The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 15, 1919
100 years ago
Fisher & Griffin will unload another car of potatoes this week on the LaCrosse and Southeastern track. Call or leave your order at the Egg Market, $1.60 per bushel at car.
Tomorrow the Moore Brothers give possession of their extensive hardware merchandise and business block, having sold the same and good will, to Clarence Webb, who actively enters upon a business career.
After two years of soil tilling Mr. Chris Nedland is to re-establish himself in the Purdy store, which he conducted for some time. He has purchased from Martin B. Davidson the stock and will continue the business.
First nipping frost of the season came on the morning of October 11, six weeks later than old Gentleman Jack usually makes his appearance here. And it will not be forgotten that we experienced a snow fall of twelve inches and good sleighing in October last year.
FRANKLIN — MASON CITY, October 13 — Corn is about all cut and shocked, silos filled, seed clover cut, and buckwheat harvest has begun….Apples are plentiful, but seem to be falling early. Sugar cane turned out good, about 14 gallons of sorghum to the load of cane. Threshing in this vicinity is nearly completed. Henry Anderson Skaar doing the work for most of his neighbors, threshing 400 bushels in one day.
The shortage of sugar will not be felt by the wise farmers of Retreat and vicinity who were far-sighted enough to plant sorghum this year….J.L. Davis, who has been operating a sorghum mill, reports having extracted 2200 gallons of the finest syrup….from the DeSoto Argus.
The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 19, 1944
75 years ago
The Viroqua honor roll for men and women of this vicinity who are in the armed forces was dedicated Sunday afternoon, October 15th, with appropriate and impressive services. As the large board with about 700 names printed on it is located between the water tower and the fire station on West Jefferson Street, many people assembled there for the out-of-doors program.
Pioneer Sunday was observed at the Viroqua First Methodist Church last Sunday, October 15, with services conducted by the pastor, the Rev. Raymond J. Fleming, and appropriate music by the adult choir and congregation. Mrs. Lucy Grubb, 98, Mrs. Pauline Friedell, 94, and E.A. Wiganowsky, 90, were the oldest members present, and they received gifts of flowers. Other members who had joined prior to 1900 were mentioned and a rose was presented to each.
The Sons of Norway will hold their monthly social doings on Wednesday, October 24, at the Viroqua Ballroom. Music furnished by Walt and Ruth and their concertina band.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Oct. 16, 1969
50 years ago
The J C Penney Christmas Catalog is here! Get yours today. Hurry! It’s FREE and going fast.
Westby High meets North Crawford as the Homecoming Highlight game the evening of October 24. Alumni football players of twenty years ago will be introduced, namely: Arlen Dahlke, Philip Dahlen, Richard Ekern, Richard Nestingen, Paul Moilien, Richard Holt, Sherman Tomten, Marvin Amundson and Duane Engh.
Deaths: Frank (Jack) Graham, 90; Jane (Phalin) Connelly, 84; Fred E. Hayter, 67; Hjalmer Galstad, 67; Mathilda Stafslien, 85; Maude (Fisher) Kane, 69; John Maggio, 85; Peter Harry Florence, 86.
Viroqua St. Mary’s Annual Fall Dinner serving turkey and all the trimmings is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. Adults are $1.50 and children 75¢.
Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” in Eastman color, stereophonic sound and widescreen is showing at the Temple Theatre in Viroqua through October 18.
IGA has 50-lb. bags of flour for $3.69. A&P is selling boneless rump roasts for 99¢/lb. One-pound cello bags of fresh Ocean Spray cranberries are 29¢ at Super Valu.
Boy Scout Troop III of Stoddard held its annual fall Court of Honor at the American Legion Hall on October 6. Five boys received tenderfoot badges: Kevin Gobel, Zane Gray, Mark Crady, Glen Sedlmayr and Randy Withrow.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Oct. 20, 1994
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department spoke at the recent county board meeting to explain why the county does not have a 911 emergency phone system. Sheriff Geoff Banta told the board that the cost of the necessary equipment and additional personnel to manage the system made it impossible to implement. Banta noted that because of the state cap on county spending, other county programs would have to be cut in order to fund the 911 system. He said that the cost of the equipment would be between $50,000 and $100,000 and the cost for three additional dispatchers would have an annual cost of over $110,000.
A total of six candidates filed the necessary paperwork to run in the Westby School Board recall election. Each of the three recalled board members faced a challenger. Several public forums were planned, and all six candidates were invited to attend and answer questions.
U.S. Senator Russ Feingold came to Westby as part of his series of county listening sessions. A group of 20 citizens attended the session and were able to ask Feingold his views on several issues. He started the session by noting his disappointment that the Senate had not approved the measure to return the federal land from the terminated La Farge dam project back to the state of Wisconsin.
The former whey factory on Viroqua’s Main Street remained an eyesore. Since neither the city nor the county owns the site, neither one wanted to take on the title until it became known the full extent of soil contamination from a buried fuel oil tank. So, the VRA/Chamber along with the city, county and a group of private donors got together to beautify the area which was not only an eyesore but also a potential hazard. The work on the site was planned to be completed before winter.
Viroqua Telephone changed its name to Frontier Communications of Viroqua as part of the corporate-wide identity program of the parent company Rochester Tel.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Oct. 22, 2009
10 years ago
The undefeated De Soto football team claimed sole possession of the Ridge and Valley conference championship, cruising to a 46-0 shut out over conference rival Sceneca Friday.
Ruth and Charles Lee have been growing and selling pumpkins since 2001.
Viroqua High School students Katelyn Sloane and Andrew Nordberg have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club seniors of the month for September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.