Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 25, 1922

100 years ago

Viroqua and vicinity entertained a most distinguished guest last Friday – Wisconsin’s favorite son and senior Senator, Robert M. La Follette and the way people turned out to greet him left no doubt in the minds of anyone as to the unequalled position he occupies in the hearts of Vernon county people. Probably two thousand people thronged the city to hear Bob speak, and thousands were turned away….

All kinds of ice cream and soft drinks at our restaurant at all times. Assortment of brick ice cream always on hand. Your trade is appreciated. George Pennell, Viroqua, Wis.

Bud, October 23 – Bud has not been heard from very often but is still booming. Lovely weather for all kinds of fall work. Corn shredders and clover hullers are heard in this vicinity.

A demonstration milk lunch was served to about one hundred children at the County Nurse’s Tent at the fair. The milk was served in paper sups [sic], and was sipped through soda straws. The children like to drink milk this way. A large box of excellent graham crackers…were served with the milk. A glass of milk and two of these crackers makes an ideal school lunch.

Sam Sauer should teach his tame squirrels to keep out of unusual places. On Tuesday, Plumber Frank Wintz was called to the residence of F.H. Rogers to find out why the sewer system in their home was not working properly, and he extracted there-from one of Sam’s pet squirrels that just naturally crawled in and drowned.

Today (Thursday) will witness the completion of the three miles of concrete pavement south of the city….

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 23, 1947

75 years ago

Don’t forget the big Halloween parade Halloween night. Start now to plan your costumes. Remember that prizes will be given to both adults and children for the most original, most weird and funniest costumes in the parade. Halloween Socials are planned at several locations: Basket Social Oct. 30 at Tewalt School; the Asbury school is sponsoring a Halloween program Oct. 23; The Baker School is sponsoring a Halloween Program and Basket Social at the schoolhouse Oct. 29; Come to our Halloween program and Basket Social at the Weber School Oct. 27; there will be a Halloween Program and Basket Social at the Van Wagner School Oct. 24; Come on Wednesday night, now don’t be shocked, but bold. Ladies bring the baskets, gents bring money, bid them good and high and you will catch a honey. There’ll be a great sideshow and a fishing pool Oct. 29 at Sunnyside School; the Gilbertson School is sponsoring an Amateur Contest as part of their annual social on Halloween evening Oct. 31. The contest is open to anyone who wishes to recite, sing, or play a musical instrument. The contest will be divided into three groups (children, teenagers, and adults). Winners will appear on radio station WKBH. We will also have Baskets, Dutch Market and refreshments; the Purdy School is sponsoring a Halloween Program and Basket Social Oct. 24; There will be a Halloween program and Basket Social at the Badax Valley School Oct. 29. There will be fish ponds, fortune telling and apple bobbing after the program; there will be a Halloween Social at the Smith School on Oct. 30; Come to the Halloween Program and Basket Social at the Sag City School Oct. 31. Come to the Gallagher School Oct. 24 for movies of Alaska and other subjects, musical selections, harvest sale, pie and ice cream; Come to the program and bake sale at the Colonel May School Oct. 29; White Pigeon School announces its Halloween Basket Social for Oct. 31, with a program, fish pond, stunts, homemade candy, popcorn balls, barbecues, pie and coffee; Plan to spend Oct. 30 at the Nottingham school basket social; there will be a Halloween Program and Basket Social at Avalance School Oct. 31; There will be a Halloween program at the Mills School on Oct. 30; there will be a basket social at the North Natwick school Nov. 7.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Oct. 26, 1972

50 years ago

Bethel Lutheran Church, at North Springville, will be celebrating the dedication of the recently completed addition to and remodeling of their church on Sunday, November 5th.

A near record 176 people heard Mayor William Dyke take care of state and national Republican politics Friday night in Westby and Roger Novy, Vernon County GOP chairman, discuss the county political scene.

Roger Hatlem, Viroqua assistant principal, told the B-C this week 18-year-olds are to sign up for Selective Service at the High School.

Obituaries: Samuel G. Curtis (74) Viroqua; Fred William (57) Richland County; Russel Dickson (60) formerly of Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 23, 1997

25 years ago

Area firefighters and other emergency personnel quickly moved Bethel Home residents across Rock Avenue on Friday to temporary quarters at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. A blaze at 8:06 a.m. in a commercial dryer in the laundry room caused the evacuation of almost half of the residents. By 10:30 a.m. all residents had returned to the building. Although the fire was extinguished quickly, there was heavy smoke on both floors of the east wing. No injuries were reported.

The Viroqua Blackhawks earned at least a share of the 1997 Coulee Conference title by beating the G-E-T Redmen 43-14 last Friday. The Blackhawks, who completed their conference schedule Friday, currently hold a half game lead in the standings over the second-place Westby Norsemen.

Each year the Vernon County Land Conservation Committee selects one of the eight conservation clubs in the county as the “Outstanding Conservation Club of the Year.” This year the LLC choose the Coon Valley Conservation Club. The club was founded in 1941, and after 56 years is still going strong with a membership of over 340 people.

The Viroqua Eagles celebrated 50 years on Saturday, Oct. 11, with an awards banquet and dinner at the Eagles Club. Ten of the remaining 11 charter members were able to attend, heading a list of over 150 members who received at least 25-year membership pins.

De Soto clinches playoff berth. The 26-21 win over the Bangor Cardinals in the final three seconds of the game, gave De Soto its 12th WIAA playoff berth, the second appearance in as many years.

Winners of Viroqua Chamber’s annual “children’s market” pumpkin contest are: Lauren Ericson (best decorated), Forrest Zitlow (oddest shape), Robbie Zube (smallest), Rosebud Barlow (largest) and Autumn Bay (best carved).

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 25, 2012

10 years ago

Viroqua is sending three to the WIAA Division 2 State Cross Country Meet, Saturday, Oct. 27. Mackenzie Schneider, Jessica Abt, and Isaiah Abt all qualified as individuals at the Division 2 Sectional at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls, Saturday, Oct. 20.

Donna and Lee Volden were married Oct. 18, 1952, in La Crosse. They recently celebrated this milestone at a gathering with family and friends.

Kyle Fiske and Bryn Deaver are the Viroqua Area Rotary Club’s Seniors of the month for October. Kyle is the son of Kevin and Michelle Fiske. Bryn is the daughter of Eric and Debra Deaver.

Viroqua High School Students of the Month for October are Rachel Anderson, Adam Wallace, Emma Bruland, Matthew Bomkamp, Trevor Bolstad, Josh Stohr, Matthew Beutler, Nadia McHenry, Nick Volden, Kohleen Lyons, Anna Wolfson, and Janie Felton.

National School Bus Safety Week is Oct. 22-26. Join us in saying thank you to the Viroqua Area Schools bus drivers and all those who help keep our students safe on their way to and from school.

Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) will offer a premium screening of the new documentary “Jerry App: A Farm Story” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St. in Viroqua. The screening is free and open to the public.