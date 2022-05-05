Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

May 3, 1922

100 years ago

The ice wagon will start in a very few days. Please have your ice box ready, and more important than that please get your ice book at the bank of Viroqua. Please heed this notice and be ready. Most respectfully yours, VIROQUA CRYSTAL ICE CO.

$5.00 all wool pull over sweaters, Shaker knit, sale price $1.89. M.J. Felix.

The beautiful balmy weather of the past week has worked wonders with growing vegetation and crops. Leaves are coming out, the long-delayed seeding is pretty well over, and tobacco beds are everywhere beginning to show their white tops. The fine warm rain was a godsend to all growing things.

Ben Brown receives a wire from New York that the fine new pipe organ for the theatre has been shipped.

Help the boys of Co. A. Attend the dance given by them at the opera House next Tuesday evening.

THE COUNTY NURSE DEPT.

Cases of communicable diseases reports for the week ending April 8: Christiana, influenza 3, scarlet fever 2; Kickapoo, influenza 2; Readstown, diphtheria 1; Westby, influenza 6, scarlet fever 1.

WHEATLAND – Victory, April 14 – We now have a small packet boat called the Nevada that makes a daily trip from Lansing to LaCrosse which makes it very handy for the people to go to LaCrosse and have more time to do their shipping. They sure are doing good business as they handle nearly all the freight for DeSoto, Victory, Genoa, Brownsville and Lansing, to and from LaCrosse.

Vernon county is to have another village. Chaseburg has decided to incorporate.

May 1, 1947

75 years ago

Last Wednesday several assemblymen toured the Wildcat Mountain Park area in order to see for themselves the beautiful spot of country which Vernon hopes to have included in the state park system. The group were entertained at a luncheon by civic leaders at Hillsboro before viewing the proposed state park. In the evening the Viroqua Chamber of Commerce entertained the assemblymen at a dinner at the Hotel Fortney. Most of the visiting assemblymen were from distant parts of the state and were not familiar with the rugged beauty of Vernon county in general. All were impressed favorably by the proposed site and agreed that they would support the bill and aid in its passage.

The Rev. J. O. Holum officially resigned as pastor of the Coon Prairie parish at the Sunday service. Rev. Holum, who has served the parish for 28 years, has accepted a call to be associate pastor of the Central Lutheran church of Minneapolis.

E.N. Smith, Viola, and Clyde Cox, Viroqua, were selected to be the weed commissioners for Vernon county for the coming season. Mr. Smith will have charge of the eastern part of the county and Mr. Cox the western part. The duties of the weed commissioners are to promote weed control programs and to enforce the weed laws to the best of their ability in cases where property owners fail to take care of their weeds. It is a matter of community pride to have weed-free property. Give these men your whole-hearted support and cooperation.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

May 4, 1972

50 years ago

Vicki Bentson, VHS senior who will be 18 next month was selected Miss Viroqua Friday night at the program in the Upper Elementary auditorium. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reynard Bentson.

The people of the Kickapoo Wednesday were in federal court again in Madison defending the Army Corps of Engineers and the LaFarge reservoir… A decision in the court at Madison could well decide the continuation of the project for this year as well as future years.

JCPenney- Screen printed polyester sleeveless dresses $13

Mr. and Mrs. Miller locked the door of Miller’s Café Saturday night and handed it over to the new owner, Elizabeth Clark… Who opened Monday morning on schedule.

K & L Anniversary Sale: Grab Bags 50 cents Guaranteed to be at least double in value. Includes Mans Sterling Ring and Ladies White Gold Pearl Ring

Deluxe 30 piece 110 lb Barbell Set- $22.88

Obituaries: Elmer Christianson (80) Jefferson Township; Mrs. Sigurd (Adleida) (72); J. Olson (72) Coon Valley; Alfred A. Krachel (83) town of Hamburg; Stanley U. Dahl (54) Irish Ridge.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 1, 1997

25 years ago

Amy Hase of Viroqua is the 1997 Vernon County Dairy Queen and Ellen Levendoski of Stoddard in the Dairy Princess. They were crowned Saturday night at the 37th annual All-Breeds Dairy Banquet.

Seven members of the Vernon County Fair Board attended the District #3 meeting in Madison April 24. Roger Hooker, Bud Solverson, David Hornby, Bill Marohl, Gerry Peterson, Carol Christopherson and Bob Fredrick represented the Vernon County Fair at the spring meeting. Fredrick was elected to serve as a state director for a two-year term.

The Viroqua Blackhawks baseball team quelled Onalaska in a double-header Monday night, beating Luther at the Park Bowl 4-3 and 10-8.

The Viroqua tennis team dominated an improved Holmen Viking team Friday at the Blackhawk courts. The home team took advantage of its home court edge and served up a 5-2 victory.

The De Soto baseball team continues its winning streak as the 10-0 Pirates shelled Bangor, Kickapoo and Potosi twice, all in one week.

The Blackhawks celebrated their newly-attained top spot in the Coulee Conference standings with a first-ever win at The Springs Golf Invitational. Also, on Saturday, the Hawks won the second-division title at Spring Green.

Come help us celebrate Taco Dock’s grand opening on May 5th to May 11th, at 210 Airport Plaza, Viroqua. Sign up for our drawing to win a trip for two to Mazatlan, Mexico. Also serving Chester Fried Chicken.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 3, 2012

It’s been seven years since Jersey Valley County Park was closed for fishing after a fish kill devastated the body of water and the site was closed for extensive repairs to the dam wall. The Wisconsin DNR and the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department have announced the lake is now open for fishing for the first time since 2005.

Poetry contest features air. Wisconsin teachers can help celebrate Clean Air Month this May by leading students through an activity or activities from the Air, Air Everywhere Teacher’s Activity Guide, which aims to teach third-fourth and fifth grade students about air quality and the importance of clean air. Teachers can submit the poems or riddles created by students as part of the Department of Natural Resources “Where’s the Air” activity guide.

Participants in the third annual Judy Olson Memorial Walk launched balloons before taking their first laps inside the high school and middle school halls. Proceeds from the registration and a Chinese raffle benefited the Judy Olson Memorial Scholarship Fund. The walk, which had about 55 participants, was presented by the Viroqua High School FBLA Chapter. Olson was a teacher with Viroqua Area Schools who passed away in January 2010.

Claude Sebion is turning 90 years old. Join us as we celebrate the 90-year birthday of Claude Marvin Sebion on May 12, at the Chaseburg American Legion from 3-8 p.m. Your presence is the perfect gift.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church youth are hosting a bridal fashion show on Wednesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the congregation’s students who will be attending the National Youth Gathering in New Orleans this July.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

