Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
April 13, 1921
100 years ago
This section of the country experienced its first touch of the crime wave sweeping the country, when between midnight and three o’clock Tuesday morning, auto bandits visited the store of S.T. Dregne at Readstown and Brindley & Kanable at Viola, getting about $600 in merchandise from the former, and eighty Collegian suits and a silk shipment valued at about $4,000 from the latter. The burglars evidently knew the lay of things in good shape, sawing open the doors, lifting the merchandise and making their getaway without being observed.
The Viola store was roped off and a blood hound secured from Mauston. The faithful kioodle trailed the varmints into the street and then stopped in helpless perplexity. Naturally he couldn’t be expected to trail an automobile tire.
Following the conferences with officials of the Wisconsin-Minnesota Light & Power Co. on Monday and Tuesday, Viroqua’s three banks agreed to take equal shares of $25,000 of that company’s bonds in order to make possible the extension of their power line from Sparta to Viroqua, total cost of which will approximate $90,000.
Spring work is opening up. Some seeding has been done in different sections. The ground is in splendid shape; soil very mellow, but a heavy warm rain is needed. Tobacco beds are being placed in readiness.
The new lime rock grinder J.A. Moen purchased from Chas. S. Slack & Co. is going fine. It has good capacity and will turn out a large quantity of ground lime stone to be used on the farms around Viroqua.
The Vernon County Censor
April 11, 1946
75 years ago
Tavern owners in Vernon County are urged to participate in a program now under way to get every proprietor of these establishments in the state to conduct his business on as high a social plane as possible, and to eliminate any conditions which are likely to cause public criticism of the industry, according to a joint statement issued today by Earl Getter and Branson Potts, president and secretary respectively of the Tavern League of Vernon County. The officers stated “While the tavern and liquor industry is more on trial before the public today that it has been at any time since Repeal, due to the activities of the professional prohibitionist, the tavern men are in a legal, licensed, regulated and tax-paying business and contribute to the law and order of a community by eliminating the gangsterism and lawlessness brought about by prohibition.”
Vernon County farms have increased in size and decreased in numbers in the past five years. The average size of Vernon County farms in 1939 was 122 acres. By 1944 the average had grown to 126 acres for the 3,919 farms now listed in the county.
Those who attended Viroqua City Band’s “Up and Atom” last night are loud in their praise for the outstanding Musicomedy production. Featuring not one, but two outstanding bands, top-flight comedians and novelty entertainers, the show employs a cast of more than one hundred performers.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
April 8, 1971
50 years ago
The State of Wisconsin expects to lose one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 1970 Census is finalized. It is too soon to know how the state’s less-than-average growth rate in population size will determine where new Congressional boundaries will be drawn for the next federal election.
Deaths: Emily N. (Nightingale) Hanson, 75; Oscar A. Homstad, 83; Ingvald Paulsrud, 61; Owen W. Palen, 59; Reuben Russell Gorrell, 75; Herman L. Hofslien, 68.
A&P has fully cooked ready-to-eat hams on sale: butt portion is $.53 per pound while a shank portion is priced at $.43 per pound. A three-pound bag of Eight O’Clock coffee is $2.29. Asparagus is $.39 per pound. A center cut Ham roast is $.89/pound at Super Valu. Yams are priced at 2 pounds for $.33. At Bill’s Super Market, whole hams are $.57/pound. Butt halves are $.69 per pound and shank halves are $.49 per pound. Fresh strawberries are three “10-ounce” packages for $.79. Fosbinder Foodliner IGA is featuring whole boneless Wilson festival hams for $1.19 per pound. Butter Nut Coffee in a three-pound can is $2.17, with the published IGA coupon.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 11, 1996
25 years ago
Members of the La Farge School Board broke ground for the districts $1.2 million school construction and remodeling project. Construction is scheduled to begin next week for completion in December.
Westby Head Basketball Coach Bob Constalie was named “Coach of the Year” by the La Crosse Tribune and his junior guard Mike Brudos add the first team selection to the AP All-State honorable mention and First-team Coulee All-Conference.
H.E.A.R.T. Center department manager Bonnie Anderson and Vernon Memorial Hospital board member Eugene “Bud” Bekkedal cut the “giant sweatband” officially opening the Vernon Memorial Hospital H.E.A.R.T. Center last Wednesday.
State Bank announced you can now access your account 24-hours a day by telephone with DOLI.
Two Stoddard students, Rochelle L. Hooverson and Megan Galstad, both of Stoddard, are among the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students chosen for induction into the Golden Key National Honor Society.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 7, 2011
10 years ago
Gasoline prices continue to rise toward their all-time high of $4.11 per gallon in late 2008. In the last two weeks, gasoline prices have risen by nearly 25 cents per gallon in Vernon County.
Monday was the first day of an eight-month period in which the highway between Viroqua and Westby will be converted to four lanes.
Karen Hankee, rural Viroqua, used her artistic talents to restore the Community Porch Mural which was dedicated in November of 1999.
Vernon County ranked 15th and La Crosse County 22nd in overall health in the 2011 Wisconsin County Health rankings.
Five entrepreneurial organic farmers will journey from Georgia, Maine, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin to the Organic Trade Association Policy Conference and Hill Visit Days in Washington D.C. Mark Shepard of Viola is on of the five farmers who will be participating.
Robert “Bob” Streeter, De Soto, will receive the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Life Member award.
