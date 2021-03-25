Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

March 30, 1921

100 years ago

A smooth-tongued co-operative store promoter has been working in the vicinity of Stoddard the past two weeks. He induced eleven of the substantial men of that community to part with good-sized rolls of kale. Becoming suspicious some of the Stoddard men began investigation which revealed the affair in a bad light. The final chapter in the deal was at the court house in Viroqua last Thursday when District Attorney Heinz put the promoter on the grill and he was mighty glad to make restitution of the money, pay all the costs, and make a quick get-away out of this part of the country.

Easter Sunday dawned clear but cold and that spirit of spring which is such an essential part of Easter was regrettably lacking. The temperature fell rapidly during the day until it touched the zero point during the night.

Viroqua’s council has empowered Mayor Roseland to go to Racine and purchase from that city one of their first-class horse drown street oilers….It is equipped with a rotary pump which sprays the oil onto the road with considerable force. The oiled road is the solution of the problem….