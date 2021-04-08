Pages from the Past

Tavern owners in Vernon County are urged to participate in a program now under way to get every proprietor of these establishments in the state to conduct his business on as high a social plane as possible, and to eliminate any conditions which are likely to cause public criticism of the industry, according to a joint statement issued today by Earl Getter and Branson Potts, president and secretary respectively of the Tavern League of Vernon County. The officers stated “While the tavern and liquor industry is more on trial before the public today that it has been at any time since Repeal, due to the activities of the professional prohibitionist, the tavern men are in a legal, licensed, regulated and tax-paying business and contribute to the law and order of a community by eliminating the gangsterism and lawlessness brought about by prohibition.”