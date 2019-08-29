The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 27, 1919
100 years ago
Directors and officers of the city cemetery association have secured 15¾ acres of land adjoining the present location on the east. It was purchased from Geo. W. Schroeder, and the price paid is $4,250. That is a pretty snug price for farm or pasture acreage, but it was the only available piece that could be secured and its typography is suitable to give charm to the present sacred beauty spot.
In the old division there are few lots untaken and the necessity of extension is apparent for future demands.
The heavy rain that fell all over Vernon county last Wednesday was a blessing, to maturing corn, tobacco, potatoes and pastures, but it brought damage to a streak half-mile wide and several miles long, commencing east of Genoa and ending near Mike Stohrer farm four miles west of Viroqua.
...sealed proposals for the erection and completion of a concrete, brick and stone Municipal Hospital Building will be received by the Municipal Hospital Committee at Viroqua, Wisconsin, until the hour of 7 p.m. on the 5th day of September 1919.
Tobacco harvest has been on for two weeks, but now nearly every grower is at it in earnest. Later rains and hot days have given the weed a wonderful boost and fields that were zero a fortnight since are making good.
Up to date no contracting has been reported in this section... The Censor advises that growers consult Viroqua telephone central regarding cold wave signals. The government will give official notification of approaching frost periods. The local telephone station will give information to any who inquire.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 31, 1944
75 years ago
Nearly all Viroqua business places to close next Monday. Next Monday, Sept. 4th is Labor Day – a legal holiday, and banks and county and city offices will be closed, as always, along with most of the business places and professional offices in the city. Labor Day does not mean so much in cities the size of Viroqua, where there are no labor organizations, and the day was not observed at all in the old days, but of late years the custom of closing and enjoying the long weekend vacation has grown until now all business and professional places in the city are closed all day except restaurants, taverns and oil stations.
A frightful accident happened on Highway 56 five and a half miles this side of Genoa last Wednesday afternoon in which Nick Malfaro of Genoa lost his life. Malfaro was riding in a tractor driven by Frank Barilani, with a saw rig being drawn behind, when a wheel came off the rig and the tractor tipped over, caught fire, and Malfaro was burned to death. Barilani was not injured seriously. Coroner Jackson, Sheriff Ammerman and District Attorney Gulbrandson went to the scene of the accident and impaneled a jury which determined the accident was unavoidable.
Marriage licenses: Harold F. Gudgeon and Erma F. Wilson, both of Cashton; Richard Fanta and Helen Fronk, both of Hillsboro; Odell Ellsworth Greenland and Lillian Eleanor Holt, both of Viroqua.
Deaths: Mrs. R. W. Baldwin, Henry Ringenbach, better known as Heinie, DeSoto; Mrs. Mathias Baumgartner, Stoddard; Mrs. Lemon T. Smith, Hillsboro; Mrs. Marvin Perkins, Clinton.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 28 1969
50 years ago
The Viroqua Area School buildings are being made clean, fresh and shining by the custodial staff. They include: Donald Shisler, Martin Mockrid, Clarence Olson, Agrim Thompson, Jerold Roberg, Harlan Johnson, Robert Guck, Clarence Peterson, Lawrence Parr and Charles West. The clerical staff has been busy taking a census, preparing transcripts for credit, filing reports for State and Federal governments, and receiving and distributing supplies. The clerical staff includes Laurean Walby, Lois Heck, Ruth Dobbs, Vernetta Moe and Donna Navrestad.
Deaths: Albert Fladhammer, 82; Arthur S. Fortney, 78; Christian Severt Brudos, 82; Lyla (Bohland) Hayden, 51.
Four people, all under 21 years of age, were apprehended late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning near Brush Hollow. Sheriff DeVerne Hokland reported Wednesday morning that his office was called at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff was told that an armed robbery had taken place at the Sandmire tavern at Rockton. The culprits are from Iowa and Nebraska. Pending arraignment, names are being withheld. No money was found, although $75 to $100 was believed taken from the tavern, along with personal items from the few people there at the time. A shotgun had been used in the holdup. Police recovered one shotgun.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Sept. 1, 1994
25 years ago
The Wisconsin State Board of Elections has ruled that the Westby recall election for three school board members will be held. The recall election will be part of the general election in November. The state board found that some of the objections that the local clerk used to invalidate signatures on the recall petitions were not correct. The people opposed to the recall election felt that the decision of the state election board as political.
At the most recent meeting of the Viroqua Area School District, more than 60 district residents voted to approve the $3 million tax levy and to authorize the school board to sell the Upper and Lower City Elementary school and surrounding property. The voters also elected to put off any decision on the disposition of the proceeds of the sale until the following year’s annual meeting.
The Viroqua City Council voted to purchase the former Arneson Wholesalers building located on East Broadway and Monroe Street. The building will be used as the new fire station. The purchase of the building for $135,000 was far less than the $500,000 figure which was the cost of a new fire station building.
The Vernon County Board tabled the proposal to have the Viroqua Veterinary Center to act as the area dog and cat pound. The board was concerned with the costs that would be involved. The Center would have built the shelter and the county would have been responsible for a daily fee for housing each animal.
Ione Williams of Readstown had her poetry published in the Nation of Poetry’s “The Space Between.” Her poem was entitled “The Woods Still Sleeps.”
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Sept. 3, 2009
10 years ago
The newly completed Viroqua School and Community Sports Facility received a well-deserved dedication Friday night. Viroqua Area Schools District Administrator Dr. Robert Knadle, Viroqua’s senior class officers and a few committee members spoke in front of a crowd of 800.
Roger Mathison was among more than 3,000 leaders of the American Legion attending the nation’s largest wartime veterans organization’s 91st National Convention in Louisville, Ky.
The De Soto volleyball team came away with five match victories while earning the championship at the Westby Invitational, Saturday.
The second restoration update meeting held at Jersey Valley State Park on Sunday, Aug 30, was filled with information and some heated debate.
The 35th anniversary of the Viroqua Eagles Auxillary 2707 was celebrated with seven charter members present, along with several other Wisconsin state officers and local members. The charter was established on March 24, 1974 with 87 members. Presently there are 22 active charter members, and 300 plus active regular members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.