will vote at Viroqua’s new fire station for the first time.

Viroqua’s Sectional wrestling attendance was fifth high in the state—ever.

Vernon County American Legion annual banquet was held March 11 at Viroqua Post 138. Receiving a special award for a part in saving the lives of two men at the Genoa Dam on July 4, 1971 was Duane Jambois of Genoa.

Obituaries: Al Hanson (62) Viroqua, Julius Seagrove (71) Mt. Sterling

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 20, 1997

25 years ago

On Monday, Feb. 17, 55 students at Viroqua High School participated in the American High School Math Exam (AHSME). The top three scores from VHS were earned by Nicolle Kellicut (93), Gabe Krambs (90) and Crystal Zastrow (75).

In the article on Girls Squirt Hockey last week, it was mistakenly noted that the team won the third-place trophy. The Viroqua Girls Squirts finished state tourney play with a 2-1 record and the consolation championship trophy.

The Blackhawk Olympians will represent Viroqua in state competition in Oshkosh April 4-6. Members of the team include: Dusty Kastner, Jessica Harter, April Sandvick, Justin Myhre, Nicole Willger, Keith Rice and Nate Watters.

A salute to agriculture — celebrate National Ag Week, March 16-22.

State tournament bound! Congrats to the Kickapoo Panthers High School boys basketball team (22-3) and the Westby Norsemen High School boys basketball team (22-3).

Viroqua students had a two-day break from school on March 13 and 14 with a 16-inch snowfall. Vernon County had 20 inches of snow!

Ad specials at Jubilee this week include: Gold Medal flour 88 cents/5 lb., USDA boneless choice chuck steak $1.18/lb., IGA margarine $1.39/3 lb. tub, Red Baron 12 in. pizzas 4/$10.00, TJ Farms crinkle cut French fries 69 cents/ 32 oz. and Dubuque lean boneless ham $6.99/5 lb. with coupon.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 22, 2012

10 years ago

City Administrator, John Severson informed the city council, Tuesday, March 13 that the city was awarded a $50,000 Supplemental Energy Efficient Grant it had applied for in February. The city’s grant proposed the replacement of 120 city street lights with the more energy efficient and money saving LED lights.

Five Generations: Great-great grandmother, Iona Skrede of Viroqua with Keira Iona Schott of Westby Great-grandmother, Alice Fauske of Viroqua, Grandmother Michelle Iona Schott of Viroqua, and father Trent Schott of Westby.

Taylor Dean and Trent Vesbach have been named the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the month for March. Taylor is the daughter of Judith Campbell. Trent is the son of Gerald and Connie Vesbach.

Viroqua Area School will present its 10th Annual Arts Fest, Monday, March 26. Middle school students perform at 6 p.m. and the high-schoolers perform at 8 p.m. Viroqua Middle School performers are Rebecca Wileman, Jozie McClelland, Olivia Tryggestad, Faith Lampman, Josie Wiltrout, Nicole Achenbach, Allison Hardy, Jessica Schmidt, Kylie Hewitt, Gillian Schultz, Zoey Chakoian, Rayna Everson, Sierra Mastin, Olivia Amrhein, Gillian Weston, Catara Reber Erica Howe and Kaitlyn Holtz.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0