Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
March 30, 1921
100 years ago
A smooth-tongued co-operative store promoter has been working in the vicinity of Stoddard the past two weeks. He induced eleven of the substantial men of that community to part with good-sized rolls of kale. Becoming suspicious some of the Stoddard men began investigation which revealed the affair in a bad light. The final chapter in the deal was at the court house in Viroqua last Thursday when District Attorney Heinz put the promoter on the grill and he was mighty glad to make restitution of the money, pay all the costs, and make a quick get-away out of this part of the country.
Easter Sunday dawned clear but cold and that spirit of spring which is such an essential part of Easter was regrettably lacking. The temperature fell rapidly during the day until it touched the zero point during the night.
Viroqua’s council has empowered Mayor Roseland to go to Racine and purchase from that city one of their first-class horse drown street oilers….It is equipped with a rotary pump which sprays the oil onto the road with considerable force. The oiled road is the solution of the problem….
Postoffice patrons who sometimes become exasperated at the delay in sorting the mail, should have been behind the scenes Friday when 25 bags of parcel post were received. All manner of stuff which used to be sent by freight and express now comes by parcel post.
It seems that after many weary years of waiting, Viroqua is about to get the long-hoped for power line. Prominent officials of the Wisconsin-Minnesota Company have been here the past week conferring with the Mayor and Council and local bankers.
The Vernon County Censor
March 28, 1946
75 years ago
Beebs, Judy and Ethyl Elfberg of De Soto have art work on exhibit at the Seventh Annual Rural Art Show at University of Wisconsin in Madison. These artists are among more than 100 rural Wisconsin exhibitors who had their work accepted for the 1946 show.
Relative, neighbors and friends gathered Monday afternoon at the Church of Christ for the double funeral of Mrs. Anna Silbaugh, 69, and her son, Henry, 38. Both died following burns received when an oil can with which the kitchen fire was being kindled exploded, throwing flames over the unfortunate pair.
At a meeting held last Monday night in the State Bank of Viroqua building, tentative plans were drawn for Viroqua’s Centurama, the celebration the city’s 100th anniversary. It will probably be held in June and will be a three-day affair, with a costumed parade and pageant, culminating in the city park bowl.
A week from tonight, the Viroqua High School A Cappella Choir will present its annual spring concert in the high school auditorium. The choir has won first ratings in class A at the La Crosse district contest for the past several years. It is composed of 45 10th, 11th, and 12th grades students, selected from competitive tryouts.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
March 25, 1971
50 years ago
Spring election information dominated the newspaper this week.
Some ten inches of snow fell in Viroqua Thursday night.
Three of Viroqua’s most stately homes on East Jefferson Street now have new owners. The Dyson house is now the Tubb home, the Smith house is now Ilstrup, and the Proctor home is now the Miller home.
In anticipation of heavy flooding, Governor Patrick Lucey last week declared Crawford County a disaster area.
Obituaries: Ole Hagen, 81 of Coon Valley
Sue Young qualified for the state girl’s gymnastics meet by placing third in floor exercises.
Lt Governor Martin Schreiber was guest speaker at the Vernon Electric Cop-op annual meeting. Theresa Reed was crowned new queen.
Cindy White, Westby High School senior has been named a Merit Scholarship finalist. Ms. White plans to take Pre-Medical courses next year at UW-Madison.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
March 28, 1996
25 years ago
Bessie Sisbach, age 102, cast her ballot in the Presidential Primary election. She has voted in every election since women were given the right to vote in August, 1920.
Westby High School graduate Tricia Schmidt was named to the first team All-Conference Track and Field Team in the Wisconsin Women’s Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. She is a sophomore at UW-Eau Claire.
Liberty Pole School’s Tall Tales team, coached by Sue Heitman and Lori McCulloh, captured second place in the Odyssey of the Mind regionals. Team members are: Ariel Fortney, Lance Keenan, Allison McCulloh, Ashley Miller, Heath Rudrud and Tim Slack.
Plans for Viroqua’s Sesquicentennial Celebration continue to develop as dozens of volunteers plan events and programs saluting the community’s 150-year history.
Dennis Woodall of Genoa has become so proficient at calling turkeys that he is now a member of the Quaker Boy prostaff and has appeared in turkey hunting videos and has been featured in the February issue of Field and Stream.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 24, 2011
10 years ago
There was an endless supply of hugs and happy tears as the Westby girls basketball team and its fans celebrated the Norse’s first state tournament berth in the program’s history.
Dr. George and Delores (De) Piper of Viroqua celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary March 18.
The Vernon County Landfill will no longer accept solid waste (garbage) or construction/demolition waste from individual county residents effective April 1.
De Soto senior Courtney Stilwell signed a letter of intent to play four years in Division 3 college softball for the Viterbo V-Hawks.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse had a flood warning issued for the Mississippi River on Tuesday.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff